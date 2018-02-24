Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Clinical Hold Addressable, Re-Adding To ROTY Contenders List
Shares have fallen by 10% since my mid-January article.
The stock cratered after a clinical hold was announced.
I provide a recap of recent events and the bullish thesis.
Clarification from the FDA and the firm´s guidance to fully address the hold within a few weeks suggest that this incident has been a minor issue after all.
Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position. I would establish half of one´s desired stake in the near term, waiting for price action and volume to pick up before filling it out.
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) have fallen by 10% since my mid-January article called it a ¨CAR-T play with catalysts¨.
Figure 1: BLCM daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz Elite) (Disclosure: Contains affiliate