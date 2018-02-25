Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

The top positions are Constellation Brands, Alibaba Group Holdings, and Activision Blizzard and they add up to ~17% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Stephen Mandel’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mandel’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Mandel’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~7% from $20.57B to $19.16B. The number of holdings increased from 30 to 31. The top three positions are at ~17% while the top five are at ~27% of the 13F assets: Constellation Brands, Alibaba Group Holdings, Activision Blizzard, Adobe Systems, and IQVIA Holdings.

Stephen Mandel worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson for eight years starting in the late 1980s, making him a bona fide tiger cub. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes:

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a fairly large ~5% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $957 and $1,196. The stock is now well above that range at $1,500.

CSX Corporation (CSX), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), BlackRock Inc. (BLK), and TransDigm Group (TDG): These are medium-sized positions purchased this quarter. The 3.27% CSX stake was established at prices between $48.50 and $58 and the stock currently trades at $55.84. GOOG is a 3.26% portfolio position purchased at prices between $952 and $1,077 and it is now at $1,127. The ~3% BLK stake was established at prices between $447 and $519 and it currently goes for $550. The ~2% TDG position was purchased at prices between $256 and $285 and it is now at $298.

Note: CSX is back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap. A 2.86% CSX stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $36 and $50. The following quarter saw a ~28% reduction at prices between $46 and $55. It was eliminated last quarter at prices between $48 and $55.

Agilent Technologies (A) and Sea Limited ADR (SE): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA was a large ~6% portfolio position as of last quarter. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between $34.50 and $38.50 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $37 and $42. There was another ~60% increase last quarter at prices between $37 and $42. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $35 and $41. The stock is currently at $39.50.

Expedia Inc. (EXPE): EXPE was a 3.26% position established in Q3 2016 at prices between $106 and $119 and reduced by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $113 and $132. There was another ~50% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $112 and $131. There was an about turn in Q2 2017: stake doubled at prices between $125 and $154. This quarter saw the position sold out at prices between $117 and $153. The stock is now at $106.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE): ICE was a ~3% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $58 and $66 and increased by ~38% last quarter at prices between $64 and $69. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $65 and $72. The stock is currently at $72.48.

T-Mobile US (TMUS): TMUS was a small 1.37% position established in Q1 2017 at prices between $56.50 and $65 and increased by ~20% the following quarter at prices between $60 and $68. There was a ~36% reduction last quarter at prices between $59.50 and $65.50 and elimination this quarter was at prices between $55 and $64.50. It is now at $60.06.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Vantiv Inc. (VNTV): These two very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Constellation Brands (STZ): STZ is a top-three ~6% stake established in Q3 2015 at prices between $115 and $131. The following three quarters had seen a combined ~40% increase at prices between $125 and $164. Q3 2016 saw an about turn: ~17% sold at prices between $161 and $168. The next two quarters saw a one-third increase at prices between $145 and $171. The stock is now at ~$217. There was a roughly one-third reduction this quarter at prices between $199 and $229.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): The large (top three) 5.71% BABA stake was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $110 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $86.50 and $108. There was another ~30% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $88.50 and $110. Q2 2017 also saw an ~18% increase at prices between $107 and $144. There was a ~25% reduction last quarter at prices between $141 and $180 and that was followed with a similar reduction this quarter at prices between $169 and $191. The stock is now at $193. Mandel is harvesting gains.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI): The top three 5.66% ATVI position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $33 and $39 and built over the next three quarters at prices between $35.50 and $50. The stock is now at $72.07. There was a ~30% reduction over the last three quarters at prices between $48.50 and $67.

Note: ATVI had a previous round-trip: a ~2% position was established in H2 2015 and disposed in Q1 2016.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) previously Quintiles IMS: The ~5% stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $75 and $82.50 and increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $78 and $91. The stock is now at $99.78. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a ~4% portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $65 and $72.50 and increased by ~17% last quarter. The stock is now at $94.06. There was a ~15% trimming this quarter at prices between $74 and $87.

Note: MSFT has had a previous round-trip: It was a large (top five) 4.93% of the portfolio position in Q4 2016. The bulk of the position was from H1 2015 at prices between $40 and $48. The five quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $43 and $58. The elimination in Q1 2017 happened at prices between $62 and $66.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): The ~4% UNH stake was established in Q2 2017 at prices between $164 and $187 and increased by ~160% last quarter at prices between $185 and $200. The stock is now above those ranges at $230. There was a ~17% trimming this quarter at prices between $192 and $228.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The ~4% FB stake was purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $66 and $79. Q1 2015 saw the original stake reduced by ~40% at prices between $74 and $84. There was a ~45% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $114 and $131 and that was followed with a ~14% trimming in Q1 2017 at prices between $117 and $143. The following quarter saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between $139 and $155 while last quarter there was a similar reduction at prices between $148 and $174. The stock currently trades at ~$183. There was another ~13% selling this quarter.

Note: FB has seen a previous presence in the portfolio. Around 11M shares were purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $19 and $29. The stake was disposed of in 2013 and early 2014 at much higher prices realizing huge gains.

Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO): The 3.30% AVGO stake was purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $150 and $178 and increased by just over one-third the following quarter at prices between $163 and $182. There was a ~50% stake increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $174 and $227. This quarter saw an about turn: ~50% selling at prices between $239 and $285. The stock currently trades at $254.

Charter Communications (CHTR) & Calls: The ~3% CHTR position is the largest stake in the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $152 and $164. Q2 2015 saw a whopping ~150% increase at prices between $168 and $193. Q4 2015 saw an about turn: ~50% reduction at prices between $175 and $193. The stock is currently at $365. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $286 and $333 while the following quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between $313 and $353. There was another ~60% selling this quarter at prices between $316 and $371. Mandel is harvesting gains.

TransUnion (TRU), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), and Salesforce.com (CRM): These positions established in Q2 2017 saw substantial increases last quarter but were reduced this quarter. The ~3% TRU position was purchased at prices between $38 and $49.50. The stock is now at $58.45. There was a ~14% trimming this quarter. NOW is a ~3% stake established at prices between $84.50 and $118. This quarter saw a ~22% reduction at prices between $113 and $131. It now goes for $160. The 2.60% CRM position was purchased at prices between $82 and $98 and reduced by ~22% this quarter at prices between $93 and $109. The stock currently trades at $115.

Note: Lone Pine Capital has a 5.8% ownership stake in TransUnion.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a 2.66% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $111 and $126 and it is now at $176. There was a ~25% reduction this quarter at prices between $141 and $154.

Note: MA has seen a previous round trip: a ~2% stake was established in Q3 2013 at prices between $59 and $69 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $67 and $83. The last three quarters of 2014 saw a huge ~200% increase at prices between $69 and $89. 2015 saw a combined ~70% reduction at prices between $82 and $102. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% further reduction at prices between $80.50 and $97.50 and the disposal in Q3 2016 was at prices between $87 and $102.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX): EQIX is a 2.66% portfolio stake. It is a long-term position first purchased in 2010. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: there was a ~25% further selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $359 and $400. The stock is now at ~$395. There was an ~11% trimming in Q2 2017 and a similar reduction this quarter. Mandel is periodically harvesting huge long-term gains.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN): These two positions purchased last quarter were reduced this quarter. The 2.53% MELI position was purchased at prices between $233 and $292 and the stock is now at $387. There was a ~6% trimming this quarter. WYNN is a 1.12% position purchased at prices between $125 and $149 and reduced by ~50% this quarter at prices between $140 and $170. The stock is now at $167.

Grupo Televisa (TV): The ~2% TV position was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $24 and $28. There was a ~36% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $20 and $27. The stock is now well below those ranges at $18.07. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Note: Lone Pine Capital has a 4.1% ownership stake in Grupo Televisa.

Stake Increases:

Adobe Systems (ADBE): ADBE is a large (top five) 5.30% of the US long portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q1 2014 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $60 and $73. 2015 saw that original stake reduced by two-thirds at prices between $73 and $96. Q1 2016 saw an about turn: ~26% increase at prices between $74 and $94. The stock currently trades at ~$210. There was a ~20% reduction in Q2 2017 at prices between $129 and $145. This quarter saw an about turn: ~50% increase at prices between $148 and $185.

Priceline Group (PCLN): PCLN is a large ~5% portfolio position established last quarter at prices between $1,790 and $2,049 and increased by roughly one-third this quarter at prices between $1,646 and $1,942. The stock currently trades at $1,907.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Electronic Arts (EA), and PayPal Holdings (PYPL): These three positions established last quarter saw large increases this quarter. BUD was a very small stake purchased last quarter and built up to a ~3% portfolio position this quarter at prices between $110 and $126. The stock is now just below that range at $107. The ~4% EA position was purchased at prices between $105 and $122 and increased by ~75% this quarter at prices between $101 and $120. It is now at $127. PYPL is a 3.65% position established at prices between $53 and $65 and increased by ~40% this quarter at prices between $64 and $79. it currently goes for $79.69.

Kept Steady:

FleetCor Technologies (FLT): The FLT stake is from 2013 and the cost-basis is much lower compared to the current price. Last year had seen a roughly one-third reduction at prices between $117 and $174 while last quarter saw a ~46% increase at prices between $131 and $151. There was another about turn this quarter: ~90% reduction at prices between $139 and $155. It currently trades at ~$206 and the stake is now very small at 0.81% of the portfolio.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX): The minutely small 0.04% stake was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mandel’s US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TV, WYNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.