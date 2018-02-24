Twitter, Snap, And Facebook: Three Thoughts For Social Media Investors

That, combined with the possibility of antitrust action against acquisitions by them in the future, makes Facebook the FANG most exposed to antitrust risk.

Three Social Media Observations

Snap's (SNAP) swoon after Kylie Jenner's tweet was the big social media news this week, but there are three observations you can take away from this week. Let's jump in.

1) Twitter Is Still Leaving Money On The Table

Earlier this month (Bird on a Wire), I wrote about one way Twitter (TWTR) management has been leaving money on the table: by not facilitating and profiting from organic commerce on the site. I first argued that here on Seeking Alpha in June of 2016, when Twitter shares were languishing near their all-time lows (Twitter is a potential goldmine), and as I wrote earlier this month, it remains true. People are buying things all the time based on tweets they see, and Twitter doesn't make any money off of it, as the example below shows.

But Kylie Jenner's tweet below reminds me of another way that Twitter is leaving money on the table.

In this particular case, Jenner's tweet was sent after the market close, but it exemplifies Twitter's unique power to move markets. That reminds me of a revenue idea I suggested for Twitter a little over a year ago:

Earlier this month (Make Twitter Great Again) we mentioned Donald Trump's tweets were moving stocks, which suggested a simple way for Twitter to generate revenues: delay its feed by a minute or two, and charge for instant access. Thursday offered another example of the value of immediate data that Twitter is giving away, and it again involved a Trump tweet about Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT): Minutes later, as we noted on Twitter, Boeing was up a half a percent and Lockheed Martin was down nearly two percent in after hours trading: How much would it have been worth to a hedge fund to see that data two minutes before everyone else?

The answer to that question, now as much as then, remains unanswered since Twitter hasn't tried to find out.

2) (Non-Twitter) Social Media Users Are Fickle

Although it's widely considered a social network, Twitter is a bit different from the others, as it's less about broadcasting your lifestyle to friends than it is about engaging with friends and strangers about ideas, politics, live events, etc. I'm sure there are Twitter users who tire of it, but Jenner's tweet above illustrates the fickleness of users of other social media platforms. So does the chart below, tweeted by Digital Content Next CEO Jason Klint.

Klint highlighted the decline at Facebook (FB) in that tweet:

Wow. Facebook eroding much faster than anyone expected. Pivotal’s analysis of Nielsen data shows core app dropped 11% in time spent per person in November. Without Instagram/WhatsApp, a complete cliff dive in share of time.

Klint mentions there that Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp, but readers should remember that Facebook also tried to buy Snap before it went public, but was turned down. This ties in directly with my third social media observation.

3) Facebook Is The FANG Most At Risk From Antitrust

I've written before about the threat of antitrust action against FANG stocks, for example, in this article about Amazon (AMZN):

As we noted back in April, when we dismissed the idea that Kroger (KR) was a threat to Amazon, the two main risks we could think of for Amazon shareholders were a broad market correction and political risk in the form of antitrust action against Amazon and other tech oligopolies: In our view, the two main risks for Amazon shareholders are a broad market correction (or worse) that would suck down Amazon along with other stocks, and political risk. We have no indication either is an immediate risk, but when the New York Times is recycling anti-monopoly cartoons from the trust-busting era in an article about Amazon and the other FANGs, it's something to bear in mind. That remains our view, and we still don't have an indication either is an immediate risk, but there has been more recent chatter about the market dominance of Amazon and other tech giants getting scrutinized. For example, this month Bloomberg Technology raised the question of whether Amazon and the other FANG stocks were monopolies: "The rise of global technology superstars like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are [sic] creating new challenges for competition watchdogs. Along with Microsoft Corp., they are the five most valuable companies in the U.S. today, a ranking that only included Microsoft 10 years ago. They dominate their markets, from e-books and smart phones to search advertising and social media traffic on mobile devices. This is fueling a global debate over whether it's time to rein in such winner-take-all companies. While the U.S. has been largely hands off, the European Union's recent $2.7 billion fine against Alphabet Inc.'s Google for favoring its shopping-comparison service over rivals' -- and the promise of more such actions to come -- is cheering those who see pernicious effects from rising concentration. Some officials are even considering novel theories of antitrust, such as privacy issues." Bloomberg Technology wasn't the only place these questions were being asked this month. Reuters reported that the ranking Democrat on the House antitrust subcommittee, Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island, raised concerns about Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM).

Rep. Cicilline wasn't able to stop or even slow Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods, but concerns continue to be raised about the FANG oligopolies. For example, NYU professor and serial tech entrepreneur Scott Galloway called for breaking up the big four in an Esquire article earlier this month.

That seems pretty unlikely in the foreseeable future. But antitrust authorities cracking down on future acquisitions sought by the big four doesn't seem so inconceivable. If that happens, which FANG stock would be most at threat? Which one has been the most dependent on acquisitions recently? Facebook.

Wrapping Up: Portfolio Armor's Take

For near-term predictions about stocks, Portfolio Armor has been fairly accurate, as its top names have tended to outperform the market over the next 6 months:

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% Average 20.18% 13.8%

With that in mind, of the stocks mentioned above, Portfolio Armor is currently most bullish on Amazon, and second most bullish on Twitter. It is currently less bullish on Google/Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL), and less bullish than that on Facebook, although it predicts positive returns for both over the next 6 months.

