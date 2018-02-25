3 Reasons To Take A Gamble On Ford
About: Ford Motor Company (F)
by: Robert Riesen
Summary
Ford's stock trades cheap across the board, including a Forward P/E of 6.7x.
With a payout ratio of only 23%, Ford's large dividend is conservatively supported by Free Cash Flow.
Ford recently announced increasing electric car R&D to $11 billion, more than double the previous amount.
Ford's (F) stock has performed miserably over the last couple of years. While the majority of stocks have posted strong gains, Ford has lost about 40% of its value since 2014. Concerns over