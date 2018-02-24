Hyper-growth fast casual chain Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was dropping big Friday after the company reported a double beat quarter, but issuing 2018 profit guidance well short of expectations. While WING is an excellent growth company with an exceptionally long growth runway and this is the biggest sell-off in WING stock in a year, we do not view the drop as a buying opportunity. Instead, we continue to believe that WING stock is trading at disconnect to fundamentals, and think a best-case fair value for WING stock today is in the upper $30 range.

WING data by YCharts

Wingstop is a mostly franchised, wing-based restaurant chain with healthy profit margins, strong comps and significant long-term unit growth potential.

On the strong comps front, it might be surprising to see a largely "junk food" chicken wing chain perform well in today's exceptionally health-conscious society. But that is only piece of the puzzle. The other piece is the rise of the at-home economy, wherein consumers are doing everything at home. They are watching movies at home (as opposed to going to the movies). They are shopping from home (as opposed to going to the mall). They are ordering food in (as opposed to eating out). Just look at the stocks of Netflix (NFLX) versus AMC (AMC), Amazon (AMZN) versus Macy's (M), and GrubHub (GRUB) versus Dine Brands (DIN).

NFLX data by YCharts AMZN data by YCharts GRUB data by YCharts

In the food industry, the winners of this trend are places that make food that is easily portable and lends itself to take-out and delivery orders. Pizza is the first item that comes to mind here. But chicken wings are also easily portable and lend themselves well to take-out and delivery orders. Moreover, more than 75% of Wingstop's business is take-out, meaning the company should continue to thrive so long as the at-home economy trend remains in tact. Considering recent blowout numbers from NFLX, AMZN, and GRUB, all signs point to this trend staying into the foreseeable future. Consequently, low single digit comps are here to stay for WING.

On the long-term unit growth front, Wingstop thinks a reasonable goal is 2,500 locations in the United States alone. Right now, that number stands at just over 1,000. Plus, there is the entire international growth narrative. Wingstop only has 106 franchised locations internationally, and that number is up 40% year over year.

With only 1,133 locations globally, Wingstop can easily grow its store base by 10% per year over the next 10 years. That would put the total restaurant base at 2,900 in 10 years, implying a maxed out U.S. store base of 2,500 plus 400 international stores. That seems very reasonable.

On the healthy profit margins front, WingStop is a mostly franchised restaurant chain, meaning a large portion of top-line dollars flow through to the bottom line. This highly profitable franchise model protects the company from food and labor inflation concerns. Company-owned profitability was hurt in 2017 by rising food and labor costs, but that hardly dented the overall profitability of the company because essentially all of the company's new stores are franchise locations. Consequently, operating margins actually expanded more than 200 basis points last year despite rising food and labor costs. This continues a muti-year uptrend in operating margins. Looking forward, Wingstop has a healthy margin expansion narrative led by high margin franchise dollar growth.

Overall, then, we are looking at a Wingstop with 10% per year unit growth potential over the next 10 years, low single digit comps, and healthy margin expansion potential. Roughly speaking, that should translate into somewhere around 15% revenue growth and 20-25% earnings growth, depending on how much margins zoom.

Best-case scenario, earnings zoom higher by 25% per year over the next 5 years and go from 2017's $0.69 base to $2.11 in 2022. After that, even if unit growth and comps remain strong, margins will likely be mostly tapped out because there are only so many dollars you can pull out of the system. Consequently, best case, earnings ramp at 20% per year over the subsequent 5 years.

Over the past 20 years, the market's sustainable average PEG ratio is around 1.3, according to charts from Yardeni. That implies that a 20% growth company should trade at 26 times forward earnings, meaning that Wingstop at the end of 2021 should reasonably trade at 26 times forward earnings of $2.11. That gets you to a 4-year forward price target of nearly $55. Discount that back by 10% per year, and you get to a present value of $37.

Consequently, any prices north of $40 make no sense to us. We believe that $37 is a best-case scenario for WING stock. That valuation prices in bullish assumptions regarding the company's long-term growth trajectory. Any prices above that seem unreasonably aggressive, and are likely supported by momentum and enthusiasm, not fundamentals.