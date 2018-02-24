Patent Office Puts Allergan's Mohawk Deal Out Of Its Misery
About: Allergan plc (AGN), Includes: MYL, TEVA
by: Shock Exchange
Summary
PTAB ruled the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe could not claim sovereign immunity to thwart an IPR for Restasis patents.
AGN's IPR defense could be a formality at this point.
MYL estimated it could meet FDA guidelines for generic Restasis by year-end 2017. Generic Restasis could arrive any week now.
Generic Restasis and LOE for Estrace and Combigan amid a barren R&D pipeline could sink AGN.
Judge William C. Bryson. Source: GW Law - The George Washington University
In a much-anticipated ruling the Patent Trial And Appeal Board ("PTAB") of the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office ruled the St. Regis Mohawk