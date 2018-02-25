Technical Review And Outlook - February 22, 2018
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
A near-term trading range has emerged, with the S&P 500 testing resistance at its 50- day average.
The lack of broad market improvement suggests near-term caution remains warranted.
Weekly sentiment indicators are not showing pessimism (even as optimism has waned) and shorter term sentiment indicators suggest near-term pessimism has ebbed.