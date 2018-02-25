Ep. 61 - Case Studies On A Common Characteristic Of Multi-Bagger Stocks With Mike Schellinger

For this episode of Planet MicroCap Podcast, I caught up with Mike Schellinger. Mike is a full-time MicroCap investor, as well as Co-Owner of MicroCapClub. While my guests sometimes discuss a stock to support their investing thesis, we have yet to provide case studies about investing successes.

I thought Mike would be the perfect person to talk about different case studies as he not only has the experience, but in past episodes he has noted the importance of keeping track of companies that you have researched, not just companies you end up taking positions in.

The goal for this episode is to drive home the importance of not only analyzing your failures, but understanding what led to your greatest successes and why keeping careful notes is very, very helpful.