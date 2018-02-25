The No BS Plan: Week 2 Report - The Advaxis Apocalypse Is Nigh?

Week 2 of the No BS Plan saw a lot of sideways movement in the portfolios.

The first week of the "No Bagholders Stance" Plan went quite well, as obeying the rules of my virtual portfolio experiment netted a $628 accrual of value for my initial $12,000 investment.

But the bag was mixed, and week 2 has shaken things up quite a bit more.

First, a reminder of the rules of the No BS plan, which you can read in full recap of the original article (check it out if you haven't!):

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range

Held forever: To never be sold

I also instituted a mercy rule for the position, whereby a loss of 20% from baseline or from the past week's holding would put the security "on notice," and if that loss persists into the following week, then the holdings will be liquidated. In real life, this would mean cutting your losses and moving on. In the "No BS" fake world, it will be counted as an overall loss for the portfolio.

Week 2 report

Advaxis (ADXS) had a most contentious week, with the announcement of a public offering of common stock at a price of $2 per share. This created a massive gap down that crushed the No BS holdings. By the end of the week, the stock had recovered somewhat, for a total loss week to week of 28%.

This puts ADXS on notice, and we'll have to watch carefully. If the closing price remains at 20% loss or more from the week 1's closing value, I will liquidate the holdings, keeping only the "forever" lot and writing off the rest as a loss for the No BS Plan.

And there's good reason to wait here, I think. Although ADXS has triggered substantial dilution (to the tune of about 20%, once 10 million shares are sold at these prices), the cash problems have been a significant drag on shareholder sentiment, and it was something that everyone could see coming.

So the cash question is resolved for now, and this became a major concern for shareholders last September, when the stock sat at roughly $7.50 a share. Therefore, I consider the fair value of ADXS to be closer to the $5-$6 range, not sub-$2.

This is where the fear kicks in. Fear of falling further. Fear of missing out on an upswing. We'll revisit in the week 3 report and see where things land.

Progenics, Inc (PGNX) saw some nice appreciation in stock price, such that the sell target for the 5% lot, which triggered in week 1 (sold at $5.69) didn't allow for a buy back at $5.41. And at this rate it doesn't really look like PGNX will fall back below those levels anytime soon.

Of course, the inherent volatility of the biotech sector is what we're looking to take advantage of here. So who knows? I'm happy to count a bit of gain in with the losses suffered through ADXS.

Geron Corp (GERN) continued a slow slide with week 2, allowing the buyback price to trigger in the short-term lot (target was $2.24 per share). In general, GERN has experienced something of a doldrums, which is likely to continue, news-wise. However, I won't be surprised to see the volatility persist for this security, which may mean some more share accumulation going into week 3.

But time will tell!

Foundation Medicine, Inc (FMI), meanwhile, rolled up a pretty large gain in week 2, triggering the near-term 20% gain target (sold at a price of $77.82). Now, we wait for a pullback, as the share numbers are dwindling to 50% of their original, which means we're not taking advantage of the continued runup.

So will it be true that what goes up must come down for FMI? I would be surprised to see the buyback price target for the short-term lot get hit (currently waiting for $64.69), but the near-term buyback ($70.04) seems within reach.

Novocure (NVCR) also continued a slide down into week 2, and I'm wondering if it will be the second security to be put on notice. There are quite a few data catalysts coming out in 2018, so I expect that we'll start to see some anticipation build for this stock in the coming weeks and months.

However, as always it is impossible to predict the future!

Bristol Myers-Squibb (BMY) had a bit of a slide in week 2, but the overall gains have persisted. Case in point, the closing week's price of $67.95 is quite above the buyback target of $62.54 for the 5% lot. So it seems reasonable to expect that the upward trend will continue.

Conclusions

So week 2 offers some interesting insights into the No BS Plan. It seems that only companies that are on the way toward hitting the skids and tracking lower seem to hit the 5% buyback targets in the near-term lots. Meanwhile, hitting the 5% sale target seems to portend a bit more often than not that the prices would continue going up for a little while, such that from their current positions, several of these securities need to fall quite a bit more than 5% starting Monday.

This could be a weakness, but the No BS Plan was conceived with using time as a wedge. And in biotech, it's best to expect the unexpected, even if it seems as though trends in any given direction will continue indefinitely.

In total, the No BS Plan lost $772.68, mainly on the back of the ADXS apocalypse. This makes for a total plan loss of $52.46. Week 3 should be quite important as we see the fate of ADXS for the near term and decide whether or not we pull the trigger. So stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.