RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) finally posted its excellent results for FY17 late last week. For the full year, adjusted earnings grew a solid 8% y/y to $1.43 as revenue increased a solid 7.4% y/y to $144.9 million. Based on the excellent performance in 2017, an increased FCF target for FY18, and an incredible evolution in behavior by CEO Eric Langan, I believe shares look attractively priced, especially compared to the masses of stocks trading at 30x+ earnings. Let’s dig into the highlights from the fourth quarter and fiscal year, and the primary drivers for why RCI is attractive.

Focus on Free Cash Flow Evident

One of the beautiful aspects of the RCI business model is that it throws off tons of cash, and because of the semi-regulated nature of its core adult nightclub business, it must go through M&A. This means that during any given year, it may make sense to let cash accrue on the balance sheet if there are not any deals, or it may mean that RCI should strike and do a major deal.

Nonetheless, free cash flow in FY17 totaled a whopping $19.3 million, which easily exceeded the firm’s target of $18 million as the company spent its capital on acquiring and opening new clubs. Maintenance capex was only $1.8 million, though I think this number will increase going forward.

One interesting nugget that Langan shared on the call was the price of reconcepting or remodeling a new club. For what Langan calls an “update” –small, but meaningful changes—the company spends about $100k. For a complete remodel? About $200k.

This means that RCI could basically remodel its entire club holdings for $11 million – a little more than half of 2017’s operating cash flow. This should assuage any concerns about the company’s little capex spend. Intuitively, this makes sense to me given the semi-regulated nature of the business (excluding Bombshells). Patrons who go to strip clubs probably are not particularly concerned with the layout, which reduces the ongoing need for large capital spending. Additionally, clubs simply don’t experience much wear and tear. I don’t need to go into vivid detail as to why, but you can imagine it takes a lot of regular wear to depreciate assets at a RCI club.

Going forward, RCI increased its FY18 free cash flow target from $21.5 million to $23 million to reflect that recent tax cut. As a US-only business, RCI’s tax rate should fall to roughly 23%, which, as I mentioned in my last review of the company, warrants an increase in the long-term discounted cash flow value.

Langan grows up

Microcap earnings calls are a weird thing, especially when these microcaps have limited analyst coverage. Yours truly has been on microcap earnings calls, and I am not a particularly influential stock analyst. Ultimately, a microcap call with no questions is fairly common.

So, when RCI had an investor call in to praise Langan’s transformation, I wasn’t entirely surprised, but it was definitely notable.

You can read the full transcript and quote here, but I think this quote perfectly encapsulates how I’ve felt about Langan over the past year:

And the – from where you started, to where you are now in terms of a manager, in terms of a decision-maker or how you allocate capital, how you make acquisitions, it’s like night and day. And I’m – I just want to say that I am – leaving aside the stock price, the earnings and anything else, I’m just so impressed by the – your growth as an individual, as a leader and as a manager. And I just wanted to make that statement.

Of course, Langan’s prior track record had a lot of spotty behavior, so I remain reasonably critical of capital allocation. However, the longer this behavior persists, the more likely it is that the transformation is complete. Such confidence in the management team should generate a higher multiple for shares over time.

Solid Bombshells Performance

Long-time followers may know that I have been skeptical of the decision to allocate capital towards the Bombshells concept. It has been much better than the ill-fated Rick Bobby concept. That being said, growth accelerated materially at Bombshells in Q4 with segment revenue surging 18.6% y/y to $5.5 million, with operating income just shy of $1 million. The majority of growth is attributable to a new location on Houston’s busy Highway 290, but comps grew a solid 2.2% as well. I’ve been digging into the chain restaurant space recently, and this is a pretty solid number relative to other competitors.

For the full year, sales growth was marginally positive, up 0.7% y/y to $18.8 million, with comps up 3.5%. The company closed its previous Webster location, weighing on overall sales growth, though that restaurant was later reopened in the new 290 location.

Overall, I still don’t love Bombshells, but RCI has proven to be a competent operator. The concept generating a solid $3.1 million in operating income in FY17.

Valuation of $27-33 could be a bargain

As my esteemed fellow contributor Darren McCammon would tell you, RCI is capable of continuing to increase its fair value over time if it makes smart purchases of new clubs. I agree with this view, and as a result, my fair value of $27-33 could be a bargain if the underlying value of the equity is able to grow at 10% per annum. The stock would then be perpetually underpriced. As a result, I continue to own shares of RCI even though I think the market is pricing the stock about right at the moment.

Overall, the growth of Langan as a CEO, strong business model, and increase in free cash flow should continue to drive solid results moving forward.