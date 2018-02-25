Quick Picks & Lists | Services 

Dollar Stores: Dollar Tree Or Dollarama - Which One Is Better Right Now?

About: Dollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DLTR
by: Nick Menard
Nick Menard
Summary

The dollar stores industry should resist both the e-commerce and economic slowdowns.

Dollar Tree and Dollarama have done well financially in the last 5 years.

Dollar Tree has grown its revenues by acquisition, which has affected its net profit ratio.

Dollarama has grown its revenues organically.

Investing in dollar store operators is not sexy. I admit it. However, this type of business can be seen as a defensive investment. The industry should not lose any ground to e-commerce because of the