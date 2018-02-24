Patent Office Puts Allergan's Mohawk Deal Out Of Its Misery

Summary

PTAB ruled the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe could not claim sovereign immunity to thwart an IPR for Restasis patents.

AGN's IPR defense could be a formality at this point.

MYL estimated it could meet FDA guidelines for generic Restasis by year-end 2017. Generic Restasis could arrive any week now.

Generic Restasis and LOE for Estrace and Combigan amid a barren R&D pipeline could sink AGN.