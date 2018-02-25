Acacia Communications' (ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call February 22, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Acacia Communications released results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2017 this afternoon after market close. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. With me on today's call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Raj.

Thank you, Lindsay. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us today. I'll begin with some financial highlights, following which I'll provide a business and product update, and we'll then turn the call over to John Gavin, who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance and outlook.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 of approximately $87 million, non-GAAP net income of approximately $11 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.27 were all in line with our guidance range. Weakness from China was partially offset by revenue from our newer customers and the ramps of new products. As senses updated our newer products namely our CFP2-ACO and CFP2-DCO together contributed approximately 10% of revenues in the second half of 2017.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 from our newer customer group increased 15% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, and declines 23% on year-over-year basis. Revenue for the full-year 2017 from our newer customer group increased 7.5% compared to 2016 although this increase was not sufficient to offset the decline in revenue from our original eight customers. Excluding China however revenue for the full year 2017 from the newer customer group increased 21.8% compared to 2016.

During the fourth quarter, we had four customers that each represented more than 10% of our revenues, one of which was a direct hyper-scale customer that had been a greater than 10% customer in two previously reported quarters. As has been the case in the last few quarters, two of our newer Tier 1 customers were among the top five contributors to revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. Additionally, 5 of the 10 ten contributors to revenue were Tier 1 customers from our newer customer group.

Turning next to an update on current market conditions, we are continuing to experience some of the same challenges reported by our industry peers, namely the slower pace of deployment in the China market further impacted by seasonality in the traditional telecom markets and quarter-over-quarter variability in the DCI. However as I will discuss later during this call, we believe we will see improvement throughout 2018 driven by the strength of our product offering, the engagements that we have with our newer customer group and the potential for improvement in market conditions in China.

The China market remains challenging as it was in the second half of 2017 and the timing of deployment growth remains uncertain. We've met with some of the largest OEMs and carriers in China this year and they have reiterated to us that the long-term fundamentals in China remain intact driven by the need to add bandwidth to provincial and metro networks to support services such as 5G and fiber to the home. In addition, recent comments from one of our industry peers indicated robust growth in sale in China in the fourth quarter of 2017 which historically has signaled the early stages of network expansion. For these reasons, conditions in China could improve throughout 2018 although we will continue to take a cautious view on this market until we see increased order rates.

Outside of China carriers in North America and Europe are continuing to build out their metro networks to meet growing demand for capacity. As an example, we have heard from our customers that Verizon's metro bills are accelerating in 2018. Carriers and MSOs are also making increasing investments in fiber as they build out their networks to support new services such as 5G and fiber-D. These higher speeds access fees generally drive demand for more bandwidth in metro networks as well.

The DCI market remains an important market for us, however CapEx in this market overall was somewhat constrained in 2017. We believe one reason for this was the rollout of 100G switch architectures that led to an increased proportion of CapEx being spent on client optics inside the data center. As data storage and processing functions continue to move away from the enterprise to the cloud traffic between data centers is expected to increase. We believe this trend could be longer term positive for Acacia.

Additionally, we're also expanding our Tier 1 NIM customer base that sells to the hyper-scale customers for building these DCI networks. While there are many factors that affect a specific portion of CapEx that these hyper-scale customers spend on DCI, over any specific period we expect to see continued long term trend of increased investment in coherent technology in the DCI market driven by rapid traffic growth that requires higher capacity solutions and shorter upgrade cycle.

Given the importance of the DCI market to Acacia, we've continued to focus our new product developments in this market. For example, at the start of 2017 we had two products selling into the DCI end market. This number is expected to increase to five with the addition of our AC1200 module, which we anticipate we'll start sampling in the first half of 2018.

Moving to our products as many of you know Acacia was first to market its CFP-DCO and CFP2-DCO modules. Since we started selling our CFP-DCO module in 2014, we have shipped over 67,000 modules to customers worldwide. We believe we're seeing the early stages of our market transition towards DCO modules, which supports our vision of DCO taking an increasing share of the coherent market. We will continue to invest in our entire DCO product portfolio, and believe that the performance, power and cost advantages of our DCO products position us well for continued success as this DCO market trend continues.

Moving to some specific product updates we remain on track to sample our AC1200 module in the first half of 2018. Our AC1200 module is a high capacity, high performance DCO module, designed to support two wavelengths with the combined capacity of up to 1.2 terabits per second. Our AC1200 module is designed to offer three times the capacity in a form factor that's 40% smaller than competitive 5 by 7 400G modules.

We believe that the small size and the high capacity per wavelength make our AC1200 module well suited for the DCI market. By maximizing the capacity per wavelength, we continue to drive lower cost per bit while maintaining the performance advantages of the low power and small form factor designs that Acacia has become known for.

Our Pico DSP which will power our AC1200 module is designed to have a dual core architecture and an internal crossbar switch which will enable the transmission of three 400 gigabit Ethernet signals by splitting one of the 400G signals across both wavelengths. These are the kinds of features driven by our focus on innovation, that we believe will continue to differentiate our products.

In addition to the high capacity 1.2 terabit per second mode, we believe that the AC1200 module will offer flexibility and performance in metro, long haul and even submarine applications. For example, our patented fractional QAM modulation and extend the reach in rhodium-based networks and our high baud rate and dual core architecture will offer efficient long haul transmission of 400 gig signals using two wavelengths offset 200G.

We're excited to let you know that our AC1200 module is been designed in by multiple Tier 1 NEM customers who are telling us that several of their hyper-scale customers are eagerly awaiting the availability of our AC1200. For those who -- those of you who would be joining at OFC in March we plan to share more information about AC1200 module at the conference.

We also recently introduced a product variant of our AC400 module that supports L band transmission. Operating in the L band spectrum allows network operators and hyper-scale providers that are fiber constrained to nearly double the transmission capacity of their existing fiber at a lower cost and at a faster pace than adding new fiber.

Moving to our pluggable products, in December we announced general availability or GA of our CFP2-DCO module which remains the only commercially available CFP2-DCO module in the market. As many of you know this home practice currently being standardized in the optical internetworking forum ROIF to support not only 100G and 200G but also 400G solutions from metro applications. While smaller form factors are being adopted for client and edge applications we believe the CFP2-DCO form factor will become an industry standard for multiple product generation and the metro access whole and regional applications.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, we shift a combination of PGA and GA versions of our CFP2-DCO modules to 15 NEM customers including several Tier 1s. We believe this product is well positioned to make an increasing contribution to our revenue throughout 2018. A team has also developed a new version of our CFP-DCO module, this version incorporating our deep or Meru DSP offers lower powers than our original CFP-DCO module introduce in 2014 and had integrated functionality that can further reduce operating cost by eliminating the need for external circuitry. This is a good example of how we are leveraging our Meru DSP investments to further extend the lifecycle of our CFP-DCO and to differentiate it from competitive solutions that are still under development in an effort to maintain our leadership position with our CFP-DCO product family.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, we also ramped production of our CFP2-ACO module and increased shipments to our customers including towards direct hyper-scale CFP2-ACO customer. We anticipate that demand for this product will continue throughout 2018. Looking to the next generation of DCO solutions, we are seeing increased industry focus on pluggable coherent DCO form factors that are optimize for edge DCI applications with reaches less than 120 kilometers.

To address this market, we are developing a 400 ZR module that targets the same form factored used or client optics. The 400 ZR module will allow our end users to put coherent optic directly on switches and routers. The OIF is currently defining a coherent interoperability standard for these edge DCI applications and other standards bodies are watching closely.

Achieving the power and packaging requirements necessary for the 400 ZR module, it requires a coherent DSP design as optimized for low power and tightly integrated with advanced optical packaging technologies. We believe these requirements play to Acacia's strengths, and this class of coherent products will display direct defect technology such as PAM-4 in edge DCI applications allowing us to penetrate this market.

We are seeing our standalone PIC replacing merchant legacy optical components in design using both Acacia and non-Acacia DSP ASICs. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we saw sales of our standalone PIC begin to ramp as some customers concluded their qualification and testing cycles. Qualification without the customers is continuing to go well and as such, we believe the sale of our standalone PIC will continue to help expand the size of our addressable market and we expect revenue to grow throughout 2018.

Despite the recent market challenges faced by optical networking industry, we believe the long-term fundamentals driving bandwidth growth, remain intact, and this bandwidth growth should drive the increasing deployment of 100G and 400G and 1.2 terabyte per second DCO solutions. I am pleased with Acacia's new product development efforts in 2017 and believe this positioned us well with our product portfolio as the market recovers.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to John Gavin.

Thanks, Raj, and good afternoon, everyone. I will start by reviewing our financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2017. Then I will briefly review our full year 2017 results and finally I will provide our outlook for the first quarter of 2018 before turning the call back over to Raj. As Raj mentioned, our fourth quarter 2017 revenue, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income diluted earnings per share were all in line with our guidance range.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $86.6 million, a decrease of 39.2% on a year-over-year basis from $142.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter, revenue from newer customers outside of our original eight customers increased to 43% of our total revenue compared to 34% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the fourth quarter, of 2017, we had four customers that each represented more than 10% of our revenue, one of which was the direct hyper-scale customer deploying our Flex 400G product that was also a 10% customer in the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016.

Turning to gross margin, our GAAP gross margin was 46.2% in the fourth quarter 2017 compared to 48% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense and costs related to the quality issue that we announced in the second quarter 2017, was 44.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 48.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were impacted by semi-fixed costs related to our production operations and related overhead costs due to the lower revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, our GAAP gross margin was above our non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter 2017 due to a 2 million benefit from a reduction in the reserve for anticipated costs related to the quality issue from our prior estimates.

As a reminder, our gross margin can fluctuate based on our quarterly product mix, the introduction of new products, new product ramp-up expenses, manufacturing yields and the impact of pricing changes as well as costs associated with the scale of our production operations and associated overhead costs relative to revenue levels.

GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $35.1 million, or 40.5% of revenue, compared to $27 million, or 18.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense, were $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, or 33.9% of revenue, compared to $22.8 million, or 16% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This increase was primarily driven by foundry and development milestone payments that came due during the quarter. We anticipate that our non GAAP operating expenses for the full year 2018 will increase 18% to 20% on a year-over-year basis which is lower than the increase we saw from 2016 to 2017. As previously discussed we plan to continue to strategically invest in our R&D organization in support of our development roadmap and the market opportunity that we see ahead of us.

GAAP R&D expenses totaled $24.4 million or 28.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 19.5 million or 13.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP R&D expenses which exclude 3.6 million in stock based compensation expense totaled 20.8 million or 24% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 16.5 million or 11.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The increase in GAAP and non-GAAP R&D expenses was primarily related to foundry and development milestone payments that came due during the quarter and the continued investment in key products roadmap projects, GAAP's SG&A expenses were 10.6 million or 12.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 compared to 7.4 million or 5.2% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses which exclude 2.1 million of stock based compensation expense were 8.6 million or 9.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 6.2 million or 4.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expenses was primarily related to incremental costs associated with ongoing efforts to scale our SG&A operations and legal expenses related to ongoing litigation matters.

GAAP operating income was 4.9 million or 5.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2017, down from 41.3 million or 29% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 9.2 million or 10.6% of revenue compared to 46 million or 32.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2016.

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2017 excludes 6.2 million of stock based compensation expense as well as a 2 million benefit resulting from the further reduction in our reserve for anticipated costs related to the quality issue we experienced in 2017. Our related remediation efforts are substantially complete as of fourth quarter 2017 with some residual activity expected in early 2018.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 8 million compared to 44 million in the fourth quarter 2016. Adjusted EBITDA which in the fourth quarter also excludes the 2 million benefit resulting from the further reduction in our reserve for anticipated costs related to the quality issue was 12.3 million in the fourth quarter 2017 compared to 48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The decrease in EBITDA in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by our lower gross profit from a lower sales volume and increases to operating expenses in support of our new product development and the continued scaling of our operations. Our GAAP effective tax rate was 439.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a negative 55% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our fourth quarter 2017 GAAP effective tax rate reflects the impact of the recently enacted U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in a one-time charge of 31.4 million due to the one-time transition tax associated with offshore earnings and the write down of deferred tax assets from 35% to 21%. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2017 was negative 9% compared to positive 15.7% in the fourth quarter 2016.

Although, we're still assessing the impact of our long term non-GAAP effective tax rate, due to the change in the federal tax law we believe our non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2018 will be in line with our long term effective tax rate goal of a positive 9% to 12% of revenue. GAAP net loss was 20.4 million or a loss of $0.52 per basic diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income was 11.1 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. This compares to GAAP net income of 64.5 million or $1.55 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of 39 million or $0.94 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Now turning to the balance sheet, we ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of 364.6 million and no debt. We generated 18.4 million of cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter.

Turning briefly to our full year results, total revenue in 2017 was 385.2 million, a decrease of 19.5% year-over-year, from 478.4 million in 2016. GAAP net income was 68.5 million or $0.92 per diluted share which compares to a 131.6 million or $3.22 per diluted share, in 2016. Non-GAAP net income was 73.1 million or $1.75 per diluted share, which compares to 123.4 million or $3.18 per diluted share, in 2016. We generated 63.5 million of cash from operating activities during the year 2017.

Now, I would like to turn our -- turn to our outlook for the first quarter of 2018. As noted in today's earnings press release in the first quarter of 2018, we expect total revenue to be between 67 million and 74 million, and non-GAAP net income to be in the range of 0.3 million to 4.3 million with non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.01 to $0.10 per share based on anticipated 42.3 million diluted shares outstanding.

I will now turn the call back to Raj for some closing remarks.

Thanks, John. Before turning the call over to the operator for questions, I would like to reiterate that we believe Acacia remains well positioned as market conditions improve.

Fiber is being deployed at a rapid pace by carriers and MSOs, hyper-scale spending continues to grow and planning is underway to upgrade switch bandwidths inside data centers from 100 gig to 400 gig in 2019. We believe that this practice will continue to drive deployments of 100G, 400G and 1.2 terabit per second coherent optical interconnect. As a company we have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to tightly integrate our DSP ASIC and silicon photonics in small low power form factors.

We believe we will benefit from the industry trends of broader based DCO adoption and coherent technology moving closer to the edge. We're also continuing to diversify our customer base, and are now selling into more tier 1 customers than at any time in our company's history, positioning us well with most of the hyper-scale providers. I would like to close by thanking the Acacia team for their continued product innovation and execution efforts throughout the year.

I will now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Doug Clark of Goldman Sachs.

Douglas Clark

I suppose it's a two parter if it's a one question. The first one is, if you can give us any kind of context for 2018, do you think you can grow revenues and aggregate for the full-year, Raj, you mentioned kind of improvement throughout the year overall? And then secondly, on China, you said in some of the comments by peers and some of your conversations with the customers. Is there any definitive activity for new orders that you are seeing yet? Or is it just kind of hopeful that will happen at some point in the near future?

John Gavin

Dough, this is John. I just want to make one correction that was in my script for a second, so I misspoke there, I said there was as the GAAP net income for the full-year '17 was 68.5 million. Correct that, it should be 38.5, so just wanted to get that quick correction in there, sorry.

John Gavin

Yes, Dough, jumping to your question, yes, it's a -- first of all, we are not guiding past Q1. However, as you correctly point out, we are cautiously optimistic about 2018. It's so early to tell. Go through some other factors, if you look at our what the industry analyst are protecting and what we hear from customers, the core growth is expected to be somewhere between the 15% to 20% core growth.

And there are some things that Acacia can control like product innovation and the execution. We can also control our customer wins, but there are some market related guidance here and I go through the market and that was actually the part B as well. China visibility as we said, we've talked to carriers and OEMs since the beginning of the year.

And right now, the visibility remains challenging as I've heard they said; however, the customers claims that it should improve below 2018 and they should have a better visibility after Chinese new year However, I want to say that we are not taking we are actually having a taxes outlook till we see better larger rate improvement there.

On the DCI market we believe we are most position in the DCI in the second half we do have some quarter-over-quarter variability, but as I've said before we have five products selling into the segment with the AC1200 starting to assemble in the first half. And we also have more NEM customers that are fully aid in the segment then we've ever had some of them killer one so we believe that we are self positioned in the DCI.

And then just as the telecom and metro, we expect the market to resume to this Q1 seasonality driving markets in both EMEA and North America. And in terms of just the products themselves, those are new products that are ramping to DCO- CFP2, is one in the early stages of ramp. We've shipped CFP2 to 15 customers in Q4 and expected to ramp throughout '18, and then we've also further come out with the new version of CFP-DCO without Meru DSP. So we're positioning in our products and of course we talked about the ACO-CFP2 and the PIC providing TAM opportunity for us, and the AC1200 ramping in the first half, ramping in the second half of 2018. So there are factors that we're cautiously optimistic. There are some we control and that's why we can talk about, but there are still some market conditions excluding China's visibility remains slow and we should have better visibility of Chinese New Year.

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Henderson with Needham and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Henderson

I was hoping if you could give us a little bit granularity on the Q1 between what’s your expecting in terms of sequel OpEx increase versus the impact of lower revenue on your gross margin? Are you expecting to be able to hold our gross margins here or should we expect the lower volumes to further pressure gross margins? And any thoughts on the rate of change in OpEx, quarter-to-quarter will be helpful? And if I could just one other question, relative to ZTE have you got any clarity about whether they are losing share to while away for should we be thinking about the mix to reverting back to more normal after the tranches came up 2017 having a heavy bias to Huawei?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

So Alex let me take the second part first and then turn it over to John for the first part. So, it's very hard to speculate on short-term changes in terms of what customers say and the variability of their market share. There are several factors in there that’s involved. Huawei, for example has a bigger footprint out side of China that could be adding some of this variability. But the comment thing we all see with all the China customers that they become more cautious about ordering and inventory holding strategy.

And so, it's how to tell, they will level us to, there inventory position whether that in June back and the beginning of the year and so that way we have to wait and see a little bit, for over a period of time. What ZTE is telling us that there Q4 and Q1 procurement or equipment was lower than their own normal, so they are indicating that Q4 and Q1 have been lower than normal but again we have to see all the rate before we become that cautious about our outlook. And we're continued to be well position with multiple generations of product design with them so. As customer are well positioned to supply their needs.

John Gavin

Alex, this is John, I will take your part about OpEx and margins. So quickly, as you've seen we’ve had some increases starting in Q2, we raised 42.5% in 43.7% in Q3, and 44.5% in Q4, we believe this is time that we can continue to make some incremental progress. In the first half in gross margins, we think margin will be, there is some way around the 45% to 47% depending on product mix in the first half of the year, so give you kind of the rough deal for where we think that could move to. And as I said in the prepared remarks, we believe the year-over-year increase in OpEx and total non GAAP, will be somewhere between the 18 and 20% range.

In Q4, we did see some movement of some of our milestone based payments from Q4 to Q1, so that will increase a little bit in Q1 over Q4. We see Q2 as being actually one of our higher quarters reflect a couple of multiple milestone payments planned for it in Q2 and then it'll be leveling off in Q3 and Q4, that's our current view now, we obviously do not giving full guidance on this but just some direction for you in terms of some of the trends that have been.

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Silverstein of Cowen & Co. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Silverstein

Thanks guys. I'd just like to ask the same one question as the previous two questioners. First off pricing, can you talk about ASPs and the rate of decline with respect to -- obviously on the ASPs and percent of revenue your DSP versus DCO versus the standalone PIC as well as what type of rate of decline are you seeing? Secondly with respect to the 10 customers, 10% customers, can you tell us what the forward and the aggregate, and I'm sure you don't want to tell us what each one was individually, but can you tell us what the individual contributions were? And third competition, can you give an update on you know I heard your comments previously. I figured I know what you're going to say, but I'd like to -- could you talk about we're seeing out of NEL, Inphi as well as Oclaro, Neophotonics, Lumentum et cetera, if you're seeing any changes? And to be clear guys, I'm not talking about revenue. No one is expecting the revenue will change, but from a design win perspective. What you're seeing?

John Gavin

Well, I can give you some of the metrics quickly then I'll turn it back over to Raj. So the greater than 10% customers in Q4 in total, they were roughly 57% of overall revenues split between '17 call it '18 for number 1, 15, 12.6 and 11.5 so fairly close in terms of total impact. I'll also probably take the ASP question as well. So in Q4 to Q1, we did see some ASP reductions they were probably, I would characterize them as maybe a little bit on the higher side than what we normally seen in terms of some of the pricing changes from Q4 to Q1 so it was some impact into the guide for some changes in ASPs. We've always said that amounts have been in somewhere between 8% and 12% on an annualized basis with the changes we saw with vector at the higher end of that of that spectrum.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

And just jumping into the competitive question Paul, so in terms of just the DCO CEP, as I said in my script, for four years we have shipped over 67,000 CEPs. And the other factors that I want to make clear is that, some of the slowdown we're seeing Q4, Q1 is really not due to any share erosion because of competition. There is talk about potential competition with product layer in the lifecycle, like the CFP, but a couple of points there where you continue to refresh our product as well with and the talk about the DCO CFP with a lower power high performing root chip. And we are engaged with multiple generations of our product design with the main customers and our job is really to execute on a complete roadmap with leading products. So we are happy with our competitive positions in our customers with our high performance low power module.

Our next question comes from the line of Meta Marshall of Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with our question.

Meta Marshall

I just wanted to see if we could get any granularity just on kind of what was leading in sales as far as ACO versus DCO. Have you really seen DCO sales pick up on the CFP2? And then second question…

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, so -- again, as I indicated, we are about approximately 10% on a combination of those two. The ACO started ramping earlier as we talked about Meta, which was in the first half and the DCO really went to GA in the second half. And we shifted over the two customers in Q4, and in fact one of them, indicated they have 12 customer wins in early stages. So it is a little behind just because of the GA and the availability of the product, but it is latter part of 2017 but we believe that throughout 2018 we'll see the DCO ramp up nicely.

Our next question comes from the line of Tim Savageaux of Northland Capital Market. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Savageaux

One quick housekeeping question and then an actual question, the quick one was. Did you have a new 10% customer in the quarter, I guess? And then, the broader or new for the year I guess I'll say, the broader question is, with regard to your cautious optimism on 2018, kind of juxtapose against your planned operating spending increases around 20%. I just want to try and quantify that cautious optimism. Do you still think the Company can grow revenue in '18 given the kind of all that you're starting in Q1? Or how would you define cautious optimism?

John Gavin

This is John. Let me get your metric question part of the way. So in terms of new top 10% customers in the four that were in the Q4, all of those four had been in the past 10% customers in some reported period, so would not be a new entrant there.

Tim Savageaux

So, on the latter part of the question, Tim, the cautious optimism was exactly what it is. I think there are definitely opportunities and some headwind is the best way to characterize it. Opportunities are once that are now in our hands, which includes the new products that are ramping including the DCO-CFP2 as well as these 400. And also the customer engagements, we have more Tier 1 end customers that are selling into the hyper-scale accounts than that market even though has quarter availability in the healthy market.

So I think that's the opportunities and that's what we're here in to. We do see some of the headwinds that we can't really comment at this point with improvements, with China visibility being one of it, which is right now, it is low and even though the customers are telling it should improve. We are not at this point removing our caution with that. We sure are waiting to see some better visibility in terms of order flow after Chinese New Year.

John Gavin

I think in terms of just the OpEx part of Tim to your question. In 2017, we grew 30% over 16 in that year as we said, as they said that said on the prepared remarks and the call, we think it's going to be in the range of 18 to 20%. And keep in mind that as we've discussed before in '17 in '18, we described that we've had a lot of overlap on some of the silicon base developed in milestones and projects and that we've taken some measures that in the future we will be able to even though going were going to more expensive process notes, we'll be able to work and being able to contain some of the R&D spending by some of the measures we've taken on, some efforts internally. So, that will help us in the long-term to be able to manage the OpEx.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

And also one other thing on the new customer, even though we have we don’t have a new 10% we have to board a few excludes the China weakness are from the 16 to 17 our newer customer group revenue grew 21.8% in 17 compared to 16. And that's allowed it comes from Tier 1 customers that are serving the DCI as far as switch router and customer, NEM customers who service the telecom, traditional telecom market. So that number is a positive number for us and we are I think that would go as well in 2018.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Vijay Bhagavath of Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Yun

Hi, this is Brian Yun for Vijay. How should we think about you hyper-scale cloud opportunity with the 400 gig heading to terabit sort of later issue and into 2019?

John Gavin

Yes, Brain so that is -- again, it's a continuum of opportunities that we have. As we said before in the past, we were selling AC400 and the CFP, DCO-CFP into the hyper-scale markets. And we have increased the number to five including the CFP2-ACO, DCO as well as the AC1200 product that's ramping in, that handling in the first path of this year.

And so, I think it provides us the continuum of this year you are going to see the continuation of the ACO and DCO going into the AC1200. And as I said before, the 400 ZR will extend the time. It is a coherent product that is targeting client educations for less than 120 kilometers reach and it gets us into expanding our TAM. So between the current products that we have AC1200 that's ready to assemble into first half of this year and 400 ZR, I think that positions us well.

They actually like because of the rapid growth in their data traffic, they like they are faster than adoption cycles of technology and rapid traffic growth, and that benefits suppliers like us. And we -- it is better than going to be continuing to growing the segment.

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Bartus of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Daniel Bartus

Thanks for taking question on behalf of Todd here. So just wanted to ask if we ex out ZTE, ADVA and Coriant. I'm seeing revenue down 22% year-over-year and correct me if that’s wrong, but looking at that next to you have a good 10%, hyper-scale customer now, you said Verizon metro's chugging alone. So if we zero in on that how do you explain such a big drop year-over-year? And then if I could sneak in, just wondering, if you see potential for another hyper-scale 10% customer in 2018?

John Gavin

Yes, Daniel, this is John. So I think, our view as of it and Raj said in his prepared remarks, the new customer set grew 7.5%. And if you take out, some of the China folks because some of the market conditions in China and the new customer growth rate was almost 22%. So we’re looking at that group of customers that's been focus of our, for the last couple of years as to develop that set of customers. In that group, our switch and router customers, some of the accounts focused on hyper-scale. So it takes a while for those accounts to grow to volume level but we’re seeing some good progress there just does take a while to move some of those volumes that come to decision to upgrade our technology into their platforms.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

And your second part of the question in terms of another hyper-scale, so think what we can say as we continue to make progress that the hyper-scale segment that’s selling through NEMs, and we expect to continue to grow and have 10% customer in the near future. I don't -- in the coming years, but we don’t want to go out and say, we have 10% DCI direct customer because I think for us what matters is selling into their segment which is predominantly through that stay.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Genovese of MKM Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Genovese

So my house keeping question is. Can we get a percentage of business for components versus modules? And then my real question is, if we look at the revenue guidance in the first quarter was down 16 million sequentially. Is your visibility fairly equal between western OEMs and Chinese OEMs and hyper-scale customers? Or does the visibility vary between those three segments?

John Gavin

Michael, this is John. I will take the first part of your question on margin. So part of the factor that we were able to move up from the Q2, Q3 level is, we did see a recovery, more recovery in the historical split between modules and component. So historically it's been in that 80-20, 75-25 range. It did move up to more the normal historical rates that did give us some benefit there and we see that kind of normalizing your Q2 and Q3 of last year where -- so just bigger percentage ready toward the module side of the mix. So, what was the second part of your question?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

I can take a first track at this. So the visibility -- in terms of when we talk about visibility, the primary visibility we see which comes from China where they educate to us what the growth would be, but again we're not seeing the orders that come through from them. And so that's what we mean by visibility. But as we had in the prepared remarks, the intervention whether it’s a traditions outcome, there is some seasonality in the traditional outcome and there some quarter-to-quarter variability and it’s less of a visibility issue, more of a seasonality issue, and variability issue.

Our next question comes from the line of Tejas Venkatesh of UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Tejas Venkatesh

We hear your main China customer is in-sourcing DCI modules. Raj, I know you alluded to that a little bit before. How much of a factor is that in your 1Q guidance? And secondly, could you comment on your inventory balance, it's up meaningfully both year-over-year and sequentially? How does that sync with your cautious optimism?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, so I can take the first part of it and John can take the inventory piece. So, we don't believe the slowdowns we are seeing whether it was in Q4 or Q1 is due to a share erosion or loss. Tejas, so I know there's been a chat about it, but again as we have said before, they've always done a make versus buy, and we're engaged in multiple generations of product design with them. And of course we said before, we do sell the modules and chips as well, so there's no change in our you know our relationship with them so what we sell to the customers, so that really is not a factor for the Q1, Q4 weakness that we see.

John Gavin

Tejas, I'll take the inventory part of that question. So that really is in some of the shipment to us of some components that were committed to a while ago that when the industry was on a lot of capacity constraints and allocations. We had to make long lead commitments in advance and so some of those are, the timing of some of those are shipments of components that are now coming into our inventory it's moved up over the last couple of quarters. We do expect it to be leveling off and moving lower over the next couple of quarters but it has been impacted by some of the long lead items that we were committed to with long term commitments we had to make last year.

Our next question comes from the line of James Kissener of Luke Capital. Please proceed with your question.

James Kissener

So I don't know if it's been asked this way. We've beaten this Q4 dead horse in a number of different ways, but I guess I want to understand I want to sort of parse this decline it's like $60 million decline is within Q1, is it? You've mentioned several factors, you said China something maybe going down another way. Here in Q1, you got pricing you got DCI seasonality are these all kind of you know equal in magnitude as we look into Q1. And I guess I want to clarify especially in China that you're confident there is no inventory build. I would think given the depressed levels of demand in December there shouldn’t be, but it’s finally on the China 2020 we know you've commented on this probably everyone's been kind of asked about these efforts to develop, these plans develop internal optical component supply, just any thoughts on that?

John Gavin

Hi, James, this is John. I'll take the first part of that question. So in terms of where our guide is just about $16 million down from Q4 at our midpoint in guide and roughly the breakdown of that is fairly equal parts but roughly about 6 million in the China market customer segment in general, about another 5 million we believe in traditional NEM telecom providers that's really driven by some typical Q1 seasonality weakness that we're seeing in that group of customer set. And then the last piece, roughly 5 million there is a DCI segment what we see directly there and that has -- typically, it's had a lot of quarter-to-quarter variability, it's been pretty strong for us in the last couple of quarters in terms of being up. And so, we're seeing some quarter-to-quarter variability there. So it's really spread across those three elements.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

And just going back to DCI, I want to break that into two parts. What we see in Q1 or Q4 or Q1 is not because of any in-sourcing or anything that that's going on that people talk about. However, products late in their life cycle we do expect to see some competition, but again we are -- our job is to execute on a compelling roadmap with leading products. And currently, we are happy with our roadmap and competitive position there, so the weakness that John is talking about is truly some other weakness that they're seeing and working through the inventory position that they have with their -- at their side or the customer side.

Our next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton of Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Quinn Bolton

Just wanted to ask a question on the 400 ZR, you said that the OIF is working on a standard. When do you expect that standard to be finalized and how soon after that tender is finalized should we expect to have product in the market? And then sort of a follow-up question to that 1 ZR, 400 ZRs in the market, do you expect any cannibalization of the AC1200 and the DCI segment?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yes, so there's two questions in that, so we anticipate the standardization efforts to be completed, next year Quinn, and again these are very different products, I think if you look at our couple of the hyper-scale guys are driving the 400 ZR. And so I think they will be predominantly using a lot of it, the AC1200 it's going into others as well, and it's a higher capacities, can handle three times the capacity of the 400 gig product, and it's going to be available sooner, a lot sooner than the 400 ZR.

So I think these will be -- one is pluggable, one is board-mountable, so -- and the standardizations as well as the interoperability testing puts this product availability being sometime in the second half of next year, on 400 ZR, so AC1200 should have -- and by the time they do QAM and go to correction it should be 2020 really so AC400 will have enough of the run way at the hyper-scale alone between now and then, so there'll be -- I don't know -- if you go beyond into 2021, 2022, there could be some cannibalization but we don't anticipate over the next couple of years.

There are no further questions over the portion of the conference. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. John Gavin, Chief Financial Officer for closing remarks.

John Gavin

