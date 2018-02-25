Apple Investors Should Focus On Big Picture - Andrés Cardenal's Idea Of The Month
Summary
- We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
- SA Marketplace author Andrés Cardenal continues the series with his idea of the month: Apple.
- Despite a decrease in demand for iPhones last quarter, Apple is trading at reasonably low valuation and still has a lot of things going for it.
Andrés Cardenal, CFA. Economist, financial analyst, columnist. Naturally flavored.