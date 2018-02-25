How Far Could United Technologies Fall?
About: United Technologies Corporation (UTX), Includes: SPLV, VPU
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
For the past two years, I have specialized in researching cyclical stocks.
My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.
With the dramatic rise in prices of many cyclical stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downcycle.
United Technology looks particularly vulnerable if we were to experience a downturn in the near future.
Introduction
A few months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in