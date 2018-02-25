Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been a name which has been on my watchlist after it had gone public last year. The buzz surrounding the name and diverging opinions have created high volatility in the stock, and I have held a short position briefly in the mid-fifties.

While I did not maintain the short position into the fourth-quarter earnings release, it never hurts to re-evaluate the investment thesis following the release of the results and the accompanied outlook for 2018.

Around the time of the IPO, shares jumped to levels in the mid-twenties as I believed that shares looked expensive at the time, but at the same time recognised that shares would be a dangerous short given the limited float and potential for momentum. That conclusion was right as very strong third-quarter results triggered a huge run in the shares. After shares doubled again to levels in the $50s, I felt much more comfortable to temporarily hold a short position.

Quick Review Of Roku

Consumers can use Roku to stream content on a single platform, allowing them to watch content from multiple content providers in an integrated manner on their TV. While many consumers rely on Netflix (NFLX) for their daily hour/hours of entertainment, many consumers use combined options from other content providers to watch movies, sports, entertainment and listen to music. Having to access multiple platforms can be very inconvenient.

Roku solves this problem as the content from providers is sent into the library of Roku, thereby providing one platform for consumers to access, while content providers with a narrow library (and therefore inferior offering) benefit from being on Roku's platform as well. With trends like cord-cutting and pay-on-demand being on the increase, Roku can play the role of a middleman, provided that it reads the social trends well and remains relevant in a rapidly changing industry.

The IPO

Roku went public as recent as September of last year, as the preliminary offering price range only stood at $12-$14 per share. Shares have seen strong pricing action, first-day returns, and gains ever since.

The finances of Roku are complicated as revenues include both hardware revenues and software revenues at the same time. Total revenues were up 25% to nearly $400 million in 2016 on which Roku lost $43 million on an operating basis. Key is that low margin hardware revenues were up just 9% to $294 million, as lucrative and recurring platform revenues more than doubled to $105 million.

The trends in 2017 were very encouraging. While revenue growth slowed down a bit to 23% in the first half of the year, growth was driven by platform revenues which nearly doubled to $82 million as lower-margin hardware sales were down a bit. Operating losses narrowed significantly to $21 million.

In the third quarter, Roku gained 1.6 million accounts to 16.7 million accounts, as ARPU rose by 37% to $12.68 (per annum). Revenue growth came in at nearly double the rate as the first half of the year, with revenues being up 40% to $125 million. Platform revenues were up 137% to $57 million, as hardware revenues returned to growth as well, driven by strong subscriber growth numbers. This operating momentum caused operating losses to narrow further to $8 million.

Fourth-quarter results were very strong as the company gained 2.6 million accounts, ending the year with 19.3 million accounts. Revenue growth slowed down to 28% on an annual basis and amounted to $188.3 million, thereby coming in at the higher end of the provided guidance of $175-$190 million. This was driven by a 129% increase in platform revenues to $85 million, while hardware revenues fell again and were down by 7% to $103 million.

Growth and shift in the mix allowed the company to report an operating profit of little over $9 million in this seasonally strong quarter, nearly triple the +$3 million number posted last year. The reported adjusted EBITDA number of little over $14 million was much stronger than the anticipated range of flat to $6 million, as outlined by the company itself.

2018 Outlook

Given the trends of continued growth into the higher margin platform business, the outlook for the current year looks disappointing.

Sales are seen at $660 to $690 million which implies that sales will grow between 29 and 34% on an annual basis from the $513 million revenue number reported for 2017. This strong growth and continued shift into higher software/platform revenues should be beneficial for margins, but this is not the case.

After posting an adjusted EBITDA number of nearly $8 million in 2017, adjusted EBITDA is projected between minus $10 million and minus $25 million in 2018. This is rather disappointing as losses were coming down during 2017, even as the losses were impacted by a change in accounting standards. Executives notice that adjusted EBITDA would have come in around the break-even level if you exclude for the change in accounting methodology, yet it remains a deterioration from the 2017 results.

On the bottom line, losses are seen between $40 and $55 million, killing all illusions for near-term profitability, as this has been the driver behind the negative share price reaction. Fortunately, the company operates with a net cash position of $177 million, providing sufficient financial flexibility to fund these losses. With 97 million regular shares outstanding, or 119 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis, the valuation of equity has risen to $5.0 billion at $42 per share (assuming the diluted share count) valuing the entire business at $4.8 billion.

Part of the negative operating leverage is expected as user growth is believed to be more important than (hardware) margins at this point in time. In that light, it is reassuring that Roku projects revenue growth acceleration/sustained growth in the coming year, although some investors might have hoped for positive margins.

Update On Scenario

In past articles, I have come up with a few scenario analyses for the future. One of them encompasses having 100 million accounts in a year of 5 from now, which combined with ARPU of $15-20 could yield revenues of $1.5-$2.0 billion. Even with 50% operating margins, earnings could hit $600-$800 million which combined with a 20 times multiple could warrant a $12-$16 billion valuation.

That looks highly appealing, but based on a $5 billion current valuation, such a valuation yields upside potential of 19-26% per annum. This is very compelling, but relies on very rosy growth numbers, requiring the company to add 4 million subscribers each quarter (assuming linear growth), or 16 million a year. While a 2.6 million increase in user accounts in the recent quarter is solid, the 5.9 million annual growth number is much more moderate.

A perhaps more realistic 50 million customer count reduces the valuation potential with the same assumptions to $6-$8 billion, translating into returns of just 4-10% per annum. That still requires growth of 6 million users a year, meaning that current user growth has to be maintained for five years to come. Given the risks on delivering on this growth, as well as assuming 50% operating margins by 2023, these low potential returns do not compensate for the execution and growth risks in my opinion.

Not A Buyer Of The Dip

Roku offers a very compelling solution for cord-cutters who are tired of their expensive packages. Of course, Netflix is the undisputed leader, but as other players are setting up services as well (such as Disney (DIS), Hulu and others), consumers like to consolidate their services in a single platform/app.

The good thing is that Roku has scale and leadership in its current position, but other players (pretty much all the major tech players) have an interest in the segment as well. Of course, they could develop their own service (which they are doing in some form or another). If they find the market very important, they might simply buy the leading brand and market position with a current $5 billion valuation, which is change for these businesses.

Given this competitive environment, Roku is probably making the right decision to prioritize growth over margins at this point, and grow the user base. The problem is that this industry is still in early stages of development, and unlike major content providers, Roku is just a middle man with no content of its own. This means that competitors which would want to compete more effectively with Roku have a few more levers to pull, if they want to.

For now shares trade in my neutral zone at $40-50. While I believe that levels in the $30 look expensive on a discounted cash flow basis, I am very well aware of the speculative nature of the stock, including M&A, which would make me a bit more upbeat at those levels. On the other hand, I would be inclined to short again (small size) in the $50-60 region, hoping to take advantage of some excessive (intra-day) volatility.