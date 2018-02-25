Tesla, Its 10-K And 'Going Concern' Disclosures
by: Investor Gator
Summary
A new accounting rule requires Tesla to discuss future capital raising plans under certain circumstances.
The 10-K included no disclosures specific to the new rule.
Does Tesla really have enough liquidity to meet obligations for the next 12 months?
Introduction
Back in January, I wrote that a new accounting rule related to going concern qualifications would likely have a big impact on Tesla (TSLA).
Recall that generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP,