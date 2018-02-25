Apparel Retailer Undervalued Despite Growing Digital, Zero Debt And Surprising Market Share

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty apparel retailer with a seemingly well-integrated omnichannel sales strategy.

But the stock is underperforming its benchmarks and generating shareholder yields that need to trend up like the company's teen and young adult fashions.

Management is efficiently allocating capital, and employees are on the happy side for a retailer.

Although Mr. Market, aka Amazon, is putting pressure on the stock price, we think the downside risk favors American Eagle Outfitters.