Techs Shed Light Through The Darkness

After the V-shaped bounce following the early February plunge, most of the major stock market averages stalled out last week and remain range-bound. Although there was a nice show of strength in the tech sector on Friday, the Dow, the S&P 500 (SPX), and the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) still haven’t decisively broken out of their recent trading ranges. As a result, the short-term trend remains unsettled as the bulls and bears continue to fight for control of it. The intermediate-term market trend, by contrast, is still quite favorable for the bulls and the market should eventually resume its upward path. In this commentary we’ll look at some leading indicators which underscore this conclusion.

A key area of broad market health is the number of stocks making new 52-week highs and lows. In particular, the number of NYSE listed stocks making new lows is of paramount importance in the weeks following a major decline since incremental demand for equities is reflected in this measure more than any other. After the market has commenced a new rally following a major decline it should be confirmed by a contraction of the new 52-week lows if the rally is to have any staying power. Stocks making new lows should not only diminish day by day, but the high-low differential should also remain positive for several consecutive days. When this happens we’ll know that the stock market has finally returned to a state of good health after being internally unsettled for the last few weeks.

In order for the rally that commenced two weeks ago to have any staying power we should therefore shortly begin to see the new lows diminish and remain under 40 for several days running. This is exactly what happened in the previous major panic in early 2016. For example, when the S&P 500 made its final low in February of that year, the new 52 week lows shrank to less than 40 within three days of the bottom on Feb. 11, whereas before the bottom the new lows had numbered well into the triple digits.

Most recently, there were only 31 stocks on the new 52-week lows list for Friday. Moreover, there were 46 stocks which made new 52-week highs. Thus the high-low differential returned to a positive correlation and the new lows fell below 40. This was certainly a good sign on a micro-term (1-3 day) basis, but we’ll need to see additional follow-through strength in the coming week. Otherwise, any rally from here can only be viewed with suspicion.

The January-February 2016 panic decline in the SPX is also instructive for the current bottoming process from another perspective. When the SPX hit its final low on Feb. 11, 2016, it was preceded by a rally in the 4-week rate of change (R.O.C.) in the new 52-week highs and lows. The 4-week R.O.C. indicator can be viewed as the short-term directional indicator for the NYSE broad market. As a result, it should ideally confirm the advances and declines of the SPX. The 4-week R.O.C. of the new highs-lows began rising five days before the Feb. 11, 2016 bottom and continued rising thereafter. This served to legitimize the Feb. 11, 2016 low in the SPX and confirmed the subsequent rally. See chart below.

Fast forward two years later and we see that while the SPX posted a low on Feb. 8, the 4-week R.O.C. new highs-lows indicator hasn’t confirmed the bottom yet. We should definitely see a reversal in this important indicator if the SPX continues to rally. This in turn would let us know that any such rally has staying power and is likely to continue; otherwise a rally without this internal confirmation is likely to fail.

A word on market volatility is also in order. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has fallen once again toward a more normal reading. After spending the last few weeks well above its 2-year trading range the VIX is now below the 20 level which serves as the dividing line between a troubled market environment and a less choppy one. A VIX reading above 20 is considered too high by historical standards and is a sign the market is vulnerable news-related selling pressure. An even better sign of returning market health would be if the VIX fell below the 15 level. The 15 level represents the upper band of the VIX’s 2-year trading range. As of Friday, the VIX closed at 16.49, so a little more improvement is definitely needed.

While the market waters remain murky, there are some definite signs of relative strength among select major industry groups. One such example of strength can be found in the tech sector. The NASDAQ 100 Index (NDX) closed 2% higher on Friday and has almost completely recovered its losses from the February correction. As can be seen in the following graph, the NDX is currently showing the most strength of all the major indices. Leadership in the tech sector has historically been a good sign for the intermediate-term. Thus the recent gains in the NASDAQ are definitely a reason to be optimistic about the 3-6 months ahead.

On a related note, there was additional relative strength last week in the important semiconductor stock group. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) closed at its highest level since Feb. 1, effectively retracing its losses of the past month. The semis are an important factor right now since they typically lead not only the tech sector but also the overall stock market. As can be seen in the following graph, the semiconductors led the NASDAQ Composite at the commencement of the last major rally last August. Leadership in semiconductor stocks, both up and down, has often served as a prelude to strength or weakness in the major averages on an intermediate-term basis.

Another sign that the stock market’s intermediate-term uptrend remains intact despite the recent correction is reflected in the next chart exhibit. This graph shows a comparison of the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX), the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) and the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Currently the broker/dealers are in a position of relative leadership with the banks not far behind. Broker/dealers and other financial sector equities are extremely sensitive to shifts in the availability of liquidity and other concerns which impact the stock market’s health. As such, the financial sector can be considered a bellwether for the equity market’s intermediate-term direction. The fact that both the banks and broker/dealers have outperformed the SPX during the recent correction suggests that informed investors aren’t overly concerned about a possible bear market and are content to maintain long positions among financial sector stocks for now. That’s a vote of confidence for the broad market outlook notwithstanding the uncertainty of the immediate trend.

For now, conservative investors should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. I also recommend building watch lists of stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX) for when the final low is confirmed. One such example of relative strength in the tech sector is clearly visible in the chart of the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). Among ETFs, HACK is one of the biggest out-performers of recent weeks and is reflecting demand among informed investors for cyber security stocks. Accordingly, this segment of the market should outperform once the broad market resumes its upward trend. Investors who don’t mind the heightened short-term volatility risk can even do some nibbling in HACK. For disclosure purposes, I’m currently long this ETF.

Investors should also maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

