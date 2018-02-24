After the shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) seemed to be on an eternal rising path due to a growing market and growing market share, they have sold off quite a bit in recent days.

The rising path before this selloff isn't hard to understand, the company is pretty blunt about it in its earnings slides:

Revenues have been steadily rising over the years, and on a percentage basis EBITDA and net earnings even more so:

The worry is that the growth is tapering off. So far, there doesn't seem to be really all that much to worry about:

But the CEO caused a bit of a stir in the last earnings call that top-line growth would moderate to a more typical mid 20s for the year (2018).

While that doesn't seem illogical from the perspective of the law of large numbers (not to mention the large rally in the shares), we are not there yet.

Q4 results were still very good:

Q4 top-line growth was still 42.7% and 2017 top-line growth was 45.8%. That's not much of a slowdown, and it is nowhere near the 'typical mid-20s.' EPS beat by $0.30 to $1.71 and growth was also a beat, although by just 2%.

The guidance for Q1 comes in at between $450M and $468M, which is still 36.8% higher than the $335.5M of Q1 2017. To get into the mid-20s for the year revenue has to slow down considerably from here.

This isn't impossible as management argued during the Q4CC that the company faces some tough comps in the coming quarters, and indeed, looking at quarterly growth in 2017:

Q1: +38.5%

Q2: +50.8%

Q3: +50.8%

Q4: +36.8%

These are certainly tough comps, but it doesn't hurt to look a little beyond the top line worries. Even with a slowing revenue growth, it's entirely possible the company still manages to expand margins and/or create increasing amounts of free cash flow, which provide other sources of shareholder bliss.

One of the most promising growth areas where the company still has a lot of leeway is in international markets. Today, international sales constitute just over a quarter of sales, but as management argued, the company is acquiring international customers at considerably faster rate (a figure of 60% of new customers being outside the US was mentioned during the Q4CC).

Companies outside the US are less used to Arista's unique solutions but management is seeing a lot of interest abroad, for instance in the service provider market. From Q4CC:

In terms of service providers, switching gears though, those are not small deals by any means and we view service providers in the midst of a transformation where their traditional traffic engineering is going to start looking more and more like cloud networks and resemble what we're doing with Ethernet and IP and Leaf and Spine. But these Leaf Spine cloud architectures are now permeating the service providers. We’re starting to see some big RFPs and we've experienced some wins in 2017. I think 2018 will be an important year. Ken Kiser, Jonathan and the entire team, is really working hard on this worldwide with Manny. And what we really see is that deterministic performance we’re getting out of Lease Spine is going to transform the SP networks for many of the peering use cases. And this is a tremendous layer 2 and layer 3 opportunity for us.

Fellow SA contributor Mehdi Zare has given a good overview of some of the competitive strengths, market characteristics and growth opportunities (here), so we refer readers to that article.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was a tad higher even at 65.9%, up sequentially from 64.4%.

Non-GAAP operating margins came in at 36.1%. Operating costs have a long-term target model (Q4CC):

over time, our operating expense investments will gravitate towards our long term model of 20% R&D, 10% sales and marketing and 3% G&A.

R&D came in a little ahead at 20.5%. Sales & marketing expense was considerably below (at 7.2%) and was even down in dollar terms sequentially due to reduced demo and sales cost.

There might be some room for further margin expansion, but on the other hand, the company spent considerably less on sales and marketing compared to their long-term target. There was no indication that this was a one-off though.

Cash flow

Since the company doesn't need much in the way of CapEx or other adjustments (apart from the services deferred revenue), free cash flow basically follows net income.

It isn't surprising that the company has started to generate substantial amounts of cash, given the growth and increasing operating margins.

Q4 free cash flow was very high and the company keeps piling it up:

For the year, the company generated over $631.6M in operating cash flow and over $600M in free cash flow, but the company is not ready yet to start distributing some of that to shareholders, preferring to keep investing in the business.

We don't have a fundamental problem with that as long as the cash keeps piling up. There is of course some worry from the share based compensation:

But as long as EPS keeps growing as it has done (see bottom graph) we don't think shareholders have much (if anything) to complain about.

Risk

Apart from the usual risks (market selloff, recession) Arista seems to have a very solid market position, gaining share from the market leader Cisco (CSCO). Here is the Motley Fool on this (from Yahoo):

The bears believe that Cisco could marginalize Arista by beefing up Meraki and integrating the platform more aggressively into its other hardware and software products. Cisco also plans to repatriate $67 billion of its overseas cash, and over $20 billion of that total could be used on R&D or domestic acquisitions aimed at countering Arista. However, many bulls have suggested that it might simply be easier for Cisco to buy Arista, which has an enterprise value of $17 billion.

We tend to be on the bull side on this. While Cisco has had a decent quarter, returning to (albeit rather modest: 2.8%) growth, it's splashing money on buybacks (it has a $6B program and has now put a $25B program on top of that).

Then there are the multiple patent cases that Cisco has brought to bear on Arista. We have no legal training so we're refraining from any judgement here (this article provides some useful intro), but so far Cisco hasn't been able to inflict much damage to Arista, apart from quite a lot of legal cost and some workarounds. From the linked article:

We’re left with Cisco losing on twelve of the original 14 claims and winning on two that were later ruled invalid. Arista won big but may still be in trouble because they can’t import infringing devices into the country until the patent rulings are affirmed by a federal court at some point.

And just last week Arista won another case when an appeals court deemed a Cisco patent not to be patentable. It's too early for victory laps perhaps, but so far so good.

Valuation

The figures above are GAAP figures and backwards looking, so there is little wonder the valuation seems a little steep. There is actually not all that much difference between GAAP EPS ($5.35) and non-GAAP EPS ($5.61), so that multiple is steep, despite the recent selloff.

This year, analyst expect an EPS of $6.92, rising to $8.25 in 2019, but even the 2019 multiple is still 30.

Discussion and conclusion

We have no doubt Arista is a terrific company and few would disagree with that. It has built a better mouse trap for a market that is still experiencing significant growth, and it will grow for quite some time to come.

As a consequence, the company has taken market share from the leader, Cisco. And although the latter has fought back mostly with legal means, Arista still seems on the winning hand (also legally, although it's too early for definite conclusions).

So unless something comes out of the blue (like Arista itself), investors can expect strong growth to continue, although whether that growth will be 25%, 30% or even higher remains to be seen.

The company spends a lot on R&D (the base case model is 20% of revenue, it was 20.5% in Q4) so they keep innovating and improving.

So the main question investors have to answer is how much they value the shares if growth indeed 'slows' to 25%. If the company can maintain its competitive advantage and hence margins, there is still the prospect of increasing cash, apart from the growth itself.

Another question that needs an answer is why the shares fell so much in the first place. Apart from the fact that they were up quite a lot, we don't really have an answer to that one.

What we do think is that opening a position here offers good risk/reward. We don't discard the possibility that the shares will fall a bit further, perhaps even to their 200-day moving average at $200 and change, but unless something drastic happens to the markets we think they will go up fairly quickly as well.

More likely is that we have reached something of a bottom here. We wouldn't go all in at this moment, but a position seems attractive to us.