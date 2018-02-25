On Thursday, February 22, 2017, offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Partners (SDLP) reported its fourth quarter 2017 results. These results were worse than the company's third quarter results, which was expected. Unfortunately, there also does not appear to be any near-term relief for the company and, in fact, right now things are likely to get worse for Seadrill Partners before they improve. However, the offshore drilling industry has been slowly strengthening so hopefully the company will get some help from that in the coming quarters.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's results before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights serve to provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill Partners' fourth quarter 2017 earnings results:

Seadrill Partners reported total operating revenues of $256.3 million. This represents a 7.41% decline from the $276.8 million that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported total operating income of $60.1 million, which was a substantial decline compared to the $148.5 million that the company earned in the previous quarter.

Seadrill Partners achieved a respectable 95% utilization rate in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported a net income of $26.5 million in the latest quarter, representing a substantial decline from the $46.3 million that the company earned in the third quarter of 2017.

Seadrill Partners kept its quarterly distribution steady at $0.10 per unit.

The first thing that I noticed, and the likely the first thing that anyone reading these highlights noticed is that all of the company's financial numbers declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis. As one of the major reasons for this was the revenue decline, let us begin our analysis there. As stated in the highlights, Seadrill Partners' revenue dropped by $20.5 million quarter-over-quarter. One of the reasons for this was the end of the West Sirius termination fees. As I stated in my last report on Seadrill Partners (linked above), when oil supermajor BP (BP) terminated its previous contract for the West Sirius ultra-deepwater rig in 2015, it was required to make regular payments to Seadrill Partners due to a clause in the contract designed to protect the offshore drilling company. The company completed these payments in the third quarter of 2017 and thus the absence of these payments in the fourth quarter caused the company's revenues to be lower. Along similar lines, one of the company's rigs, West Aquarius, went off contract during the third quarter and did not have a new contract lined up to start work on. Thus, the rig was idle for the entire quarter and generated no revenue whereas it did generate some revenue during the third quarter.

As noted in the highlights, Seadrill Partners had an economic utilization of 95% in the fourth quarter. This is a decline from the 98% that the company had in the third quarter of 2017. This also contributed to the company's quarter-over-quarter revenue decline because of the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig is only compensated for time that it actually spends in operation performing drilling operations and not for time that it spends out of operation receiving maintenance or repairs. As offshore drilling rigs are highly sophisticated pieces of equipment, it is unrealistic to expect a drilling rig to have no downtime; therefore, the challenge for the offshore contractor is to minimize a rig's downtime while still performing the necessary maintenance to keep the rig in peak condition in order to maximize revenues. The economic utilization rate is a measurement of how well the company accomplished that goal. The quarter-over-quarter decline in economic utilization tells us that Seadrill Partners' fleet had more downtime in aggregate than in the previous quarter and thus earned less revenue.

Another disappointing item in the company's earnings report was the quarter-over-quarter increase in operating expenses. In the third quarter of 2017, the company had operating expenses of $193.0 million. This increased to $200.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The reason for this primarily had to do with accounting rules and not true cash expenses. In short, the company saved some money on paper by reclassifying debt issuance costs from General & Administrative expenses to Other Financial Items in the third quarter of 2017 that did not recur in the fourth quarter as well as contract amortization costs for the West Polaris. The company did however have lower expenses maintaining its idle rigs in the fourth quarter than in the third. This is a good thing but overall the items that increased operating expenses outweighed these savings. Naturally, the increase in operating expenses did have the effect of reducing the company's net income for the quarter.

As I have mentioned in the past, net income is merely an accounting figure and does not provide an accurate picture of the company's cash generation or ability to pay its distributions. A better measure of this is free cash flow. Free cash flow is the amount of money that a company generates after paying all of the costs of its operations and expenses related to the maintenance and expansion of its asset base. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow and tells us how much money the company has available to do things such as pay down debt, pay shareholder distributions, finance stock buybacks, etc. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Seadrill Partners had a free cash flow of $62.7 million. At $0.10 per unit, Seadrill Partners pays out approximately $13 million in distributions per quarter so clearly the company appears to be generating enough cash to pay out its distributions. The real challenge for it though will be in the coming months.

In March 2018, one of the company's ultra-deepwater drillships, West Capella, will complete its current contract with Spain's Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF). The rig does not have a firm contract to begin work on after that one completes, although Malaysian oil giant Petronas does have an option to use the rig until September. There is no guarantee that Petronas will exercise this option so there is a very real possibility that the company could see this rig unemployed shortly and thus lose the revenue from it. Fortunately though, Petronas has been one of the few companies that continued its offshore exploration (although it did cut back like most) throughout the downturn so it will probably exercise this option. The company's latest fleet status report does not include dayrate information for either the contract with Repsol or the contract with Petrobras so we have no way to determine what the impact will be on the company's finances.

Seadrill Partners will see a positive impact in the second quarter of this year, but not the first, from another one of its drilling rigs, the West Aquarius ultra-deepwater semisubmersible. This is because BP has contracted this rig from April until July 2018 at a dayrate of $260,000. This is well above the cash flow breakeven rate so should prove positive for earnings and cash flow over that period. However, since it is for such a short-term, it really only helps the company for one quarter.

Seadrill Partners was founded for the purpose of providing an income to its unitholders so it is nice to see that the company does continue to do that even though it had to cut its distributions drastically in order to weather the downturn. With that said, the company does maintain an impressive distribution yield of 11.36% at the current unit price. It also appears that it will be able to continue to pay this distribution throughout this year.

Seadrill Partners' fourth quarter 2017 results were perhaps its weakest yet. The company might also be facing some near-term challenges with expiring contracts but it will most likely be able to sustain itself through them and continue to reward its investors with its high distribution yield and eventually unit price appreciation as the industry continues to recover.