Europe - Watch Out!

Brussels, of course, will tell you that everything is just fine. The sky is blue, the sun is out, and the rosebuds are about to bloom. Don't believe them. The European Union is festering.

On March 4, the Italian elections will take place. Their banking system, as exemplified by Monte Dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY), Veneto Banca (OTC:VENBF) and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, continues to be in trouble, in my estimation. This vote, far undervalued by the markets, could have a quite serious impact on the entire European Union. Virtually no one is paying attention. My bet is that the markets soon will be paying attention, though, and much to the dismay of the European establishment.

It's a decade since the financial crisis, but Italy is still angry: from the small-town piazzas of its north, to the picket lines of the old industrial heartlands around Turin, it is the smoldering rage of the people that dominates final campaigning for next weekend's election. There is anxiety over uncontrolled migration; dismay over children without prospects; bitterness towards Europe and its common currency and - encompassing all these grievances - fury and frustration at Italy's political establishment for failing to act. One candidate out stoking that rage is Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League party (formerly the Northern League), who last week toured the northern industrial plains which were once the bastion of the Italian Left, but where Mr. Salvini now sees a chance to make inroads. 'We need more jobs and fewer illegal immigrants,' he tells a crowd in Traversetolo, a small town south of Parma. It is cold and raining, but the promise to 'boot out' illegal immigrants raises a spontaneous cheer from the residents, who recently elected a League mayor. 'Give me six months and I will clean house in Italy,' he adds, flirting with the imagery of fascism. 'When the League runs Italy, then Italians will come first - jobs will go first to Italians, houses will go first to Italians.' 'People don't believe in politics and community any more - so you have to create the sense of community.' It is a message that polls suggest is resonating with a growing number of voters, with the final surveys before the March 4 vote showing the League in shouting distance of becoming the largest party in the Right-wing coalition nominally headed by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. If the League did beat Forza, and the parties of the Right collected enough of the vote (about 43 per cent) to form a government, then by convention Mr. Salvini would have claim to the Italian premiership - a job he covets openly. His message is straight from the European populist playbook - anti-immigrant, anti-Brussels, anti-Muslim and anti-establishment, attacking Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister who heads Italy's shrinking center-Left Democratic Party (PD) - and it is delivered with a smile… - Britain's "The Sunday Telegraph"

If the Italian election wasn't troublesome enough, the European Central Bank is shutting down ABLV, the third largest bank in Latvia. "The bank is likely unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due," the ECB said in a statement on Saturday in Frankfurt.

The bank did not have sufficient funds which are immediately available to withstand stressed outflows of deposits before the payout procedure of the Latvian deposit-guarantee fund starts.

You may wonder why some bank in Latvia is of any importance. What is particularly noteworthy here is that, once again, the EU and the ECB have reverted to local law. This means that the EU's bank provisions have been disregarded, one more time, as they were with Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) in Spain, and the three Italian banks already mentioned above. I am just waiting for the "Mis-Sold bonds to the locals" to hit the Press next.

When the banking crisis in Spain surfaced and local laws were used I said, "If the EU and the ECB can do it here then they can do it with any bank, anywhere in Europe." I was told by a number of people that it was a one-off event and that I should not be too concerned. Then the same "local laws" were used in Italy and now in Latvia. I have stated before, and I will state again today, that I would not want to own any bank debt in Europe, the way that the European Union and the ECB are running the game.

The old saying is "Fool me once and shame on me…" and, well, now we are in Fool me for the fifth time, as the banks' indentures aren't worth the paper they are written on, in my opinion. Local laws take precedence and all of the certification about the EU's banking provisions has become nothing more than poorly informed investors "crying over spilt milk."

"Emens sic ille qui dominus cave!" "Let both the buyer and owner beware!"

Beware the Ides of March.