Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) offered a much needed surprise for its investors. Shares ended the week with a +20% return, as this still leaves investors saddled with substantial losses in 2018, let alone over the longer term.

Investors have seen continued pain as shares were on the verge of retesting the lows of $2 seen in early 2016 when oil prices bottomed at $25. Ever since a lot of good things happened including a recovery in crude prices, a harsh winter, asset sales and efforts to cut debt. These factors pushed shares to a high of $7 in 2016 at a time at which I have been very sceptical on the prospects for the business given the valuation. In recent times, shares have lost a lot of ground again despite rising prices, now trading in the low $3s.

Q4 Review - What Sparked The Optimism?

Chesapeake reported fourth-quarter production of 593,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 3% compared to the final quarter of 2016. For the full year, adjusted production growth came in at 3% as well, if you adjust for asset sales. If you take into account asset sales, production was down 14% on an annual basis.

While production is important, making money on this production is more important in this environment. The company reported revenues of $2.52 billion for the final quarter, but half of these sales are generated from marketing, gathering and compression activities which have no margins.

Nonetheless the company reported an adjusted profit of $0.33 per share, as Q4 production has been very strong, management predicts to be cash flow positive in 2018, and further multi-billion asset sales are foreseen, which should drive further debt reduction in the coming year.

What About Earnings

The company reported operating profit of $405 million in the final quarter, but there are a few caveats to be made to this number. There were some reversals being made to previous contingencies including legal contingencies, as well as a partial reversal of important charges and a small gain on the sale of assets. These items benefited the operating income line by $81 million, reducing the normalised operating earnings number to $324 million.

The big problem with this earnings metric is that this is misleading as well, driven by large (impairment) losses reported in recent years, reducing the quarterly depreciation charge to just $286 million, thereby artificially inflating current earnings.

In comparison, capital expenditures totalled $2.46 billion in all of 2017 and $523 million in Q4 of 2017. That means that net capital expenditures of $523 million minus $286 million = $237 million. These net capital investments "eat" a great deal of the normalised operating earnings number of $324 million. In fact cash flows are still negative as the quarterly interest bill totals $125 million and preferred stock dividends come in at $23 million as well. Adjusted for these expenses, cash outflows total $99 million for the quarter.

What Now?

The good news is that Chesapeake is cutting the 2018 capital expenditure budget to $1.97-2.37 billion at a rate of $500-600 million per quarter, similar to the Q4 numbers. The bad news is that net capital expenditures were already cut to $523 million in Q4 of 2017, suggesting that they will not come down vs. that quarter which still resulted in $99 million in cash outflows.

The 2018 capital spending budget should be enough to support adjusted production growth of 1-5% in the coming year, but this is again before considering asset sales. Note that this prediction is based on 2017 annual production levels which stood at 547,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, suggesting at the midpoint production of 564,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018. Note that the Q4 production already came in at 593,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, suggesting that the 2018 plan is not really sufficient to grow production, certainly if asset sales are taken into account.

The company has already signed deals worth $575 million to sell more assets, expected to close in Q2 of 2018. Half a billion comprises the sale of properties in Mid-Continent, complemented by the offering of 4.3 million shares of FTS International, in which Chesapeake holds a remaining stake worth $400-500 million.

The divested assets in the Mid-Continent produce 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 25% is oil. All in all, the sale values each barrel of oil equivalent per day produced at $22,000. Based on the midpoint guidance of 564,000 BOE in 2018, the core of Chesapeake is expected to produce 541,000 BOE this year. These assets should have better economics, but at the same time include a lower percentage contribution of oil production as well. If these remaining assets would be valued at $22,000 BOE as well, the remaining assets would be valued at $12.4 billion.

Despite the fact that the company is posting profits and is reporting profits, the financial position remains dire. In fact a net debt load of $9.9 billion is up from $9.1 billion at the end of 2016, as cash flows are pretty neutral with energy prices standing at current levels. Furthermore, the share count continues to creep up with 907 million regular shares outstanding and 1.05 billion on a diluted basis. On top of the mountain of debt, and the growing share count, Chesapeake has another $1.7 billion in preferred stock outstanding on the liability side of the balance sheet.

Getting Much More Constructive

I am still not impressed with Chesapeake despite the optimistic content and tone on the press release and the so-called "progress" being made. Truth of the matter is that the company is not able to turn a profit if you look at the realistic cash flow picture in the recent quarter. Furthermore, the recent divestiture values the production assets at $23,000 per barrels of oil equivalent produced each day, as a similar multiple for all of Chesapeake would value the company at $13 billion ahead of divestitures. With net debt of $9.9 billion and preferred equity outstanding, that implies that shares could still be overvalued, if those multiples are the correct valuation for the assets. That said, Chesapeake claims that these assets have higher cost of production, which should make the remaining core much more valuable. The big question is by how much?

Key will be the coming year as Chesapeake aims to deliver on $2-3 billion in debt reduction, which will undoubtedly involve large divestitures as multiples on those deals will be indicative of the valuation for what remains of the firm.

The discussion above also shows that Chesapeake has seen real dilution over time and smaller production profile, while leverage has been reduced just modestly in recent years, and has actually increased a bit last year. On the bright side, oil prices have been resilient in recent weeks, but this has been offset by very weak natural gas prices with exception of the winter spike in January, as they have fallen back far below the $3 mark. Fortunately nearly 70% of 2018 gas production has been hedged around $3 per mcf, although 80% of oil has been hedged at $52 already, while prices are trading comfortably in the $60s.

While I have been very critical and held short positions at $5-7 last year in response to the situation at the time, I am getting more upbeat. Price recoveries result in Chesapeake now really having the potential to reduce leverage in 2018, while the valuation of shares has been reduced a great deal already, essentially creating a very reasonable priced call option on further asset sales at good multiples, or further boom in oil and natural gas prices. A speculative long position might be warranted for that reason, as my cautious nature makes me not pulling the trigger just yet.