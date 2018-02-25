Orocobre's (OROCF) CEO Richard Seville on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orocobre Ltd (OTCPK:OROCF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 6:30 PM ET

Richard Seville - CEO

David Hall - Business Development Manager

Andrew Hodge - Macquarie Group

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Chris Cahill - Quest Asset Partners Ltd.

Richard Seville

Thank you. I’m on Page 4 which is the first main slide in the presentation. We had a strong half, very strong half, we had record sales, we had record prices and margins and strong cash flow. During the half, we had a record $63.1 million of sales of 5,532 tonnes of lithium carbonate. We had record sales prices of $11,415 per tonne FOB, rising prices there and we expect demand to continue to rise into this half with an increase of 25%.

Cost of sales of 4,336 tonne led to a record gross cash margin of over $7,000 per tonne. We had an EBITDAIX of $37.2 million up 5% on the previous trial fund period. And once again, Olaroz was strongly cash flow positive with seven consecutive quarters of positive cash flow.

The group net profit therefore was $8.2 million. There was a Borax impairment of $1.9 million offset by a profit on the sale of exploration assets of $2.2 million. At the end of the end of the half, 30% of we had cash on hand of $50.5 million in our corporate account after the recent equity raising we’ve done that is approximately $335 million on a pro forma basis.

With that, I will pass over to Neil Kaplan, the company’s CFO.

Neil Kaplan

Thank you, Richard and a good morning to all. Moving to Slide 6, First up is the Olaroz joint venture structure. The joint section that as occurred with Toyota Tsusho last month will result in Toyota Tsusho owning 15% of Orocobre. Orocobre has a 72.68% ownership in Sales de Jujuy Pte, which in turn has a 91.5% interest in Sales de Jujuy S.A. giving Orocobre an effective 66.5% interest in Sales de Jujuy S.A. The statutory accounts show such investments as being equity accounted due to joint control being equitized with Toyota Tsusho. We have therefore presented the joint venture on a 100% basis and then eliminate the non-controlling interests to show what Orocobre's accounts would look like on a proportionally consolidated basis.

Moving to the Slide 7. This slide details the profit and loss on a proportionally consolidated basis. Moving from left to right, the first column is the statutory P&L as shown in the accounts. The second column shows the JV on a 100% basis whilst the third column eliminates the non-controlling interest. Column four at back the equity accounted amount resulting in column five which is what Orocobre's P&L looks like on a proportionally consolidated basis.

Looking at column two on a 100% basis, a strong profitable half for the JV despite a weak first quarter with U.S. $63.1 million of revenues and a 59% EBITDIAX resulting in a net profit after tax of U.S. $20.7 million. Orocobre share of the JV net profit after tax is $13.1 million. On a proportionally consolidated basis, this resulted in a net profit after tax of $8.2 million.

Moving to the Slide 8. This waterfall chart breaks down the proportionate consolidated P&L from Orocobre's perspective. EBITDIAX was a healthy U.S. $21.8 million. During the period, Orocobre had one-off profit of approximately $2 million from the Diablillos transaction. At 31 December, certain indicators in terms of the accounting standards were present in a 50-recurring value of Borax. This assessment of such recurring value resulted in a one-off bad debt provision being booked of approximately US $1.9 million.

Orocobre has approximately 33% shareholding in Advantage Lithium and booked a US $1.1 million charge being its share of Advantage Lithium is lost. The income tax expense booked in the Orocobre share of the income tax charge from Olaroz. This then brings it back to the statutory profit of $8.2 million.

Moving on to slide nine. This slide shows the proportionally consolidated balance sheet of Orocobre, which is detailed in the same format, as the P&L. The balance sheet is much stronger. Under current assets, cash increased on a consolidated basis to $61.2 million, principally due to the release of SBLC's and the fact that SDJs they had $16.1 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Following the year-end, the TTC deal and entitlement offer was announced, which would lead the company with a pro forma cash balance of approximately $335 million. Financial assets of $2.4 million are the SBLCs related to Orocobre, following US $7.4 million being released back to the company during the half, as well as a $1.3 million of shares that Orocobre holds in Lit-X. The increase inventory will be detailed shortly.

Under non-current assets, the investments in associate of $20.4 million, is Orocobre's investment in Advantage Lithium, resulting from the sale of South American Salars. VAT receivable has reduced substantially given the VAT recoupment process is working efficiently. As of today, the November VAT return has been approved and funds are expected in the next two weeks and the December presentation has been submitted for approval.

Current and non-current liabilities, loans and borrowings have had a net decrease, mainly due to the principle repayment of the project finance date in September of $10.7 million. This was offset by a net increase in low cost unguaranteed export finance facilities, following repayment of SBLC's working capital facility to the Salars that we will have $16.1 million of cash on its balance sheet, at 31, December.

The deferred tax liability has increased as Olaroz has generated taxable income and starts using up carried forward tax losses.

Moving to slide 10, the proportionally consolidated cash flows shows strong cash flows from Olaroz. On a proportionally consolidated basis, just over $30 million was generated from operating activities, resulting in $61.2 million of cash on hand for the group. At corporate level $7.4 million of SBLCs released back to the company. The movements related to Olaroz are detailed in the following slide.

Moving to slide 11. Olaroz is repaying debt and releasing cash as a result of the strong EBITDAIX of $37.2 million coupled with debt collections of approximately $8.8 million. The unsecured export finance facility was increased by $50 million allowing standby letters of credit back working capital facilities of $10.2 million to be released as well as the [Sales de Jujuy Pte] to book a significant cash balance of over $16 million. Our bank is HSBC have recognized the continued strong financial performance of the business in making such unsecured facilities available.

Finance costs are related to the Mizuho interest, interest rate swap and working capital facilities. SDJ repaid Mizuho bank principal of $10.7 million related to the project debt. CapEx of $8.5 million was paid during the period. VAT payments during the year on materials and services of $6.9 million were made.

Our working capital movement of $8.8 million occurred, the main reasons for this are an increasing in inventory of US$10.9 million of which $7 million relates to brine inventory split between an increasing LCE and costs related to secondary lining to manage the impact of a [pond] that was brought back into circuit with high magnesium as previously advised. This program is nearing its end as high magnesium brine has worked its way through the system. The balance of the inventory increase relates to approximately $3 million increase in reagents and spare parts as well as an increase of approximately $1 million in finished lithium carbonate inventory. The other working capital movements are decreasing accounts receivable of $2.8 million and $700,000 accounts payable decrease.

Moving to Slide 12, strong cash flows have helped to reduce the Olaroz project debt facility down from $192 million to approximately a $133 million which translates to $59 million of principal paid over the first 2.5 years. The March payment which is due in two weeks' time is taken into account in the numbers I just mentioned. This facility has a low interest of 4.2 -- of approximately 4.25%, and is repaid biannually through September 2024. As detailed in the quarterly Orocobre has net debt of $62.5 million at 31 December, 2017.

And on a pro forma basis post the TTC transaction and entitlement offer net cash of approximately US$272 million. So, in summary even we ramp up we have established ourselves as one of the world's highest margin producers. We have strong cash flows and are paying down debt and we have a strong balance sheet which is been further bolstered by the TTC transaction and entitlement offer aligned Orocobre to be fully financed for its growth plans.

Thank you and I will pass you back to Richard.

Richard Seville

Thank you, Neil. I will spend a little bit of time talking about the transaction which we just completed, with TTC and the entitlements issued and then then looking forward to our growth projects. I'll spend a bit more time than maybe necessary because many of you won't have an opportunity to hear me speak about this transaction given the restrictions during the rising. Only people who are in Australia or New Zealand have access to live information.

So, if we turn to page to -- Slide 14. We can look at the overview of the transaction. We've just completed the transaction of brines into the company at U.S. $285 million, that’s in both a placement to TTC in two parts and also the entitlements issue. The placement of price of TTC was done at $7.50 a share which was up 17% premium to the Orocobre 30 day walk of $6.43 a share. They also bring with them a $100 million debt package. They haven’t obligation to procure that package out of Japan on similar terms to the Phase I debt that we had in place in 2012. So low interest debt with job guarantor is expected outcome of that process. I’m expecting the documentation to be completed in this coming quarter.

The purpose of this money is to go hard with our expansions. So as far as the expansion Olaroz has been increased from 17,500 tonnes per annum to 25,000 tonnes per annum, off the back of the indications of demand that we have received directly and through Toyota Tsusho Corporation and clearly that’s speaking for their parent.

So, we are looking at the total capacity of 42,500 tonnes per annum at the completion of Phase II. We’ve already started work on the long lean time items so both the developments as an example I expect construction earnest to commence in the second half following a final investment decision mid-year and we are targeting commissioning of Phase II in the second half of 2019. We are very well prepared for this. We’ve been working hard on the expansion plans; basic engineering has been completed and we have moved on to detailed engineering to fast track this project.

The lithium hydroxide plant in Japan that has advanced. We have indicative approval of $27 million worth of Japanese subsidies for construction and we have indications of the various debt packages that will result in Orocobre owning putting in $6 million worth of equity. The partners are in the process of contractor selection with construction of FOB First and construction commencement in mid-2108.

The CapEx has brought up to $260 million and $270 million. We are not providing definitive figures yet as we didn’t still to competing bets. It is operating cost to come down significantly from $2,500 per tonne to $1,500 per tonne. The project will be very attractive.

If we turn the page to Page 16, I'll spend a little bit time fleshing out some of those details. In total, the upsizing of the expansion reduction of Olaroz as I said before we are increasing the production expansion from 17,500 tonnes per annum to 25,000 tonnes per annum to give as a title to the production rise of 42,500 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate.

The expansion will maintain a simplified profile of just a primary product so at that point in time we’ll have 17,500 tonne per annum back to growth and 25,000 tonnes of primary production of which approximately 9,500 will be lithium hydroxide plant in Japan and the rest will go into the markets.

Commissioning of Orocobre and Toyota, second half of 2019, the operating costs will be less than our account productions has no purification circuit. Capital costs was $271 million excluding VAT of $42 million and that includes the contingency of $25 million. The allocation of that capital is shown in the table on the right-hand side.

When looking at the final investment decision mid-year and construction commencing in earnest in the second half.

We have all approvals for this project now, and that's another step since we actually made the announcement, the TTC announcement last month.

In terms of the hydroxide plant, the details on page 17 of the presentation. This has been progressing strongly, we are in the final negotiation phase with the two contractors and we are looking at a final investment decision on this mid-year and construction kicking-off soon after.

Commissioning in the second half of 2019, at a similar time of the commissioning as the be Olaroz expansion. The project has been well supported the Japanese government and we have indicative [ph] approval of $27 million construction subsidy and strong support from Japanese banks and financial institutions. So, when you take the whole package into account the equity contribution from Orocobre, will be $6 million.

In terms of economic return, the split on the project will be in the order of 75% to Orocobre and 25% to TTC.

Turning the page to slide 18. Advantage Lithium, around 33% of advantage lithium and we have a direct interest in the project there Cauchari. After spending $5 million, advantage has gone to 75% of Cauchari and now we will start to contribute. The project has advance very well, good driven results, not only from a concentration point of view a blind concentration point of view, but we have good flow rates on both sides of the basin on the North West side and also on the Southeast side. Where on the Southeast side, drilling dissected the sand sequence at the bottom of the [indiscernible] which was a good exploration success.

The project advancing for a resource estimate shortly, which will lead into stoking [ph] study to setup the development options for the project. One of which could be supply of ore or concentrated brine to the Olaroz plant, and the alternative would be a standalone operation. Orocobre's has first right of refusal of any brine supply.

The money we waste is from the recent capitalizing, some of that will be allocated to the Cauchari project.

Turning the page to slide 20. And just a little bit of time on Borax Argentina. Management has been working hard at Borax Argentina, and its pleasing to say that from a production point of view, operations both in the [indiscernible] and the Tincalayu are performing the best they've ever done. With the driving down of unit costs.

The high levels of reduction have led to stock buildup and as you know sales will always lag production, so these sales efforts being hard in the last half and we should be seeing some results from that sales effort as we roll through this half.

In terms of the actual numbers of performance the sales for the half were $7.9 million, down $0.6 million principally because of the dropping of a high volume slightly loss-making product in the agricultural sector in Brazil. The net loss of $1.5 million, comparing to $1.3 million in 2016.

In terms of the feasibility study now that is very close to completion right now. We have an independent consultant reviewing the study to ensure past due diligence processes and the study is looking attractive. The results of that study will be released relatively soon.

Turning to Page 22, and we're looking at markets here, our view, very simply our view hasn't changed, we have updated our curves in terms of the recent news and taken a few on the time to production of the worst projects and updated the demand side view, and our view continues to be that supply will struggle to meet demand. As you can see in the graph, the supply that we see coming will support the consensus view of the most pessimistic of the demand scenarios.

But just in summary on Page 23, we had a strong half with records in all of the measurables, pricing, revenue, margin, with a half year profit of $8.2 million, we have confirmed our position as a low cost high margin producer, with the Olaroz EBITDAIX $37.2 million for the half. We maintained our guidance for FY'18 of approximately 14,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate.

Our growth projects now are fully funded, and we have an increased expansion for Olaroz, no longer 17,500 tonne per annum, now its 25,000 tonne per annum to deliver 42,500 tonne per annum operation Olaroz, with commissioning in the second half of 2019. We've a plan and we're delivering on it for 10,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant to be built in Japan, the final investment decision for both operations is midyear and commissioning at the of 2019.

Lithium fundamentals remain strong, with prices last half higher than the previous half and we're expecting an increase in this half of 25%. And Olaroz is set up for further state expansions from our very strong balance sheet. So, thank you very much and I will hand over to the operator for any Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Andrew Hodge from Macquarie Group. Please go ahead.

Andrew Hodge

Thanks guys. I just had a few questions, the first one I guess is about Borax. I guess losses going to continuing in this business and just given how much money in focus and time is going to be going into the expansion. Are there any possibility you guys might consider sort of I guess selling off this business or spinning off in some way instead of trying to refocus?

Second question which is are you accounting for eventually looking at costs obviously unexpected just wanted to get on how we should be thinking about that going forward?

And then the third thing is you’ve proved that prices being pretty strong in the third half clearly, we can say that’s to ensure just wondering you can get any kind of idea of that what your expectations are around sort of into the second half as well if you think it should be continuing to?

Richard Seville

Neil, I'll let you to answer those questions.

Neil Kaplan

So, Borax Andrew, we are having a good look of Borax. We reduced costs substantially there. It’s a matter now of the sales drive to get the inventory buildup which you’ll see on the balance sheet strong. So, you would have seen on the balance sheet there is about $3.5 million build up and we put in about $4.6 million. So, the $3.5 million build up with a loss period makes up the money we put in, but we are expecting an increase in sales and sort of hitting in the right direction as well as the feasibility study for the expansion of Borax which will turn the business into a very different asset. So, we are facing all options and we will make the appropriate announcements at the appropriate times to advice where we ahead of the Borax.

Andrew Hodge

Okay.

Neil Kaplan

So that’s on Borax. Advantage, let just a quick one Andrew on your note that you put I have to mention investment in lithium Americas which should be advantaged lithium.

Andrew Hodge

Yeah, I realized that afterwards [ph].

Neil Kaplan

Yeah. Couple of things on advantaged lithium, are mainly asked the question last time where you said the share price of advantaged lithium was $0.46 and why are we carrying it at what we were carrying it. Well, it’s the reverse situation now. We carrying the $20.4 million it share prices of $1.20 with the shares we have sitting was about $28 million that’s the market value, $28 million we carrying it at $20 million.

So total reimbursement which should have the loss in advantaged lithium is the cost that they incur and based on our shareholding we will share as cost going forward. So, if you want to model that, that will be approximately U.S. $2 million a year, you should model for that. We are the major shareholder and we share as costs that the agreement. So that’s what is going to be going forward.

I also understand just where you sold the right off of the borax $1.9 million which is a one-off provision, sorry to go back to borax, but just a point I made earlier, that $1.9 million which was a bad debt provision, which we booked, you will sort of look at it in the sense that there was Diablillos profit of approximately $2 million, which is also once off which were Borax and South American [indiscernible] assets, so they substantially set of each other effective, there is a $100,000 profit, when you looked at that.

Your third question, Andrew if you can, if I haven't answered anything on the first few please, asked again.

Andrew Hodge

Third question is about lithium process sort of into the second half, you still seeing same strength as what you were already seeing in the first half.

Neil Kaplan

Andrew, I have got David Hall with me, who is the [indiscernible] main focus. So, I am going to let David answer.

David Hall

Bit early to make a call on the second half, given that, we are not actively in negotiations for the second half, but in general terms, is that we'll see incremental improvement, in pricing, heading into the second half of the year.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, and if I can sneak in, a [indiscernible] question. I was just trying to work out the balance for 2019, you have got in the appendix. But just to get your thoughts on what the net likely outcome is going to be without the changing royalty rate from Argentina, versus changing corporate tax?

Neil Kaplan

Richard can you pick that one up on the royalty.

Richard Seville

Well the royalty, if change in royalty actually happens, it goes to a 3% revenue royalty plus 1.5% infrastructure tax. And at the moment it is still the process is still it's had agreement from most of the governors who relates to, but there is uncertainty about whether that change will actually go through Congress this term, [indiscernible] term. There is also uncertainty about whether the existing projects with fiscal stability agreements were actually grandfathered or not. So, it's a rather uncertain position, but if it did happen, than its a, it is actually complete the - to 3% gross royalty plus 1.5% infrastructure tax.

Andrew Hodge

When do you think that we will get any kind of clarity Richard, obviously it still substantially better than what has happened to [indiscernible] SQM in Chile but, just wanted to get when you think you will likely get some kind of confirmation?

Richard Seville

The view at the moment its more than likely, more than a 50-50 chance of split into the next term. So that could three years out.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And then obviously if that's the case than would be pretty net positive then from the corporate tax changes?

Richard Seville

Correct Andrew. Although I haven’t modeled it.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Reg Spencer, from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Thanks, good morning guys. Question for you just on the depreciation of - level, can you remind me how we should be modeling depreciation at that level.

Neil Kaplan

Generally, we look at depreciation to drive, $10 million to $12 million a year.

Reg Spencer

And how is that calculated, is that a unit or production basis, or...

Neil Kaplan

Yes, correct.

Reg Spencer

Okay.

Neil Kaplan

Yes, on units of production, but its, yes and its what's been sold obviously what we book in. Because yes, so what's lithium carbonate sold.

Reg Spencer

Michael actually sort of covered off on my questions on the tax changes, is it fair to say the negative impact towards the -- withholding taxes on foreign distributions will not be [indiscernible] for some time, given that lot of the cash generated at the SDJ level will be used to fund the stage two expansion, so I guess my root question is what kind of timeframe are we thinking about when SDJ might or will be in a position to start paying dividends to the joint venture partners?

Richard Seville

Well as you know we headed into expansion two, we've spoken about expansion three and that we see that as the best use of shareholders' funds, and given the lithium market. So, I mean yes it's out in the future, so the withholding tax, that's relating to the future rates, I mean I can't give you an exact year or timeframe but we've got expansion two, but probably be an expansion three, and so dividends for the next few years are not contemplated into that withholding tax, is not going to come into play, we've as you know there's the reduction in corporate tax rate which in 2017 was 35%, 2018 and 2019 produces 30% and in 2020 it produces a further 5% to 25%.

Reg Spencer

And lastly just at Borax, can you tell me what the carrying value of that business is at the minute?

Richard Seville

So, it's approximately 10 million.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

First ones I guess for Richard, just wanted to understand the magnesium issue that was talked upon [indiscernible] pond, firstly if I can understand the mag to lithium ratio that the pond got to and where the problem originated, whether it was more to do with residual salts in the pond or that came from the ore body itself?

Richard Seville

No, the -- it's a legacy issue really Rahul, and back in the early days, from 2013, 2014 period we had -- the first pond refilled was pond 4b and the -- when root of brine treatment at pond 4b and then to the lining plant and then in the pond 1a, and the problem we learnt early on was that you got a lot of infestation in these long pipes and the pipes will just seal up with salts, so we then changed the positioning of pond of when the lime was added, so it gets added straight away as the brine comes from the bore field, so we had this cooking pond, pond 4b, which was full, topped up [indiscernible] plant was out, and that was brought back into circuit bit by bit but particularly from mid last year. And therefore, it has a [indiscernible] magnesium to lithium ratio, but the lithium content in that was higher and the magnesium content was higher and because it couldn’t go through the primary plant, it had to go through a secondary [indiscernible] prices. So that’s all. That pond was completely drained but the brine then is going through the system. So, it’s nothing fundamental, it’s more of the legacy issue.

Rahul Anand

Okay. I understood. So basically, just addition of lime to get the magnitude and precipitated. The second question was just related to the TTC deal now, sales guidance rights going for the entirety of Phase II through TTC. Just wanted to understand if you can provide any visibility around what the potential rights for marketing rates marked on the revenue streams for Phase II?

Neil Kaplan

I’m not going to provide a complete transparency, but I can provide here some color at this transparency. Considerably less than your commentary I make about the time. So, in broad numbers you divide by 2 to what is the below market, right but that’s the precise figure. And the deal takes us out in effect for 10 years on stage II so there will be a renegotiation at that point in time.

Rahul Anand

Understood. So just circling back to what might I have written. I mean I was trying to marry it up sort of in line with Phase I with 5% so you would suggest that I’m not in the ballpark there?

Neil Kaplan

No.

Rahul Anand

Okay. Excellent. Thanks guys.

Neil Kaplan

You are right to current use 5% in the first instance because that’s the typical deal. If you look the Mitsubishi concentrates arrangements with our friends that’s the level, but we’ve negotiated a much lower number both currently what we are paying and in the future. And what was probably just as important is them getting a sales agency was us getting involved and having equal right when it comes to the marketing and the commercial aspects. So very important for us to be at the table directing where our product goes.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Chris Cahill from Quest Asset Partners Ltd. Please go ahead.

Chris Cahill

Thank you. Couple of questions. Can you just comment on the TTC marketing, if you know there are any changes there? And on slide 4, we see sales price guidance 14 odd in the second half, have you scheduled legacy lower priced existing contracts in the number or is there still some left?

A - Neil Kaplan

Well Chris, I think I pretty covered them the marketing fees or sale vacancy fees per level, they are considerably less than what we consider in the market and I just thinking this number in my head as we talk yes and the stage II would be less than we are currently paying a little bit less and significantly less than we’d be paying, in couple of years' time, like arrangements, obviously the developed markets have a slightly higher rate at the beginning than as a drag out. And in terms of the pricing there is no sort of legacy contract, as we have talked a year or two ago, but of course contracts have different times to finish.

But if you pricing a contract in June, July last year, it was 12 months than of course that contracts rolling into this half. So, what you will see, is you will see a lag effect, compared to what might be happening in terms of market sentiment at the time of the negotiation of the contract.

So, this six months doesn't have legacy contracts in that term, but it not have some rollover or some continuation of - from contracts are negotiated sometime in the past. But it has a dominant path of fresh contracts and as we move into the next half, that will most entirely be fresh contracts, if you see, will have of course a potential lag effect of 12-month contract versus six-month contracts.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you and just on current processing, while you have given the guide to second half, given those comments. If you will pass the contract now, can you give us some idea of what you're looking at on a spot basis, from your point of view?

David Hall

Depends on a number of factors, obviously [technical difficulty] cross specification, size of the customers, size of the orders, strategic values and whole basket of effect is that adding into the mix. In terms of price range right now, you are in the range of approximately $14,000 a ton up to about $18.5 a ton on a CRF basis, as regard.

Thank you. There are no further questions from the phone, at this time I will now handover to Mr. Seville, for webcast questions.

Richard Seville

Thanks. we do have a couple of questions, on regarding to Borax Argentina, which I think we've answered previously. But, there is a question here, when will [indiscernible] paying Argentine tax and what's the current tax rate? Maybe, you could answer that.

Neil Kaplan

Yeah, I'll answer that question. If you take the expansion out of it, with our stage 1, that we are currently in, we would start paying tax in approximately 2020. However, given the expansion is going to come into play, this going to be accelerated depreciation et cetera, in terms of the tax law, so paying taxes are going to probably push out closer to 2023, 2024, and the tax rates as I mentioned earlier, are dropping, so we are going from the 35% 2017, down to 25% in 2020.

Richard Seville

Good track of that, the accelerated depreciation of arrangements on the money of investment role, in a general sense 60% in the first year, 20% in the second and 20% in the third and then your tax losses roll for what it is five years now after that, so it's a very attractive investment both in from a deferral tax point of view?

Neil Kaplan

Mining you can carry forward, yes.

Richard Seville

Thanks, and that's all questions at this time. Is there anything else on the teleconference Q&A?

There are no further questions at this time.

Richard Seville

Well thank you all for attending our half yearly call. It's been a pleasure to talk about the transformative transaction that we have just done and we look forward to delivering more lithium carbonates and becoming a serious player in the market in the coming years. So, thank you very much.