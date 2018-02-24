Welltower's (HCN) CEO Tom DeRosa on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Welltower, Inc. (HCN)
Q4 2017 Results Conference Call
February 22, 2018 10:00 AM ET
Executives
Tim McHugh - VP, Finance and Investments
Tom DeRosa - CEO
Mercedes Kerr - EVP, Business and Relationship Management
Shankh Mitra - SVP, Investments
John Goodey - EVP, CFO
Analysts
Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley
Michael Mueller - JP Morgan
Jordan Sadler - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Daniel Bernstein - Capital One Securities
Tayo Okusanya - Jefferies
Rich Anderson - Mizuho Securities
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets
John Kim with - Capital Markets
Juan Sanabria - Bank of America
Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2017 Welltower Earnings Conference Call. My name is