Short Ideas | Consumer 

Tesla, Its 10-K And 'Going Concern' Disclosures

|
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Investor Gator
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Investor Gator
Alternative energy, industrials, long/short equity, special situations
Summary

A new accounting rule requires Tesla to discuss future capital raising plans under certain circumstances.

The 10-K included no disclosures specific to the new rule.

Does Tesla really have enough liquidity to meet obligations for the next 12 months?

Introduction

Back in January, I wrote that a new accounting rule related to going concern qualifications would likely have a big impact on Tesla (TSLA).

Recall that generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP,