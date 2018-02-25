The Door Has Opened Up To Seek Value In The China Fund
Summary
CHN provides exposure to the China region, where valuations are relatively attractive compared with the US.
Investors need more exposure to China long term if thinking in terms of a global GDP weighted index method.
Macro risks surrounding growing debt in the economy are overdone.
Activism can see a further reduction in the discount to NAV.
