Why Have Tax Receipts Been So Weak?

Tax Receipt Growth Dropping?

During a strong economic expansion, incomes rise and all else equal, government tax receipt growth should increase. After the 2008 recession, there was a rebound in tax receipt growth, peaking at 12%. Since 2011, tax receipt growth has been straight down which is very surprising in the middle of an economic expansion. I have been publishing articles and outlining many data points that indicate the economy is weakening and generally not as strong as most analysts believe and this chart is one more data point in that direction. This chart is one more data point that confirms that growth in the economy has not been robust and is still quite weak. All of this data comes prior to the change in tax law so that has no impact.

Federal Tax Receipts: Total Year over Year Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Tax receipt growth is supposed to increase during economic expansions and decline as the economy weakens. Intuitively this makes sense; if the economy grows, more money is earned and tax revenue increases. Tax revenue growth has been falling for this entire economic cycle and is near the cycle lows as of this past quarter. Tax receipt growth was negative in 2016 which is historically indicative of a recession.

Federal Tax Receipts: Total Year over Year Growth:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

More data is converging towards the view of growth slowing. The market will begin to price this in over the next couple of quarters should these trends continue.

If this chart and hypothesis prove correct and the underlying economy is actually quite weak and getting weaker as we move through 2018, then the rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) perhaps may not have been based on economic fundamentals. The question remains whether the fundamentals will recouple on the downside, meaning that if the economy goes into recession, will stocks (SPY) respond as they have in the past or have all signals between the market and the economy been broken in this era of central banking?

My position is 'no', and as the economic data continues to worsen throughout 2018 (we are already seeing Q1 numbers come down dramatically for GDP) stocks (SPY) will have a hard time sustaining gains. We have already seen evidence of this as the market has been noticeably more volatile in 2018 as the economic data has started to miss expectations.

For the majority of 2017, the economic data was, in fact, accelerating which makes the rise in stocks more warranted but the data is set to roll over in 2018, with the most severe slowdown occurring in H2 2018. I do not think stocks can continue to perform as they have with materially softer economic data.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.