Apparel Retailer Undervalued Despite Growing Digital, Zero Debt And Surprising Market Share
by: David J. Waldron
Summary
American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty apparel retailer with a seemingly well-integrated omnichannel sales strategy.
But the stock is underperforming its benchmarks and generating shareholder yields that need to trend up like the company's teen and young adult fashions.
Management is efficiently allocating capital, and employees are on the happy side for a retailer.
Although Mr. Market, aka Amazon, is putting pressure on the stock price, we think the downside risk favors American Eagle Outfitters.
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has been underperforming its benchmarks for much of the post-Great Recession, anti-traditional retailer bull market.
Despite flying under the radar, the teen and young adult apparel retailer has stepped-up