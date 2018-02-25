Las Vegas Sands: Prime For A Possible Move Over Wynn Woes And Strong Fundamentals
About: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), WYNN
by: Howard Jay Klein
Summary
Having reached near our PT of $80, we now see LVS as moving to new highs over the fallout of the Wynn black swan events.
LVS has strategy options to pursue on Wynn with no downsides either for its stock or Wynn.
With its strong balance sheet, earnings beats and friendly competitor relationship with Wynn, we see the possibilities of creating a global giant as events play out ahead.
“Out of intense complexities, intense simplicities emerge…”
- Winston Churchill
Around our industry there are lots of people who have gone on record as never seeing the possibility of a deal between Las Vegas Sands