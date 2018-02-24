Summary

Shares have fallen by 10% since my mid-January article.

The stock cratered after a clinical hold was announced.

I provide a recap of recent events and the bullish thesis.

Clarification from the FDA and the firm´s guidance to fully address the hold within a few weeks suggest that this incident has been a minor issue after all.

Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position. I would establish half of one´s desired stake in the near term, waiting for price action and volume to pick up before filling it out.