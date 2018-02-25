Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam and Jazz FM's Jonny Hart discuss the week's notable events in financial markets including a new first for cryptocurrencies and three major central banks' plans for interest rates.
OANDA Weekly Podcast With Jazz FM
by: Dean Popplewell
