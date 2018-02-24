This ConAgra Foods Spin-Off Might Fit Your Long Term Potato-Folio To A Tee

Don't expect growth to explode; rather, think of it like a vintage wine that can stay in your cellar for years to come, all the while adding value.

The 70-year-old unit is the number one segment player in the U.S. and number two globally, giving it significant advantages it can use for future growth.

Lamb Weston is a ConAgra Foods spin-off, at which time the latter was renamed to Conagra Brands.

Though there are several companies in the frozen food business, Lamb Weston (LW) stands out by focusing on a single niche: potato. This is not a growth company, but the Conagra Brands (CAG) spin-off is definitely one that will add stability to your portfolio while offering steady capital growth over the long term. Its unique positioning gives it a moat where moats are virtually impossible to build, as well as a gently upward growth slope for the long term. Let’s take a look at some of the company’s metrics to see if it’s a worthwhile long-term holding.

With seven decades of expertise behind it, the company sells its products to customers in more than 100 countries, with direct sales happening in 60 countries and the rest channeled through joint ventures. The company has 24 manufacturing facilities around the world.

Source: Company Fact Sheet

Is There a Moat to the Business?

It may not be a huge moat that will keep competitors at bay, but the size and scale of the company does provide a barrier to compete on an even scale. Lamb Weston enters into long- and short-term contracts with potato growers to meet its demand, and this is where the real moat is because the ideal growing conditions for potatoes necessary for value-added products such as french fries is concentrated in a few geographic regions globally.

In its 2016 Annual Report the company wrote:

“In the United States, most of the potato crop used in value-added products is grown in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. European growing regions for the necessary potatoes are concentrated in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Recent agronomic developments have opened new growing regions, but the capital intensive nature of our industry’s production processes has kept production highly concentrated in the historical growing regions.”

The existing farmer-buyer relationship and the established presence of Lamb Weston, not to mention its high-quantity requirements - certainly tilt things in favor of the company.

What Are the Key Risks Facing the Business?

The company must necessarily nurture and grow its relationships with large, existing customers while adding more every year. McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is one such example, accounting for nearly 11% of Lamb Weston sales for the past three years. There’s definitely an amount of risk from having more than 10% of revenues come from a single client, but the further Lamb Weston keeps growing, the lower the contribution from large, single clients will become.

The other risk factor to consider is Lamb Weston’s dependence on North America. During fiscals 2017, 2016, and 2015, net sales outside the United States and Canada, primarily in Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, and Taiwan, accounted for just 20% of the company’s net sales.

On the other hand, it’s a well-known fact in the potato industry is that value-added potato products is one of the few segments that continue to grow in an otherwise flat market. According to Christine Lindner, national sales manager for Alsum Farms & Produce, Friesland, WI:

“The value-added category will continue to experience growth in the future. Consumers are looking for convenience and new ideas on how they can prepare potatoes and other produce items that they love. In addition, consumers are looking for ways to eat healthier, and potatoes and other produce items fit this need.”

That represents a significant upside for a company like Lamb Weston that primarily focuses on the value-added potato segment.

Past Performance and Future Possibility

If you are looking for a company that can double its revenue every few years, then I suggest you look elsewhere. On the other hand, if you are looking for a company that can steadily increase its revenue over the years and keep its business intact for the next several decades, then Lamb Weston might be the company for you.

Source: Company Fact Sheet

Net sales increased from $2.778 billion in 2013 to $3.168 billion by 2017, or 14% over a five-year period. The steady growth trend continued in the current fiscal year as well as the company reported net sales growth of 4.7% in the first half 2018, reaching $1.642 billion for the period.

Operating margins increased from 12.73% in 2014 to 14.43% by 2017, which is certainly a healthy rate for a CPG company in the food and beverage sector, where the 2015 average was 5.2%. Of course, that’s a much broader category, but even narrowing it down to companies with fairly large frozen food processing units shows that LW’s margins are healthy.

LW Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company remains confident about its growth prospects and expects to keep adding capacity over the next five years. During the second quarter earnings call CEO Tom Werner said:

“But as you can see on the chart on Slide 7, even with these additions, we anticipate that utilization levels will remain high through fiscal 2022. We anticipate that our capacity expansion in Hermiston will enable industry utilization levels to approach the mid-90’s historical range in fiscal 2020.”

Source: Q2 Presentation

The company says that it will continue to focus on high-growth markets like China and Southeast Asia to grow its international business, while also expanding its product range.

“In our global unit, that means continuing to focus on our traditional restaurant segments and customers, like quick service and fast casual burger and chicken chains, while penetrating non-traditional frozen potato product outlets such as convenient stores and coffee houses. It also means continued focus on fast-growing markets like China and Southeast Asia and continued support of our growing customers across North America and internationally. In our food service segment, our strategy is to line resources to focus on the smaller quick service and fast casual chains in North America as they continue to add units and expand geographically, while continuing to support our distributor partners and independent restaurants.” CEO Tom Werner Q2-17 Earnings Call

Though that might sound like management-speak to some, there are several factors that will work in the company’s favor, foremost of which is its number one and number two positions in the U.S. and globally, respectively. The second factor is its single-minded focus on potato products, which makes them a differentiated company in the eyes of its customers.

I mentioned earlier that only 20% of LW’s sales come from outside the U.S. market, signifying ample growth opportunity in the international segment.

What About the Balance Sheet?

At the end of second quarter of 2018 Lamb Weston held $2.353 billion in net debt against a cash holding of just $71 million. The company paid $54.8 million in dividends during the first half of the year, while interest expenses amounted to $52.6 million. With an operating income of $277 million during the period (H1-18), there is enough strength in the balance sheet to raise more debt if needed, to keep paying and increasing dividends in the future.

Investment Case

Debt is definitely a pain point, but the company has made it clear that it will target 3.5% to 4% of adjusted EBITDA.

Lamb Weston is now trading at 24 times earnings, and a Ben Graham intrinsic value calculation shows that the market is expecting the company to grow at a 6% rate over the long term. There is certainly some premium attached to the current valuation, but certainly not too much for a company like Lamb Weston. Buy the dips or if the stock price continues to weaken, and hold for a really long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.