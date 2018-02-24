New Residential Investment: A 12.1% Yield And 25% Upside
About: New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
New Residential Investment remains widely undervalued.
I see ~25 percent upside as I peg NRZ's fair value at $20 or higher.
Top-notch fourth quarter results point to a dividend increase over the short run.
An investment in NRZ yields 12.1 percent.
I am reaffirming my $20 price target for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The mortgage real estate investment trust again reported top-notch financial results for the fourth quarter, and the company remains on track