Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Paul van Riel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro NV (OTCPK:FURGF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Executives

Paul van Riel - CEO

Oystein Loseth - Upcoming CEO

Brice Bouffard - Director Land Division

Paul Verhagen - CFO

Analysts

Luuk van Beek - Degroof Petercam

Martijn den Drijver - NIBC

Henk Veerman - Kempen & Co

Cédric Duinslaeger - KBC Securities

Wim Gille - ABN AMRO

Alyssa Gammoudy - ING

Andre Mulder - Kepler

Paul van Riel

Good afternoon. Also all of those who are in on the webcast, welcome to the presentation on our full-year results 2017. And just for you who are not here but also present, Oystein Loseth, who will be taking over from me at the AGM at the end of April this year, is also present in the room, as is Brice Bouffard, one of our other board members, welcome also. And we are happy to present the results for 2017.

Key takeaways for full-year 2017. First of all, the results from our point of view are in line with expectations. If you look at the guidance that we gave last year, we’re meeting all the targets or indications that we gave at that time. I think importantly, when we look back at 2017, we’ve made clear and strong progress with the strategic agenda. First of all, in 2017, we started working according to the new organizational setup with all our activities regrouped in Marine and Land division, and we’re operating within those divisions within uniform business lines for site characterization and asset integrity.

That organization is much more client-centric and efficient. And in particular towards our clients we are now more easily, more efficiently and can deliver better on large integrated projects, and particularly where we bring multiple services to our clients. We’ve also succeeded in divesting of our non-core marine construction and installation activities and we’ve achieved good growth in other markets. In fact, we’ll come back to that; we achieved 9% currency comparable growth in other markets than oil and gas.

In particular, at the half year, but through the year in 2017, we have been busy with costs reduction measures and performance improvement measures, logical, because in 2017 the oil and gas parts of our markets were still coming down. We have performed well on those. We’re on track. Most of them are implemented, and we’ll come back with a few numbers in a bit.

Most importantly, looking forward, the oil and gas market, as far as we can see is now really stabilizing after another challenging year because 2017 was challenging. And we expect continued growth in other markets. Now, based on that and given most of the measures that we’ve taken, we expect improved results in 2018.

Could I have the next slide, please? So, highlights for the numbers, continued revenue

Continued. Revenue down with another 13% and all of that decline, in fact, a bit more came from our oil and gas offshore activities.

Backlog, bit of a mix story. The backlog drop year-on-year is still 7% or thereabout, but of course is better than what we’ve seen in the past. On the other hand, also clear sign of things changing is very significant change in backlog going from quarter three to quarter four. Margin, well, this year, Paul will explain in more detail, this year we just could not keep up with the ongoing decline, fourth year in a row and we ended the year with a negative EBIT, after in 2016, still managing to squeeze a slightly positive EBIT. Cash flow, something we steer upon quite clearly. Cash flow was negative €50 million or thereabout, but just like to point out that we did make a couple of investments that were really related to the future.

Next slide, please? So, a slide where you can see a little bit how our markets are evolving, already mentioned here the growth that we’ve had in our markets other than oil and gas. So, if you first look in the left, the dark blue above are the -- is the oil and gas market and the other ones are building and infrastructure, renewables, power, nautical, which is everything else marine, except renewables and oil and gas. So, think, for example, hydrographic surveys now and then are searching there for a missing aircraft or things like that, that’s on multiple segments, mining and other.

From a percentage basis, market share basis on the left, you see they’re clearly increasing very rapidly. Well, if you look to the right, it’s obviously driven by the decrease in absolute numbers of our activities in oil and gas, but also important to point out, if you look at ‘14 moving up to ‘17, also steady growth in our other segments. And in particular we were quite successful with the growth in ‘16 to ‘17 with 9% organic growth. This is part of our strategy. In 2013 and with the 2014 building on strength of strategy, we really made a point of saying that over time Fugro needs not to be dependent on a single market. We want broad market exposure to different markets; that was a strategic driver for us and here we are performing according to that strategy.

Next slide, please? After mentioned the reorganization in Marine and the Land division and the two business lines, site characterization and asset integrity, and this sort of sums up how that works. Site characterization, that’s the work we do. When you go to a site, be it on land, be it in a marine environment, and somebody wants to build something there, or wants to explore for resources there, you have to know what the ground characteristics are, but not today. On the ground characteristics, you have to know a little bit about the subsurface, but you also have to know about environmental conditions and everything. Now, that whole package of services, we call site characterization that tends to be frontloaded, when you look at something that’s being built, plan and design, build, operate and manage, decommission. Site characterization is more at frontend and then once you get going into building phase, you move into the asset being there, and then asset integrity services start playing a role. And to give you some examples of that, for example, in our power sector is where we are doing asset integrity services for power distribution companies where we remotely three dimensionally monitor their power distribution networks from an aircraft, and we make complete virtual 3D world of their complete infrastructure. We do that for rail, we do that in other areas, but we also, for example, make digital twins, as they are called, for our clients offshore but also onshore. So, it’s the asset integrity part.

Now that is resulting in a more -- in this whole reorganization, a more client-centric and efficient organization. And again, the key driver here is that we want to be able to provide that broad range of services that we have more efficiently. And I think we’ve achieved that.

The organization is also more cost efficient. Once you organize, for example -- perhaps, the best example, we have all our vessels now sitting in one division, we have central fleet management group and that obviously gives you a lot of benefit. Same with other equipment pools. Instead of having them scattered across different divisions, they’re now all under one division, under one business line.

Another point is shared service centers, now that we are bringing all these local operating units that we used to have at Fugro under larger country organizations, we were given the opportunity to also share the services on HR, IT, finance et cetera, into shared service centers, big benefits. At the same token, this reorganization helps us reduce the number of legal entities that Fugro has. And in 2017, we managed to close down another 50 legal entities. And all of that helps to simplify the organization, make it more efficient and take out costs. We’ll continue. Largely, we expect to finalize these steps of shared service centers consolidating legal entities in the course of 2018.

The cost reduction measures are mostly implemented. When we announced what we would do in mid-2017, is to try and continue with work to get out of our construction and installation part, we succeeded in that. We divested the cable laying and the trenching business and we early terminated the two remaining charters that we had in that area of business.

We also managed to improve the charter terms on two of our IRM vessels resulting in a much more flexible charters. When we use them, we pay. When we don’t, we have reduced fees. We took out further two more vessels from the fleet and all-in-all if you look in 2017, we reduced by another 500 employees. This may be a number to pause for a minute in 2015, in 2016 we took out 1,500 people each year. This year we needed to take out 500 but there was still so much activity that we could not take out more. So also in a way, first indication is, also in 2017 the rate of decline was beginning to get a bit better. So, we didn’t decline as much in terms of activity.

Now, all of that, we realized a financial benefit of roughly €20 million in the second half of 2017 and we’ll get €40 million to €50 million contribution in the 2018 EBITDA performance.

We continue, there is still a lot of things we can do in Fugro to improve. And just to give you an idea of our performance measures here, the things in the areas that we want to work on in 2018. First of all clients. Of course, we’re commercial organization, but we can better and we want to be more in front of the pipeline with our clients, instead of waiting for the tenders. We want to be actively evolve in the tendering processes. So, we are putting our people through a lot of training to improve our commercial capabilities to get better terms and conditions, to get better pricing and to generate really good value propositions that meet the clients’ needs and so on. So, we expect lot of that as we go forward, will start paying off in the course of 2018 and beyond.

People. Our people obviously have been under huge pressure in the last couple of years. And as we start moving into a stable territory and down the road start getting into recovery, it’s obviously extremely important that we hold on to our good staff, to our good people that have battled through with us in the last couple of years. So, we’re having programs here to increase the engagement. We are going to increase training. And another thing is we’re also going to make a specific point about trying to broaden our diversity, not so much in terms of nationality, so I think Fugro has always been very good at that. We’ve got a lot of local people in the various operating entities around the world, but here I particularly meaning the ratio male, female.

Cash, well, obviously that must continue. We gave you the cash flow numbers for 2017. Cash is critical. So, we’ll do everything we can there, also internally in terms of procurement and so on and so forth. Working capital management, keep the pressure on to generate cash.

Excellence. And under delivery excellence here towards our clients, standardization and digitalization and of course safety at work are the topics there.

And innovation. I think Fugro has a good track record of innovation, but we’re paying particularly intention in the coming years on making sure that when we launch the innovation, it goes hand-in-hand here with the complete commercial process around it to make it commercially successfully as quickly as we can.

So, let’s take a look at our markets.

Basic overview and indicators for our different markets. GDP, growing; Brent oil price, up. I know there were a couple of questions about that this morning. I had them as well when I was speaking to journalists. What do you mean Brent oil price up 15%? But the average oil price of Brent in 2017 was $54. We’re now in the $60s, so we’ve actually already achieved that 15%. This is relative to the average in 2017.

Offshore oilfield services, expectations are still a little bit down, but we think that’s a lot better than of course the huge down trends than that we’ve seen before. Building and infrastructure up, Asia Pacific in particular. Offshore wind the CapEx, up significantly, not only now with the North Sea, China of course has always been for a bit as well, but North Sea, but it’s now also moving to places like Taiwan to India to the U.S. And finally metals and minerals imported for our mining activities up as well.

Looking at global energy demand. Just to be clear, this is a jump from 2015 to 2020, so it’s not a year ahead. And what you basically see and I think most forecasts you look at you see the same picture. Coal, thankfully, finally beginning to level off, but still growth in oil and gas and more rapid growth in renewables. So, this is the picture that we’re looking at. So, it means here for Fugro that the oil and gas markets will be with us for quite a time to come, yet, from the growth in the other sectors we can benefit as well.

Maybe take one deeper look at what is happening in the world of oil and gas. Because we all read a lot about it, and I think this is a nice picture to explain it. When we go back to, let’s say, 2006, 2007, 2008, here when there was another cycle that came to -- downcycle that came to an end and things are growing again. For western oil companies there was only one place to go and that was offshore. Move 10 years ahead to where we are today, they’ve got two places to go and that is shale in the states and that is basically offshore, and of course a little bit elsewhere.

And how does that work? What we’re seeing is a strong investment in U.S. shale, but note that the cost level of U.S. shale sits in the let’s say mid-50s to $60 barrel all-in cost. That is significantly higher than a lot of oil that can be found offshore. So, we have Brazil over here in North Sea, Iran is partially offshore and Saudi is partially offshore. So there’s a lot of offshore oil that is significantly lower in price than shale. However, at shale, you can turn on and off very quickly and you can drill shale well and six to nine months later you can produce. Offshore oilfield takes much more CapEx upfront and once it gets going, your advantage is that you have very long production at very low cost. So, these decisions that the oil companies have to make and what we’re seeing is that certain oil companies are gearing more towards that U.S. shale whereas traditionally, they would have gone offshore. Thankfully, it’s clear because of this cost advantage, there’s still going to be a lot of activity offshore as well. This makes the whole thing a bit different to what we’ve seen before and that’s also a reason why we are a bit cautious about the rate of recovery and exactly when that will happen going forward.

A bit more of an explanation of that same phenomenon over here. On the top right, is the onshore oilfield services’ expenditures. And what you see that already in 2017 that was up and in 2018 that will be up more. Now, the expenditures that are driving that up is completely North American shale. Bottom right is what we’re seeing offshore oilfield service expenditures in offshore. There things are beginning to level off, which is good. In fact, if you analyze it in a bit more detail, the production related expenditures you have to show for maintenance purposes are actually up a bit and we see that here, we’re busier with IRM services than we were at same time last year. That’s good. Yes, it’s beginning to level off. But I think there the positive signal is really given by what you see bottom left, and those are the CapEx, the sanctioned offshore final investment decision CapEx. And you see that already clearly jumping up 2016 to 2017 and you see another expected jump in 2018. Now, those projects all have to be built as already explained in offshore, this is a longer cycle to get an oilfield together. So, the expectation is that the activities related to that really start coming into the markets post 2019 for the general market.

We are not sure but in Fugro, we tend to be very early cycle with lot of our activities on this. So, whether we already start seeing the benefits in 2019, maybe partially already in 2018, only time will tell. But for the longer term future, this underpins the idea that also offshore there will be and there is a recovery in the pipeline. Again, not superfast like last year’s because of the shale part, but it will be there.

This picture almost explains itself. Building an infrastructure, construction expenditures, ‘17 and ‘18 significantly up driven by Asia Pacific, in particular, but basically all areas in world are benefiting from good, strong global GDP growth, and we should see that in investments in infrastructure and buildings.

Offshore wind farms, pretty much the same picture. Also there, good growth in expenditures expected. Interesting to see also that the number of turbines against that expenditure are not really increasing that much but that’s because the turbines are just continuing to increase in size. So, they cost more but you get lot more power out of them.

Interesting development for Fugro. As these machines get to Eiffel Tower size, these are just humongous animals that are being installed. It requires ground investigation techniques that actually exceed the specifications and requirements that we have in oil and gas offshore, and this is really quite interesting, a lot of ground mechanics in our labs. We have actually developed special data management techniques for all of that which are proprietary to us. So, it’s really an interesting market. It’s growing, CapEx is growing, it’s growing on a world-wide basis. We are very strong in terms of market position there. So we should benefit.

Power and infrastructure, also good growth expected. Again, on the back of the world economies growing, people want power for all their iPhones and everything else, that’s out there but in general in terms to support infrastructure as well. Good growth in power, good for us because the distribution networks, people want high uptimes. They need a lot of maintenance work which is benefiting onshore asset integrity services. But also on the site characterization side, it’s interesting to see where the spending is going. The top spending on power generation is still nuclear.

And putting a nuclear reactor in a place requires highly extensive ground investigation down to great depths to understand if there are earthquake risks, you also have to take into account flooding risks et cetera. Of course, there’s a lot going on around nuclear safety. Fugro is a specialist provider in nuclear safety area. So, we are and will benefit from that trend as well.

Maybe to end with three interesting projects examples, give you flavor of what we’re doing. This is one that has to do with asset integrity. It’s a tunnel that’s being built in the Hague. And we have been asked to instrument the buildings around it and into tunnel to understand what’s going on in terms of for example settlement behavior, but also hydrographic data about water saturation and things like that. So, we’ve instrumented this development with 5,000 sensors, that’s really a lot that. They all come together in our, what we call, GeoRiskPortal. That’s a proprietary portal where you can combine, analyze all this information and get sensible pictures about where of risk points are and it’s online 24/7. And the great thing is it uses Fugro’s capabilities in acquisition, analytics and advice. So, a complete differentiated solution for our clients, using best theories of technology for sensing but also the implementing everything that goes with it for the portal.

What does that mean for the clients? Very clear, distinct client benefits, during construction real time assessments of the risks, so you can very quickly decisions? So, think for example, we all know the disaster of the North-South line in Amsterdam. I mean millions, tens of millions could have been prevented if only the City of Amsterdam would have monitored what was going on during the build phase. They just completely missed subsidence of certain buildings and when they finally saw it, it was too late and they had a huge project to get that on the control again.

Dubai Creek Tower, another I think very good example. They are going to put up yet again another absolutely spectacular building in Dubai. I don’t know, 800 or 928 meters. So, you can imagine the weight of that building and what that means in terms of your foundations. It’s absolutely incredible. So, guess who gets to do that, Fugro. So, it’s been one of the most comprehensive geotechnical investigations ever in the region. And not only due to the geotechnical investigations to understand what kind of foundations you have to build, but we are also asked to test the foundations as they were built. So, we put in some what I call, load cells to test it. And this is an incredible number, understanding strength upto 36,000 tons on those foundations. Well, what does it mean for the client? During design, knowing what you need to do, being able to properly because you have good information on the ground and during operation make absolutely sure that you monitor what’s going on, actually start building the tower.

Finally, wind farm. Wind farm job where the operator has to put in all these piles and then also put in the towers is the real time monitoring of what’s going on during installation and providing the instantaneous feedback to the client is what really makes the differentiating advantage. What does it mean for the clients? Cost and risk reduction during the pylon installation, jacket installation and quite important, you don’t need people anymore closer to installation, you can do it all from a distance, so very much enhanced safety.

Okay. Paul, with that, I’d like to hand over to you.

Paul Verhagen

So, thanks, Paul.

Financials: First, again, results in line with expectations. You’ve seen that we guided on revenue, EBIT and cash flow. And based on our guidance, I think we delivered what we said we would deliver, which is good. Also important to see that the trends throughout the year improved. So, we clearly see an improved H2 compared to -- with H1. Revenue declined, first and above all, 11.9% in H2, almost 15% in H1, but more important Q4 was plus single digits decline which we have not seen as you all know for a long time.

EBIT margin improved almost minus 1% second half, first half slightly north of 3%. Cash flow positive, not a lot though, but still was a positive number, bringing the year to minus €50 million. Very good performance on DRO, 85 days, I’ll come back to that, very pleased to see that number. After replacement of the bonds, also sufficient headroom again under our leverage covenant in particular. Net debt increased, large extent, of course, minus €50 million cash and the other largest part was currency -- euro strengthening or other currencies devaluing from other -- from what everybody wants to see it. And last but not least, we fully paid down our U.S. private placement loans, which I’m very pleased with because, as you know, we’ve had to go through a few rounds of waivers and amendments, and this was not the easiest task to get that done, but always we came through constructive agreements.

Yes. Of course, 2017, not a very nice year, actually a very difficult year, double-digit revenue decline for the first time since the crisis, operational loss, 2%, also a negative cash flow, partly by design but also partly because the results came in as they came. And all of that of course is to be changed going forward into 2018, in particular on the cash flow front. EBIT, low utilization in APAC, price pressure and incidental operational issues, in particular in Europe that was from marine. Land, I’ll come back to that, pretty much across the board improvements expect for the U.S., and Seabed had a pretty lower level of activity and still hearing revenue decline. Capital deployed reduced mainly, of course, on the back of revenue decline, which also means lower working capital. CapEx below D&A. Another year CapEx below D&A and also exchange rate differences impacted capital employed.

Here, you see the EBIT decline, just repetition but in a different format. Last year, a small positive operational profit. Marine deteriorated from minus €18 million to minus €43 million, so a €25 million reduction in marine. Land improved €15 million in total, €6 million is one-off benefit that we’ve disclosed, but €9 million is an operational improvement to a large extent across the board. In Seabed last year, we also had a one-off benefit, if you take that out year-on-year, basically, they went from plus €10 million to minus €10 million, rough figures. So, a €20 million swing, bringing the total to minus €32 million.

Even in the third -- maybe even fourth year of the crisis, we have been able to make a lot of headways in terms of producing costs. You see the really strong revenue decline of 235 million and most of that again on top of all the cost efforts wrote-down already have been compensated, not fully, €59 million in third-party costs, €50 million personnel expenses, depreciation cost, consequence of impairments and lower investments and also €38 million in other expenses. So, overall relatively good job done, but not enough to actually turn the year into a positive operational result.

This is the information we guided you on a few months ago. Most of these measures have been implemented, so now just a matter of accruing the benefits. As you’ve seen already, we will come in at the higher end of the range. We guided 50 million to 70 million, now we say 60 million to 70 million; 20 million of this is landed already in our 2017 P&L and the remaining part we will see as a year-on-year improvement in 2018. And then, the majority coming from vessel -- vessels, we’ve taken a number of actions, improved vessel management, fleet management, as Paul said, is now under one central roof with all the benefits that go with that. And of course, we have continued to unfortunately to reduce headcount and also there we will see financial benefit in 2018.

Marine, maybe quickly, one big area where we suffered was APAC at low utilization in APAC. We also had a construction and installation business in APAC that we divested, but was giving, which is gone, which is good. We had, I would say, above average operational issues in Europe in the course of the last year, which didn’t help, and we still operate in a difficult pricing environment in 2017 and although ‘18, we do see lefts and rights on marginal price increases, as you’ve read from the press release, it’s still difficult to read the market and what base we could implement price recovery. For now, it’s still challenging, so don’t expect too much from it. And once we get more comfortable, we will guide you further on that point.

And then, on the business lines, increased loss in site characterization, I mentioned this mainly in APAC but also asset integrity small positive margin compared to a small loss in 2016. So, there we’ve seen small improvement.

Land, basically end markets that we serve in Land have been growing and we have been benefiting from that. We had few large projects that of course supported this growth as well. However, we had a significant, almost 50%, decline in the oil and gas infrastructure, part of Land that basically turned the year into a small revenue decline. But in the non-oil and gas markets we have seen good development supported by few projects.

By region, actually Europe, Middle East, APAC, they all improved. Africa is -- it takes much longer than anticipated still negative, but less negative again then across the year before. And U.S., as you all know, suffered from a significantly lower work in the oil and gas, in particular in the LNG site characterization work that we have done there for many, many years. And that turned the majority of the Land business into small revenue decline.

Seabed, and I see here and then just horrible year-on-year decline, almost a 60%, 56%, huge EBIT losses have been contained. Two reasons, one proactive and good cost management, more important strong operating performance, very good performance on actually all the projects that were down. And that of course has contributed to mitigate the impact on the bottom line, which is good. Capital employed more or less same as last year, no big things there.

Interest expense is a little bit difficult story, pretty large numbers, 48 million compared to 65 million; out of that 24 million is real interest expense base. That’s what you guys will recognizes as interest; all the rest is different. There is around 25 million allocated over these three buckets that you see. So, one we have accelerated amortization of capitalized amendment waiver fees. We had of course amendments and waivers in 2014, 2015, 2016 that all had a cost. We fully paid U.S. PP. Normally you amortized that over the tenure of the loan, but since it’s fully paid down, you have to immediately take that as a cost, which we did. We have paid down the U.S. PP. This was a non-voluntary paydown at fees significantly lower than the [indiscernible] but there were still fees associated to it as part of the course. And last but not lease, after the meeting if you want to have a lesson in IFRS and technical accounting, we have to apply what we call the amortize interest and methods, which simply means that accrued interest is higher than the paid interest because the debt liability of the convertible is below the nominal value of the convertible, because the equity components. And your amortized have back up to the normal value. Very complicated, you can forget it. But if you take it into account going forward for you models, it’s a non-cash element, but it’s still -- it impacts the P&L. And we had pretty large exchange rate variances of 28 million.

Tax, that’s also difficult to understand. Three years of losses, three years of tax payments. Unfortunately, tax does not think global in IFRS terms; they think national, in national boundaries. And the more difficult budgets difficult countries have, the more they will chase companies to pay taxes. So, we still have to pay taxes in a number of markets where we were profitable, obviously. Also, as you know to recognize deferred tax assets is very strict criteria, very difficult. So, in many cases, we could not recognize tax assets, while there were losses; that doesn’t mean that they’re gone, they’re still there, they’re only not on the balance sheet. We also had in the U.S. an additional write down because of the Trump tax plan, and there was around €10 million DTA impairments that we had, €9 million you see there, and also we had to write down some of the previously recognized assets. So, if you add that all up, you get to this number that you see here of €48 million. The taxes paid, really paid, cash out of the door was around €15 million.

Working capital. Good performance actually across the board, I have to say, which is good. 85 days DRO that we’ve not seen for a long time. As I’ve said many times and I just want to repeat it, this line will go with ups and downs. You will not see this number every quarter, I wish, it would be great. But that’s most likely not going to happen. Obviously, it remains our target to keep it at these levels but we have, what we call, days billed outstanding, so payment terms with customers of 45 days to 60 days and days unbilled of around 30 days. It’s unlikely that this number gets much better. So just know that. And working capital is very much in line with the past years and you see where we come from in 2014. So overall, a significant improvement in the working capital.

Cash flow, positive cash flow from operations before investments. Net investments after proceeds from selling a little bit of real estate, left and right is €75 million. We have stepped up investments somewhat in 2017, Paul alluded to that, resulting in this negative cash flow, now you’ve seen the guidance. This is the first year negative, should also be last one, and for 2018 we definitely target again to be cash flow positive after investments.

And I think that’s my last slide, yes. Well, within covenants and at a fixed charge covered 2.2 should be end of year larger than 1.8, going forward that should be larger than 2. As you might know, net-debt EBITDA 1.9, so decent headroom there. Maturity profile of our debt is pretty good. No maturities in 2018, no maturities in 2019. 2020 is our revolving credit facility that we have with certain banks, €387 million is drawn, and the other 2 are the convertibles, we’ll see what happens to them, if they will be converted or not. And then net debt. This is total net debt, and this is the net debt you should take into account for covenant calculation because it excludes the liability components from the convertibles. And that’s it. So, thank you, Paul. Outlook?

Paul van Riel

Right. For the outlook, let’s first take a look at the backlog because of course that is a bit of a guide going forward. And if we start with the graph on the bottom, what you see is a continually decline in backlogs since 2015, logical because that represents the continued downturn in our oil and gas market. But more importantly, let’s look at what’s happening with the backlog that we have now and compare that to a year ago. So, what we’re seeing there is a minus 7% decrease in backlog. That’s a bit disappointing because of course, we’re guiding for a stabilized market. So, maybe good to think about that a little bit.

You can see if you go up and look at the graphs or in the tables that in particular, the backlog dropped year-on-year was quite large in land. And this is largest part of that 7%. And what was happening there is that in 2017, we benefited from a couple of very large long-duration projects, so with high visibility in 2017. These projects wind down mostly in the first half of 2018. And so, we don’t have that long 12 months, these components help these high visibility long duration projects in our backlog for 2018.



A bit more on the optimistic side. If we look at our quarter-on-quarter backlog, you see this growth. In fact, it’s quite strong. And also, when we look at our tender pipeline, that we have and that does not yet made in backlog that gives us the comfort to share that we are expecting stabilizing markets going forward.

So with that, to turn to the outlook with self-stabilizing oil and gas environment backed up by the story also that I gave on the oilfield services part of the market. All our other markets, basically the signs are of green. And if you combine that all, we expect a stabilizing revenue. Now, with stabilization, we don’t mean zero growth stabilizing. We don’t know yet how that’s going to turn out. It could be couple of percent more; it could be a couple of percent less, to give you a bit of feel what we’re thinking about when we talk about stabilizing.

Given that we don’t know how those markets are going to shape up, we feel -- we want to be cautious in what we guide, in particularly in terms of EBIT. We certainly feel confident that the operational results will improve from that regard, but we’ll keep it at the statement for the moment. What we do feel comfortable with is to say that given what we’re seeing, we do expect positive cash flow from operating activities after investment. CapEx, an important component of that, we expect that to be around €80 million for this year.

And I think with that, it’s over to the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Luuk van Beek

Yes. Luuk van Beek, Degroof Petercam. First, a question about your pricing efforts. Obviously you try to move away from certain capacity and you compare [ph] with market to more integrated packaging suite an analysis and consultancy. Can you tell a bit about how that’s progressing, and to what extent we can expect an effect on your revenues this year already?

Paul van Riel

First of all, we have to recognize that certainly for the first half of this year, we are working with pricing of the work that we’ve been winning last year. And so, then we were still in declining market, you’re fighting for utilization. So benefits of pricing, I’ll come back to that. We have to be cautious about when that kicks. There is always a bit of a lag, we start those effort before they really start working. Having said that, Paul also already mentioned it, we are since for preparing for 2018, we’ve really put out the word that we want to see price increases. And there is now I would say spotty evidence that in our oil and gas parts of market we’re actually succeeding. But it is not that we can say okay for this kind of services, it’s ex percent up across the board, no, in markets where things are busy, we are seeing opportunities to raise prices and of course we take them and we are.

Yes, there are other markets where there is still lot of old capacity and there we are fighting actually to keep the prices stable. So we’re getting there, which of course is a huge change from what we’ve been through in the last couple of years where it’s only been down, down, down. It’s now stable for sure with the spotty increases, which we -- difficult to say how much, it should start benefiting in the course of this year, but certainly not the first part of the year. Maybe also good to say, it’s not only price increases which count, but also better terms and conditions. So, for example who takes -- it’s interesting from offshore operations, but also land operation, who takes weather risk, in a very poor market? Well, it’s us guys that get to suffer. But as the market improves, these are also things that you start pushing back on. You’re telling the clients, look, we do it 50-50 or we just we don’t accept. So, these are all steps in the right direction.

And the third component, also important, is as things get busier in particular for example in the North Sea with vessels but also on land in areas where you have rainy or winter seasons, they can just start pushing to the point, hey, if you want our services, we’ll actually give them to you with a little bit of a discount, but they don’t move in our slow periods, as our utilization goes up. So, it’s working, it’s not only pricing, you want to work on all these three components. You want to try and get all of them up by a couple of percent, then you are already doing a pretty good job.

Luuk van Beek

Yes. The second question is about the demand from oil and gas companies. Obviously, the increase in FIDs is very visible, but to what extent do you believe there is a say backlog of postponed maintenance that will you think need to be caught up in the next couple of years?

Paul van Riel

Yeah. I think it actually showed in that slide, if you look in detail, it’s the red bar. So, what you’re seeing is what I call the production related expenditures for offshore oilfield services. And that is actually mostly maintenance, to keep production going. So, that’s that part. So, that is actually up a little bit. And where you in particularly seeing the impact is on our IRM, inspection, repair and maintenance services. And you actually see that because our fleet right now is a bit more busy than the same time last year, and that is also an area, if you talk about our ability to get in a few percent more, which will benefiting down the road; that’s also an area where that is happening.

Luuk van Beek

Finally on Seabed, you have already a fair order backlog for 2018 and a quite a promising pipeline. To what extent do we think that pipeline can convert into work that you can already execute in 2018?

Paul van Riel

Yes. Of course, I think Paul and I would be sitting here with huge smiles if we knew. This is -- we’ve talked about that every time. The seabed is bit of a boom or bust kind of business. The projects are getting almost like they’re getting bigger and bigger, but there are fewer and fewer. You see clients now combining projects into just monsters of projects, and you win them or you don’t. And so, for us, it’s just impossible to predict. The only thing we can say is the pipeline of projects. There are more projects in the pipeline than the same time last year. What are chances of winning are, just don’t know.

Luuk van Beek

But if you do win them they would already start in 2018?

Paul van Riel

Yes. There are at least two that if we would win them, they’ll start in 2018. Yes.

Martijn den Drijver

Yes. Martijn den Drijver from NIBC. Going on with the Seabed, do you see any impact from the Schlumberger decision to hold its activities in that market segment? They’re trying to sell assets. Could that have an impact? And if you look at the OpEx level run rate in the second half of 2017, it’s incredibly low. Can you enlighten us what would be an appropriate run rate for Seabed going forward, taking into account the order book? That’s two. And then, I have some other questions.

Paul van Riel

So, yes, the impact of Schlumberger pulling out of seismic data acquisition, mind you, they’re still in processing and multi-clients and things like that, but they are out of that acquisition. Schlumberger has a very -- one single very large cable crew that for example, was our only competitor in 2016 and 2017 for a very big job with Pemex. I wish I would have taken that decision earlier because then the job would have been ours. But, yes, it is a competitor out of the market and it’s also a competitor that we were uncertain about what they were going to do in terms of nodal data acquisition. So, it takes big shallow, midlevel water crew out of the market.

Martijn den Drijver

Unless they sell it to somebody who is using -- yes, it breaks into the market further?

Paul van Riel

Yes. I don’t know. It’s Schlumberger’s special equipment, this is Q data acquisition, it’s one of a kind, we’ll see. I’m little bit hopeful that it will just be cracked.

Paul Verhagen

On cost run rate, what I can say is that that we have over the last two years, we implemented a more flexible cost structure. The headcount that we have in Seabed is less than 200 people. But, if we have a few crews running, we can have more than 1,000 people working, just to give you a flavor of scale up, scale down and that we need. It is difficult to talk about run rate, of course, in this business. Two, also important is the mobilization that took place in Q4 where costs are capitalized and amortized, at least the costs are mobilized -- amortized over the life time of the project. So that of course has a small benefit on the cost run rate in Q4. So, there are really a few elements, but I think most important is that we have made the cost structure significantly more flexible than we were a two years ago and that pays off now because with these large projects, the worst thing that can happen that’s maybe even worse than not winning is accepting and winning a poorly designed project at too low prices with too low cost designs because you’re very, very eager to get work because you have the too high cost structure. And that’s what we don’t want. So, I also don’t want no work, just to be clear. But there is even a worse scenario possible, and we strive to prevent that by putting in as flexible as possible cost structure.

Martijn den Drijver

And then, two questions on marine. You had €15 million of impact on EBIT project delays, operational issues. How much if any, can that be made up in 2018, specifically say if any? And can you remind us as a ballpark what the EBIT loss was for the divested trenching and cable laying business so we can compare 2018 with 2017? Thank you.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. The operational issues, they happen when they happen. So, I’m not going to make prediction here. What we have said is that this is more than normal. But we have project business here operate in pretty difficult parts of the world. Issues still happen, also in this year. But we saw a pretty serious concentration, particularly Q2 and Q3. And that’s why we highlighted that. But yes, issues will continue to happen, but hopefully not this extent. And I’m not going to give you a number what normal is. But it should not to be to this extent. If it would be again €15 million; it would again be exceptionally high.

Martijn den Drijver

The delay part that’s been solved, that’s the project is now…

Paul Verhagen

Partially things have gone to Q4, partially there is a one project that I know will pick it up in Q1 to complete that. That was not complete because of these issues in Q3.

Henk Veerman

Henk Veerman with Kempen & Co. The first question is on your GP, gross profit margin. It actually improved versus the first half of the year. I think in the first half your people sort of saw it as a deterioration of pricing. And I was wondering, to what extent the GP margin in the second half doesn’t reflect the close out of all the projects and what is the mix or what’s the contribution from non-oil and gas? Could you provide a little bit more color on that?

Paul van Riel

Not sure. So, not sure I understand the question. So basically you talk about the oil & gas versus non-oil & gas?

Henk Veerman

Yes, exactly.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Again, it’s a pretty different because the cost structure, because the land field is the largest part of the non-oil & gas, have a very different cost structure than in the marine. Marine typically has a margin of around 40% and a land that’s I think 70% or so, significantly higher. So, it’s a people based business. So, we have relative to the revenue much more people, much more cost in terms of headcounts. So these are very different businesses with very different cost structures. So, I’m not sure how to answer the question to be honest.

Henk Veerman

Okay. So, on an underlying basis, your gross profit margin has not sort of deteriorate that there is no real impact of older high margin projects in there?

Paul van Riel

No, there is no specific goodies or baddies in that number that would make it higher or lower. It’s especially in land business, we do, I don’t know maybe more than 10,000 projects if not more. It is a lot of small projects, a few very large ones we have in ‘17. And I think that unfortunately we do not yet have in ‘18. But, no, I don’t we can say that this is an exceptional margin on the low end and high end. It’s pretty standard.

Henk Veerman

Okay. My second question is on your guidance. In the second half of 2017, you sort of make -- excluding the one-off impacts from the hurricanes, et cetera, et cetera. You’re sort of flat on EBIT, with lower sales first half of 2017. And then, also regarding your comments on flat sales in 2018 and probably also that’s surprising, which will not materially deteriorate further year-on-year. What is the reason that management is today is not more outspoken on the fact that you -- you’ll actually have a positive EBIT in 2018, because of the spillover of cost savings?

Paul van Riel

That’s $1 million question, indeed. So, everything else being equal, then, yes. You could just do the math, just like you have been doing and you end up with a plus. But the reality is not everything is equal. And that’s also when we talk about our guidance of saying as well, maths are stabilizing, it could be a couple of percent up, it could also be couple of percent down. We just don’t know at this point in time. We also know that as the balance of oil demand, oil supply begins to stabilize, it’s still pretty, pretty volatile. So, we don’t know, if there could be a price shock in oil. It won’t last long, I don’t think, but if it happens, we always have a downward effect, if there is a downward movement, in the oil price. So, it’s all still pretty fragile, and that’s why we just, at this point in time, there are too many uncertainties and we feel too uncomfortable to be stronger than saying it will improve. We’re convinced of that because of all the measures and because of stability or stabilization. But, there are still too many uncertainties out there.

Henk Veerman

Okay. And the threat then lies in more in volume than in pricing, regarding your comments on pricing earlier?

Paul van Riel

Yes, indeed, because then, it comes out to utilization and delays, because that’s what for example, an oil company will do. And then, that impacts utilization, given the fact indeed, that pricing we’re pretty confident has reached bottom, and won’t go down further.

Cédric Duinslaeger

Hi, Cédric Duinslaeger, KBC Securities. Just one small question with regards to the backlog again in Geoscience. So, you announced two contracts in total of 60 million in December. And then, you had the project that was due to start in Q3 2017, it’s going to start in 1Q as well? What would be the value of this project, and what are the other contracts that you see in this backlog?

Paul Verhagen

So, there is -- you need an answer to 2 contracts, one each of around $30 million, I believe. One project, which we thought would start initially somewhere, end of Q3 was delayed to December start in 2017. That started now, actually it’s completed, so it’s done. And then, we have the other project that we -- is in our backlog [Indiscernible], which we do with Manta, our new technology. Initially we guided with the press release that would start somewhere in Q1. That has already been pushed out a few months by our customer, don’t know yet when it will start. Our current view is somewhere end of Q2, but it could also slip into Q3 or even if later. We don’t know. But that is what our current indication is from our customer.

Paul van Riel

To be clear, we also won the Trinidad project. And so. in front of that now we have…

Paul Verhagen

That is the 2-time story.

Paul van Riel

Yes. But that’s in front, but that needs to be cleared of utilization, that’s in front now of that delayed project.

Cédric Duinslaeger

Right.

Paul van Riel

So, after the one we completed, just to be fully clear, there will be two more projects executed before the delayed projects -- project before [indiscernible]. That is the Trinidad one and it’s the Nigeria one.

Cédric Duinslaeger

Great. Thank you very much.

Paul van Riel

And by the way, to be clear, the backlog in Seabed, because the contracts are so lumpy, the backlogs are signed up from contracts.

Wim Gille

Wim Gille, ABN AMRO. While we’re at the order book, if you look at the order book, it’s down about 20% reported year-over-year whereas the, let’s say, comparable like-for-like number is minus 7%. So, there’s about 13% in between. What’s driven by the currencies and what’s driven by changes in your portfolio? And within that portfolio what is the difference between the cable laying trenching activities and installation activities that you discontinued? That will be the first question. The second question is on the D&A, depreciation and amortization. Yes, there’s impairments et cetera, but depreciation and amortization is coming down much quicker than your capital employed for your let’s say invested capital. What is the driver behind that? So, is it changes in accounting standards? Is it mix effects, and how should we look at that number going forward in 2018? In relation to that you’re quite firm in kind of guiding on improvement in the EBIT margin. What about the EBITDA margin, because in the end of the story, we generate cash on EBITDA more than EBIT?

And then, final question, bookkeeping one. The size of the noncash accrued interest on the convertible bond, what should we pencil in for 2018?

Paul Verhagen

Okay. So, first on the backlog, it’s portfolio comparable and currency comparable. I think currency is $1 at least is around 11% in the backlog because we use what we call the balance sheet rates, so the dollar spot rate end of December versus dollar spot rate end of last year, and you can do the math yourself. It’s not only dollar, but of course a lot of currencies are, to a large extent, correlated to the dollar, so that gives us a good proxy for that currency related decline. That’s one question.

On the construction installation, probably also to get out, I don’t know precisely how much was in last year’s backlog 12 months, I can tell you that the revenue is slightly south of 5% of our total revenue for the construction installation last year. So, that is I think, the global CNI number. So that is slightly less than 5% of the total 2017 revenue. But, I don’t know, Wim, if that was fully already in the 12-month backlog. The majority would be, but maybe not yet the last bit. The next question was on deprecation, indeed, deprecation has come down. For all the reasons you mentioned, there is no other reasons. We didn’t change accounting practice as we did not change lifetimes of assets. We didn’t extend them or shorten them, everything remains the same, no change. This is just literally one-on-one the result of all the impairments we’ve done. Lower CapEx, then depreciation and currency, because of those what we have, but whatever we depreciate in dollars. And dollars related currency also comes down of course in the P&L.

Then for 2018, if you take €10 million to €15 million less depreciation, then in ‘17, you will be pretty close, that’s our current expectation. So it’s still come down. And also based on the CapEx guidance €80 million, relative to around 130, €135 million depreciation in 2017, I see again the CapEx is lower than depreciation. So, this will continue to come down. EBITDA also improved, same guidance in EBIT. No way, no change. And your last question was -- how should I answer that one, somewhere between €5 million and €10 million, give you I think enough...

Wim Gille

Very good. And then I got a additional question. That’s on the Manta node technology. Has this new technology already been tested in the field with the live project? And if so, what were the results in terms of operational efficiencies and cost declines et cetera?

Paul van Riel

So, it’s of course maybe good to remember that Seabed is the -- you could even argue ahead of Fairfield. It’s the longest player in this nodal market. So, we have a lot of experience in company upon building nodes, et cetera et cetera. But we have tested batch of these nodes in 8 different circumstances, from very deep water, cold, warm and everything in between. Plus, we did a full deployment test, so also the deployment system with 200 nodes in the North Sea. So, that was not a full project, but still a large project, to make sure that everything is up and running. Results are very good.

Martijn den Drijver

Yes. Martijn den Drijver, NIBC, again. Just on the cable trenching business. I was already saying, thank you why you had not answered that one yet. So, coming back to that point…

Paul Verhagen

I thought you would not come back, Mr. Martijn.

Martijn den Drijver

Sorry about that. So, can you please answer that question?

Paul Verhagen

Yes, I can. That’s a €10 million to €15 million, the EBIT on the construction installation business. Loss, let’s clear.

Martijn den Drijver

Got it.

Paul Verhagen

I think, it was pretty clear.

Paul van Riel

Just to be sure.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay. And then, two follow-ups. I know it’s long…

Paul van Riel

I do want to make one comment before on behalf of the global side of this business.

Paul Verhagen

This was the global number...

Paul van Riel

I know, I know. That’s on the [indiscernible] side. But the reason for that was not lack of project profitability. The projects we’ve had generally in that retention business have been quite profitable. But we just have too few. And that’s the beauty in Global Marine, because they also work in telecom cables. They are all heavily involved in other activities as well. That utilization that they can get of our stuff, our equipment is much bigger. And so on their side, it’s in a very, very nice fit.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay, thank you for that elaboration. And then, on land, I just want to go back to the order book there. You have improving margins, but based on your knowledge of the order book, can that trend continue, what are you seeing specifically in your order book? And then, a final one, it’s a bit of a long shot, but okay. Any chance of cash inflow from the Finder’s profit sharing agreement in the let’s say the next two to three years? Thank you.

Paul van Riel

Okay, maybe on margins on the left side, with the new organizational structure and with new management, now really getting its feet on the ground. Brice is here, feel free to have a chat with him as well. Yes, I think that’s on land we own and operate trajectory, there is many opportunities and room defined to just year-by-year begin to eke out a bit more margin. And this is also helped by a pretty good environment in many areas of the world. Having said that, don’t expect -- I don’t know 2 percentage points per year or something like that, that’s just not fair, but steady improvement for a while should be feasible.

Then the question on Finder. That is interesting. Finder is in exploration portfolio. Exploration is coming back. So, this is one that is available, we have both a position on land and we have position -- very good position with more than 10 licenses offshore, in Australia. And these are a bit like seabed, they come or they don’t. What I can tell you is that Finder team is still very keen and actively looking at opportunities, reasonable opportunities for monetization, either through farmouts or through other deals, could happen, could not happen. Just really at this point in time cannot say until exploration really starts picking up again.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay. And then, just to follow-up on that answer. If they do find a way to monetize it earlier than expected, meaning waiting for oil production to start, which would generate royalties, would that be a material amount, taking into account the scope of Fugro, or will it just be a marginal amount?

Paul van Riel

We don’t know, we really don’t know, sounds strange that you have to sit here and say we don’t know. But it is exploration off the road. So, sometimes you can get a very good farmout deal. And if it is success, it’s big lever. So for example, the one that we have in the pocket sharing with them is royalty agreement, for the Phoenix field, which will go into development, because every subsequent well has been a success. Well that will start accruing, I don’t know 2020, or something before they get to first production, maybe 2021. How much, we don’t know, because we haven’t seen the plant. So, we don’t know what those kind of volumes will be. And the other ones, like I said, they’re going to be very binary, you may do a farmout and you sit on a huge field. Well, it could be very large, it can be marginal or it could be an exploration failure. Don’t know.

Alyssa Gammoudy

It’s Alyssa Gammoudy, ING. And I realized the question is already asked more or less. You gave, on slide five, a very nice overview of the revenue that is increasing from the non-oil gas business. Can you please give an indication on when do you expect in EBIT or EBITDA levels to find sort of 50-50 contribution from the non-oil and gas business?

Paul van Riel

Actually, we’re pretty close in 2017 because of the poor performance of the marine, but that’s for the wrong reasons. I have not done that math. So, I would make it up, if I would say it now. But the difference between the marine EBITDA, which, of course, for large extent is oil and gas, not everything and we also the other hydrographic work, and Land, the absolute amount of EBITDA was not very different in 2017.

Alyssa Gammoudy

And then, another question. To what extent do you see competition from Gardline at the moment?

Paul van Riel

Look, they’re still around as a competitor. We see here no change in their competitive behavior.

Andre Mulder

Andre Mulder, Kepler. I have two questions. First, on the net financial expenses and tax; that’s been quite volatile. Can you give us any indication what we should use as basic levels going forward? And the next question is on the change in lease accounting. Could you say what the operational lease expenses have been in ‘17 and what the obligations are at the end of ‘17? Have you made any calculations yet as what the impact on the bottom line would be, do you plan to already take that into accounts in the ‘18 numbers or should we wait for ‘19?

Paul Verhagen

The last one is wait for 2019. We’ll not do anything in 2018 other than preparing. We started the project actually already this year, it’s an enormous amount of work. We will be ready that I can say for sure. But we will -- on 2018 will be based on current standards. So, IFRS 16 will be implemented in 2019.

On the interest, now you know our current net debt, there is some level of seasonality, obviously, in the net debt, as you’ve seen in prior years. Our interest on the bond is known, 4.5% and then 4%, interest margin on the RCF, it’s somewhere between 1% and 2% depending on the leverage. Then, we have the accrued amortized interest costs related to the convertible, it’s between €5 million to €10 million, as I just said, and then we also still have some amortization on amendment and waiver fees that are capitalized under the RCF. That’s also a few million per year. So, if you add it all up, you’ll get to a reasonable estimate.

Paul van Riel

Let me come back on that Gardline question, because I didn’t quite expect that one. So, I had the opportunity to think a little bit more, we are seeing more discipline. We’re seeing that actually a bit more generally, but we are also, from Gardline, seeing more discipline in the projects and how it will produce tendering.

Paul Verhagen

Yes, I was also not yet finished, answering on the all the questions.

Andre Mulder

Do you think that will also help your pricing power? Because they become more disciplined?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Of course, but to mind you they are one of many small competitors. Everybody has to get a bit more disciplined. But if they will start showing it, great.

Paul van Riel

One missing answer on the tax rate, and also the amounts for the lease expenses and lease obligations.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. So, the leases, you’ll see and maybe just right in the [indiscernible] in the full report, but otherwise in annual report covenant calculation I think was $67 million, but that does not include short-term leases and short term rentals, project-based or shorter than one year. So, the total will be somewhat higher. In the annual report, you’ll find a table of off balance sheet liabilities with leases from one year, 1 to 5 and in excess of 5. The total is slightly more than €300 million at the end of 2017. And I’m not going to give you a number on let’s say IFRS 16. But it will be somewhere between €200 million and €250 million, I think. I don’t have a precise number. But it will have a significant impact on the presentation of our financials.

On the tax rate, the weighted average tax rate of let’s say, the countries where we operated in 2017, and they can be different in 2018, was around 29%. Obviously, we have DTAs left, right top and bottom, so we will benefit from that once we start to make money. So, the effective tax rate should be lower. It’s very hard to say how much it will be; we typically say between 20 to 25. And I will see because it really depends where we make the money and how much benefit do we have from DTAs, et cetera, et cetera. But, if you take that into account, I think you will have a reasonable indication.

Andre Mulder

Yes, one more. Any of the changes in the market conditions, especially the one that you’ve referred to, shale taking more CapEx, at least at the moment than offshore. Does that impact your medium-term targets that you’ve set for each of the divisions and activities within those divisions?

Paul Verhagen

Well, for the moment, we will be reviewing all of that as we get into this next phase. But for the moment, we’re holding on to the targets.

Andre Mulder

Holding on to them?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. So the targets, the mid-term targets are the mid-term targets.

Paul van Riel

Okay. All right. As there are no further questions, I’d like to thank everybody for your attendance. And also perhaps personal note, this is my last presentation. After that, Oystein will take over. And he will be sitting here next to Paul, in August. Just like to say, thanks all of you for your support in the last couple of years and the many interactions we’ve had and in particularly, they’ve been positive. So, thank you all very, very much.

