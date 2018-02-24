On the way to an insanely low valuation, a surprise occurred with the stock of Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES). The market focused too much on weak results in a cyclical sector and not surprisingly the narrative changed making the stock attractive.

Market Loves Positive Comps

The Mediterranean restaurant concept limped into Q4 earnings and initially sold off on mixed results. A positive view from Kelsey Advisor last August signaled the start of the rally and the rebound from these mixed quarterly results likely signals a bottom in the stock that traded nearly $2 off the lows on Friday.

My general investment thesis is that investors in restaurant stocks tend to extrapolate too much on comp sales. Periods of double-digit comp sales growth are typically followed by a few quarters of negative comps and even top restaurant concepts are no exception.

The positive comp sales signal health in the business and consumer demand, but the double-digit growth tends to encourage more competition while a few weak quarters shakes out weak competitors and new competition.

Not surprisingly, Zoe's Kitchen trades far off the lows as the restaurant concept reports comp sales rebounded 0.3% during Q4. The numbers weren't even perfect with transactions down 1.6%. The important part was ending a trend of negative comps over the last few quarters.

Source: Zoe's Kitchen Q4'17 earnings release

Zoe's Kitchen hasn't seen the health scares like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), yet the stock was absolutely trashed over the last 18 months. The company saw Q2 comps dip a not so impressive 3.8% due in part to a rather large 500 basis point drop in traffic and mix.

Even the best restaurants in the fast casual segments saw hiccups. Chipotle was hit by internal safety issues while Shake Shack (SHAK) saw negative comps over 1% a few quarters last year. These two stocks were the favorites in the sector with industry leading margins and valuations.

The P/S multiple remains a favorite way to compare stocks in the industry. One can definitely argue that Zoe's Kitchen doesn't deserve to trade at the same multiple as Shake Shack with 27% contribution margins, but the company has very favorable numbers to Chipotle these days while trading at half the multiple.

Normalized Growth

The better move is the decision to bring development back into cash flows. The company will moderate new unit growth to 25 new restaurants in 2018. The growth is down from the 39 units last year that brought the total company-owned unit count to 240 at year end.

One of the biggest concerns with investors is that Zoe's Kitchen was increasing new units at such a fast clip that debt was adding up. The company ended 2017 with $12.5 million in debt on the balance sheet and $45.8 million in total debt when including deemed landlord financing.

Unit growth is going from a 20%+ clip to slightly above 10%. The end result is less pressure on cash flows due to lower capital expenditures from cutting 15 units from the development plan while having a larger and more mature user base to provide cash flows.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat in 2017 at the $25 million level from 2016. The 2018 guidance for capital expenditures net of tenant allowances is approximately $30 million or slightly above $1 million per store. One can quickly see how reducing the store count alone brings cash flows inline prior to even the benefits of positive comps.

The key story in 2018 is ramping up margins as comps return to growth and efficiency improves from reducing the store development growth rate. Zoe's guided to a lower contribution margin in 2018 partially due to the 53rd week, but the numbers appear conservative.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that this is the last chance to own Zoe's Kitchen in the teens. As the company gets cash flows inline and comps grow, the stock will rally.

Investors made the mistake of thinking negative comps in 2017 were an issue related to the Mediterranean concept when an industry issue existed. The company continues to innovate with the menu and focus on the fresh and healthy aspect that will drive long-term growth and hence multiple expansion.