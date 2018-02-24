Summary

Berkshire recently invested in TEVA which briefly spiked the shares.

Teva will survive by restructuring near principal payments.

Teva's paltry interest expense implies bondholders are mullet money. Berkshire likely thinks bondholders will continue to provide dumb money.

Teva's bond yields have risen as high as 6.6%. Declining EBITDA and rising interest expense could spell trouble.

TEVA remains a sell.