Summary

The stock has risen by 25% since my "buy the dip" piece in December.

I provide a recap of the bullish thesis and recent events.

While safety and tolerability concerns remain for poziotinib, updated results from ongoing studies will likely spur upside this year.

ROLONTIS aced its first phase 3 study, and a BLA filing could occur in the fourth quarter.

Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term. This revaluation and catalyst play likely has legs in 2018, and I remind readers that targeted oncology was a very successful theme we exploited in 2017.