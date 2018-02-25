Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

The top three positions are CenturyLink, FedEx Corporation, and CNX Resources and they add up to ~34% of the portfolio.

Mason Hawkins’ 13F portfolio value decreased from $8.32B to $8.08B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 27 to 30.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Mason Hawkins’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Hawkins’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Hawkins’ 13F portfolio value decreased ~3% from $8.32B to $8.08B. The number of holdings increased from 27 to 30. The top three holdings are at ~34% while the top five are at ~50% of the US long assets: CenturyLink, FedEx Corporation, CNX Resources, Mattel Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

Southeastern is best known for its investor friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund (LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf Partners International Fund (LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Partners Global Fund (LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund had a 15.51% return in 2017. Although, the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has three non-US companies in the top ten: CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY), CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF), and LafargeHolcim Ltd. (OTCPK:HCMLF). Cash allocation is huge at ~23%.

Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that the vast majority of Southeastern’s AUM is attributable to separately managed accounts. The characteristics that make the fund family distinct are elaborated in David Swensen’s (Yale Endowment) book “Unconventional Success: A Fundamental Approach to Personal Investment”.

Stake Disposals:

Deltic Timber (DEL): DEL was a ~2% portfolio stake. The bulk of the position was built in 2015 at prices between $59 and $69. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $88 and $95. The stock is now at $93.28.

Note: Southeastern controlled ~15% of Deltic Timber. In October, Potlatch (PCH) agreed to acquire Deltic Timber in an all-stock deal.

SEACOR Holdings (CKH) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI): These minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed this quarter.

New Stakes:

CenturyLink (CTL): CTL is currently the largest 13F position at ~15% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed in October. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CTL shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% during the quarter at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now at $18.21. For investors attempting to follow, CTL is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Southeastern has a 6.7% ownership stake in CenturyLink. They believe cash flow should be ~$3 per share once the merger synergies are realized and that should easily cover the $2.16 dividend.

Allergan plc (AGN), General Electric (GE), and Realogy Holdings (RLGY): These are new medium-sized stakes established this quarter. AGN is a 4.65% portfolio stake purchased at prices between $164 and $211 and the stock currently trades just below that range at $162. The 2.45% GE position was established at prices between $17 and $25 and it is now below that range at $14.49. RLGY is a 1.79% stake purchased at prices between $26 and $34 and it is now below that range at $24.21. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, these are good options to consider for further research.

CONSOL Energy (CEIX): CEIX is a ~3% portfolio stake that came about as a result of the coal spin-off from CNX Resources in November. Terms called for CNX holders to receive one share of CEIX for eight shares of CNX held. Regulatory filings showed them owning ~51M shares of CNX shares for which they received ~6.4M shares of CEIX. There was minor trimming during the quarter. The stock started trading at ~$22 and currently goes for ~$33.

Note: Southeastern has 21.7% ownership stake in CONSOL Energy.

Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) and China Biologic (CBPO): These are minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions established this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

FedEx Corporation (FDX): FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is the second-largest position at 10.26% of the portfolio. Recent activity follow: Q3 2015 saw a ~24% increase at prices between $141 and $172. Last five quarters have seen a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. The stock currently trades at ~$252.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a large (top five) ~7% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $492 and $575 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $520 and $565. Recent activity follow: last five quarters have seen a ~50% reduction at prices between $750 and $1,064. The stock is now at $1,127. Southeastern is realizing huge gains.

United Technologies (UTX): The bulk of the current ~7% UTX position was purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $88 and $101. Q1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $85 and $100. The stock currently trades at ~$133. Last five quarters have seen a one-third selling at prices between $99 and $128.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN): WYNN is a fairly large 5.34% stake established in Q1 2015 at prices between $94 and $159. It had a ~56% increase in Q2 2015 and another ~71% increase the following quarter at prices between $53 and $111. The stock currently trades at $167. Last four quarters had seen a combined ~57% selling at prices between $85 and $149 and that was followed with another ~50% reduction this quarter at prices between $141 and $170.

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT): The ~5% VSAT stake was first purchased in Q2 2014 with the majority acquired the following quarter at prices between $54 and $59. Q3 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $56 and $64.50. There was a ~16% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $63 and $70 and that was followed with an ~11% increase last quarter. The stock currently trades at $71.33. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~9.3% ownership stake in ViaSat.

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is a 4.75% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at $601. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spin-off of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls 15.1% of Graham Holdings.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK): PK, the December 2016 spin-off from Hilton Worldwide (HLT), is a 2.72% portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $25 and $28 and doubled last quarter at around the same price range. The stock is now at $26.56. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI): CNHI is a ~2% of the portfolio position built-up from Q3 2014 at prices between $7.50 and $10. Q2 2015 saw a minor ~5% trimming and that was followed by a ~16% reduction the following quarter at prices between $6.50 and $10. The pattern reversed in Q4 2015: ~18% increase at prices between $5.50 and $7.50. Last four quarters have seen a roughly two-thirds reduction at prices between $9 and $14. The stock currently trades at $14.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) and Yum China Holdings (YUMC): TROW was a ~4.5% position established in Q4 2016 at prices between $63 and $79. The stake was almost sold out this quarter at prices between $90.50 and $105. The stock is now at $112. YUMC is a 1.72% stake purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $24 and $30. Q2 2017 had seen a ~50% increase at prices between $27 and $42. The position saw a ~28% selling this quarter at prices between $39.50 and $43 and it is now at $43.75.

Note: Yum China Holdings is a November 2016 China unit spin-off from Yum Brands (YUM).

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): CHK is now a small 1.62% of the 13F portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position first purchased in 2006. The original stake was built up to a huge ~87M share position (~13% of the business) by 2011 at a cost-basis in the $30s. The position has since been substantially reduced. Recent activity follow: there was a ~45% reduction in Q4 2016 at prices between $5.31 and $7.72. That was followed with a ~12% trimming in Q2 2017 and a ~23% selling this quarter at prices between $3.50 and $5.10. The stock is now at $3.20.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Franklin Resources (BEN), and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO): These very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased this quarter.

Stake Increases:

CNX Resources (CNX): CNX is a top-three ~9% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position is from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-$20s price range. Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There have been minor adjustments since. The stock is now at $14.97.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 54.1M shares (23.5% of the business). This is compared to 49.9M shares in the 13F report.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off in November.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): MAT is a ~2% portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% this quarter at prices between $13 and $19. The stock currently trades at $16.64. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, MAT is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Southeastern has a ~11% ownership stake in Mattel Inc.

Belmond Ltd. (BEL) and Vipshop Holdings (VIPS): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): FWONK is a 2.22% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $17.50 and $20 and the stock currently trades well above that range at $34.34. There was a one-third reduction in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. Last quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Note: Following acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Liberty Media Formula one and the stock symbols changed.

Sonic Corporation (SONC): SONC is a ~2% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $25.50 and $29.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~23% increase at prices between $22 and $28.50 and that was followed with a ~40% increase in the following quarter at prices between $22.50 and $27.50. The stock is now at $25.62.

Note: Southeastern has a 16% ownership stake in Sonic Corporation.

Actuant Corporation (ATU): ATU is a ~2% portfolio stake established in Q3 2015 at prices between $18 and $23 and the stock is now at $24.10.

Note: Southeastern has a 9.8% ownership stake in Actuant Corporation.

Eastman Kodak (KODK) and Infosys Ltd. (INFY): These minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a 30.4% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (11.5M of the 16.45M share stake is in pfd cnvrts which is not listed in the 13F report).

