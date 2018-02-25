Calls for a break-up at United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are back on the rise, particularly as CEO Greg Hayes recently seemed more inclined to consider the option. Investors need only review his talk at the Barclays Investment Conference just a few days ago to see how the hard-line stance against the idea appears to be eroding. I suspect we’ll see plenty of pundits pounding the table on the necessity of a break-up, and while I’m generally a proponent of spin-offs as a means of unlocking value, I’m not quite sold on the story here. While the downsides of a break-up have moderated in recent years, the upsides don’t quite seem to be there either. In my opinion, rather than unlocking significant value, I fear that a break-up would distract investors from the underlying narrative of United Technologies. It is one of my favorite large caps and is a go-to recommendation for those looking for great risk-adjusted exposure to incredibly stable and well-protected end markets. I’m not sure that a separation is the way for management to create value for current shareholders.

Framing A Break-Up, Potential Capital Structure Headaches

The party line from management has long been that a break-up would create significant “dis-synergies” on the back office side of the business. Merger synergies are generally around 5-8% of selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs on disparate businesses, so by extension the opposite is true when companies are broken. In United Technologies’ case, that pegs the end cost of a break-up in the $300-500M range. That isn’t an immaterial portion of operating income. I do think it is clear that segment overlap stops there. Each division - Climate, Controls, and Security (“CC&S”), Pratt & Whitney, UTX Aerospace Systems, Otis, Rockwell Collins once the deal closes – already operate independently of one another. Bob Leduc, who heads Pratt & Whitney, cares little about what is going on in the elevator and escalator business; he is plenty busy dealing with the headaches surrounding the new geared turbofan (“GTF”) technology. From a similar perspective, the Pratt & Whitney segment has been viewed as benefiting from the stable cash flows from the other segments. The jet engine business is capital intensive and cash receipts are notoriously lumpy. As a standalone business, it would have struggles with working capital. As a counter-point, with the Rockwell Collins deal on the way towards closure aerospace-derived revenues are going to be more stable.

However on the net, I believe the Rockwell Collins deal actually limits the break-up thesis. Financial leverage is expected to jump to around 4.3x pro forma for the deal, as well as lower levels of retained cash flow proportionate to the debt load. Bond pricing to fund the Rockwell Collins deal, as well as the company’s stellar credit ratings, would likely be at risk post-split. I don’t believe any ratings agency would view the deal as credit positive across all entities split. Otis and CC&S, which would likely be combined versus a three-company split in my view, would have to be saddled with debt that really isn’t attributable to them in any shape or form on a segment basis. That necessarily isn’t a hurdle to a spin-off – stable cash flow businesses usually get the short end of the stick when it comes to pro forma leverage – it would be extremely disparate here.

On the bright side, the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, a purchase I was initially skeptical of, is significantly more attractive today than it was just a few months ago. As Rockwell Collins sources a lot of its income from domestic sales and routinely pays cash taxes in excess of 35%, it stands to be a prime beneficiary of tax reform. Further bolstering the case is repatriation, which will allow $3,000M to be returned from overseas, according to management. This capital can be immediately deployed in order to reduce debt issuance that still needs to be raised. Investors should keep in mind that not all cash held on the company balance sheet ($8,985M at the close of Q4) is cash that United Technologies can use. Otis and Carrier (held within the CC&S business), in keeping with practice with how most firms operate in China, operate substantial joint ventures in the mainland. Cash attributable to minority stakeholders is consolidated on the company’s balance sheet at 100% even though it is not United Technologies’ proportionate share. Little to no debt exists within these subsidiaries, so statement of cash flow consolidation is a net negative that tends to understate leverage on a net debt basis.

My Opinion

In short, just because there are few reasons not to break up doesn’t mean the reasons for one are plentiful. Today, United Technologies trades at 10.7x analyst consensus of 2018 EBITDA. That valuation has been creeping up steadily ever since the company emerged from the Great Recession; earnings have followed. Perhaps that level of multiple expansion hasn’t been as aggressive as with other firms, but I don’t view the company’s valuation as distressed. In fact, I’d view that kind of EBITDA multiple as within a healthy range for a diversified industrial.

On an aggressive level, you can back into a sum-of-the-parts valuation in the $150-160.00/share range, but we’re talking incremental value creation in a best-case scenario; all in the pursuit of short-term gain. Closing 2017, Greg Hayes and team delivered 5% organic growth; great results for a massive conglomerate when other large entities like General Electric (GE) have struggled to post any growth at all. While Pratt & Whitney had its share of troubles, new GTF deliveries are set to ramp (10%+ revenue growth on tap for 2018) and Otis and Carrier have been gaining market share. Overall current organic growth guidance is 4-6%, or basically double the expected rate of global GDP growth. In my opinion, that is understated, and a beat would be par for the course for United Technologies. Unlike other industrials, the company has a track record of actually meeting and exceeding guidance. In either case, that’s a healthy rate of growth, and I don’t see any one segment as performing better on its own versus within the fold.

Break-ups generally aren’t incentivized when shares are riding high and outlook is great. There is no segment that appears neglected from a management point of view. Despite the softening of tone from top brass, I would not expect any change from management in regards to a breakup. I believe that is the right direction to take.