The Divergence Of Volatility

This week has been extremely interesting. On one hand, price volatility surged while measures of market volatility actually declined. Take a look at the chart below:

While the market did rise 0.55% last week, prices swung wildly in excess of 1% daily.

For me, that is volatile.

However, despite the wild swings in the market, the market "fear gauge," as measured by the VIX, plunged from its recent highs back towards its lows.

Investors have been quick to dismiss the recent "rout" as another "buy the dip" opportunity and have jumped back onto the "short-volatility" trade that blew up spectacularly just two weeks ago.

Memories are indeed short in a "bull market."

On Tuesday I updated our market analysis as follows:

"This morning, the market opened back below the 50-dma. While this is concerning, and keeps our short-hedge in place for now, it is where we finish this trading week that will determine out next positioning changes."

We use WEEKLY data to strip out the daily price volatility, like that shown above, which can lead to emotionally driven investing mistakes. Weekly data slows things down so that we can more accurately assess the message the market is trying to deliver. Therefore, we have to wait until the end of the trading week to make important allocation decisions and changes.

I have questioned over the last couple of weeks exactly how much volatility the Fed would allow before stepping into the fray to keep the markets stable.

We now know it is roughly a 10% decline.

Unsurprisingly, after two days of failed rally attempts, it was time to unleash both Bill "Say Anything" Dudley and Fred "The Pumper" Rosengren Friday morning to tell the markets what they have longed to hear.

Specifically were the comments about QE being "useful to have in the toolkit for those times when the short-term interest rate tool may not be available," adding that the Fed is "quite likely" to require large-scale asset purchases again because real rates will remain low due to slow productivity and labor-force growth. They also added that "if LSAPs are indeed not effective, then the Fed may need to take other measures." (Zerohedge has the complete article).

In other words, despite the rhetoric to the contrary, the Fed isn't going away... ever!

Of course, as stated, that was all the market needed to hurl higher into the close on Friday closing solidly above the 50-dma.

As stated on Tuesday:

"In order for us to fully remove hedges, the market must close above the 50-dma on Friday."

It did, and we closed out the last of our short-market hedges and are now back to being fully long-biased in portfolios.

With the market still in the seasonally strong time of the year, there is a high probability the market will make an attempt at the recent highs and potentially even go to new highs. As we noted two weeks ago, despite the "sell-off," the markets did not "do" anything wrong. No critical trend lines, or supports, were violated and the bullish trend remains intact.

However, it also doesn't mean we are completely "out of the woods" just yet either. There is a risk the market could reverse next week keeping prices confined within the bullish trend channel. A failure at the trend line, which would coincide with a break below the 50-dma, would likely lead to a retracement back to the 200-dma which is currently running along the bottom of the bullish-trend channel.

Here is what we are looking for:

Bullish

If the market can break above current resistance, equity exposure can be added to portfolios for a push back towards previous highs. That pushback to previous highs will also be a breakout of the already accelerated bullish trend. While bullish in the short-term, such a rally will likely be limited in its rise as overbought conditions are already returning very quickly. The target for a rally from current levels puts the market in the 3,200 range.

Bearish

On the bearish side, a failure at current resistance levels would likely lead to a retracement to the 200-dma. Such a correction would also trigger the MACD sell-signal which is already at historically high levels. That "sell signal" will put additional downward pressure on the market. As long as the market holds at the rising bullish trend and 200-dma, the bullish backdrop remains intact keeping portfolios weighted towards equity exposure. However, if the market breaks below those "critical support" levels, as noted above, the risk of a deeper correction rises. Such a break will lead to increased hedging and a reduction of equity risk in our portfolio models. A break of that critical support will likely lead to a retest of the longer-term bullish trend around 2,250 which would be a 22% decline from recent highs and an "official bear market." A break below 2,250 will likely coincide with the onset of the next recession and is an entirely different portfolio management strategy.

While the "Great Bear Market Of 2018" may indeed be behind us, for now, it did NOT resolve the longer-term overbought, overvalued and overly bullish conditions for investors.

The recent rally has quickly relieved the pervasive "panic" of the media which existed just two weeks ago, and the "perma-bulls" have emerged back out of their bunkers. However, the risks of a larger correction are still present. We still highly recommend investors rethink levels of risk exposure in portfolios and take some actions.

I am reprinting the guidelines from last week:

Step 1) Clean Up Your Portfolio Tighten up stop-loss levels to current support levels for each position. Take profits in positions that have been big winners. Sell laggards and losers. Raise cash and rebalance portfolios to target weightings. Step 2) Compare Your Portfolio Allocation To Your Model Allocation. Determine areas requiring new or increased exposure. Determine how many shares need to be purchased to fill allocation requirements. Determine cash requirements to make purchases. Re-examine portfolio to rebalance and raise sufficient cash for requirements. Determine entry price levels for each new position. Determine "stop loss" levels for each position. Determine "sell/profit taking" levels for each position. (Note: the primary rule of investing that should NEVER be broken is: "Never invest money without knowing where you are going to sell if you are wrong, and if you are right.") Step 3) Have positions ready to execute accordingly given the proper market set up.

Market & Sector Analysis

Data Analysis Of The Market & Sectors For Traders

S&P 500 Tear Sheet

Performance Analysis

ETF Model Relative Performance Analysis

Sector & Market Analysis

As expected, the markets did indeed bounce last week. But the bounce was not uniform across all sectors and markets, so let's take a closer look.

Discretionary, Technology, Industrials, Materials, and Financials each regained their respective 50-dma which sets these sectors up for a retest of their old highs. While these sectors have the most bullish setup at the moment, rebalancing portfolio weights is still advisable.

Healthcare is currently testing resistance at the 50-dma, and while the sector did hold its 200-dma, which maintains its bullish trend, it underperformed on the recent market rally. This lag may be temporary, but it will be worth watching closely. Rebalance overweight positions for now.

Energy, Staples, and Utilities performed substantially worse during the decline and rebound in the markets which raises concerns over their positioning. While we suspect a "rising tide will lift all boats," we will be for an opportunity to reduce holdings in these sectors and underweight them in portfolios for the time being.

Small Cap, Mid Cap, International, Equal Weight, and Dividend indices are all wrestling with their 50-dma. While the S&P 500 was able to clear that resistance last week, as noted above, that recovery has been focused in the heavy weighting of Technology. It will be important for the rest of the market to catch up with the S&P over the next few days if the broader bull market is going to continue.

Emerging Markets and Gold are both above their 50-dma and are near recent highs. We remain long emerging markets in portfolios. We currently do not have exposure to gold, but if you are already long the metal, the backdrop is bullish and improving.

Bonds and REITs showed some signs of life last week as the Fed made it clear it is going to be fully ready with additional QE in the future. This removed the "fear" of a lack of a buyer for bonds, and interest rate sensitive sectors bounced. We will underweight holdings on any failed rally to resistance.

Sector Recommendations

The table below shows thoughts on specific actions related to the current market environment.

(These are not recommendations or solicitations to take any action. This is for informational purposes only related to market extremes and contrarian positioning within portfolios. Use at your own risk and peril).

Portfolio Update

On Friday, we closed out the last of our "short market hedge." The position was not a "bearish bet" on the market, but rather a "volatility reduction" of our portfolio longs. With the market back above the 50-dma we are going to allow our long-positions to run unconstrained for the time being but remain highly vigilant over the macro risks which remain.

Next week, we will look to rebalance positions to target weights, based on allocation models, if the market can hold above the 50-dma.

Despite the more bullish underpinnings in the short-term, the market still has a lot of work to do over the coming week. Furthermore, the risk of a continuing corrective process remains which keeps us vigilant. Currently, everything remains within our longer-term tolerance bands for risk controls. While corrections certainly do not "feel" good, it is important we don't let short-term pickups in volatility derail longer-term investment strategies.

The market rally over the last two weeks quickly relieved a lot of the pressure on positions which gives us time to logically think about our next set of actions. As stated above, we are highly concerned about remaining market risk and remain focused on capital controls.

The Real 401(k) Plan Manager

The Real 401(k) Plan Manager - A Conservative Strategy For Long-Term Investors

There are four steps to allocation changes based on 25% reduction increments. As noted in the chart above a 100% allocation level is equal to 60% stocks. I never advocate being 100% out of the market as it is far too difficult to reverse course when the market changes from a negative to a positive trend. Emotions keep us from taking the correct action.

As we discussed over the last two weeks, keeping perspective is always important. The current correction has only retraced to the top of the longer-term upper bullish trend line. As I have discussed previously, the massive extension above the longer-term trends HAD to be corrected. Furthermore, BOTH of the lower indicators remain firmly on "buy" signals which keeps allocations weighted to the long-side.

While the recent correction could have been, and potentially still could be, the beginning of a larger corrective process, so far it hasn't been the case. As I laid out in the main body above, we are removing hedges and allowing portfolios to run unconstrained for now. How the market performs over the next week, or two, will determine our next major course of action.

For now, remaining patient paid off, BUT it is still too early to begin layering on additional risk until we have confirmation the recent correction is over.

Rebalance bond holdings back to target allocations but continue adding All NEW contributions to cash or cash equivalents. We will use these funds opportunistically to rebalance equity weightings when the "dust" settles from the recent correction.

Current 401(k) Allocation Model

The 401(k) plan allocation plan below follows the K.I.S.S. principle. By keeping the allocation extremely simplified it allows for better control of the allocation and a closer tracking to the benchmark objective over time (If you want to make it more complicated you can, however, statistics show that simply adding more funds does not increase performance to any great degree).

401(k) Choice Matching List

The list below shows sample 401(k) plan funds for each major category. In reality, the majority of funds all track their indices fairly closely. Therefore, if you don't see your exact fund listed, look for a fund that is similar in nature.