When I last wrote on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), the company was still struggling from a >30% decline from recent peaks above $60 as investors continued to steer clear of ad-tech and online advertising stocks. The drop was further exacerbated in the broad market selloff in early February, when shares dipped briefly to the low $40s. After reporting Q4 earnings, however, The Trade Desk saw one of the largest one-day gains on record, with the stock racing ahead more than 20% and regaining all its lost ground.

The question for investors now is: after such dramatic gains, is this a good time to take profits in the trade and move on, or does The Trade Desk's rally still have legs?

Strong guidance still leaves a reasonable valuation

Despite the strong one-day rally in the stock, I still believe TTD to be modestly valued. The biggest reason behind the huge rally was a massive Q1 and FY18 guidance that eclipsed all expectations - so when calculating The Trade Desk's trading multiples against these higher-than-expected projections, it still leaves room for growth in the stock.

For Q1, The Trade Desk is guiding to revenue of $73 million, way above consensus of $64.4 million, as well as $7.5 million in EBITDA. And for FY18, the company is pointing to revenues of "at least $403 million" and EBITDA of $117 million. This represents 31% y/y growth for the full year.

There's plenty of tailwinds behind The Trade Desk to support its robust growth assumptions. Marketers and advertisers are no longer so sure about the old "spray and pray" method of advertising, whereby you spend millions of ad dollars in the hopes of hitting as many potential customers as possible. The programmatic advertising made possible by The Trade Desk's ad buying platform allows advertisers to reach a much more targeted audience and dramatically increase the efficiency of their marketing budgets. Even the most traditional of companies are experimenting with programmatic advertising to purchase ad inventory, and with one of the biggest platforms in the industry, The Trade Desk is well positioned to capitalize on this secular shift.

It's also worth noting that amid the recent doom and gloom in the advertising sector, the big ad giants like WPP (WPP) and Omnicom (OMC), which, incidentally, happen to be The Trade Desk's biggest clients, have seen a bit of resurgence in their stocks as investors believe the carnage in the advertising sector will soon subside. Year-to-date, both of the dominant ad holding companies have enjoyed double the gains of the S&P 500, as shown in the chart below:

The revival of sentiment in these companies, especially as they increasingly turn to digital channels to fulfill their clients' spend, can hugely benefit platforms like The Trade Desk.

Turning to The Trade Desk's valuation: at its post-earnings market cap of $2.46 billion, and after netting out $156 million in cash and $27 million in debt, the company has an enterprise value of $2.33 billion. This represents an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 5.78x, based on the company's $403 million top-line guidance, and an EV/FY18 Adj. EBITDA multiple of 19.9x, based on the company's guidance of $117 million.

Neither multiple is that rich, especially when considering the >30% growth on the top line and much huger corresponding increase in profits. Scaling up The Trade Desk doesn't cost that much more incrementally in operating expenses, which is the reason the company can see such huge boosts to its earnings margins. While the 20% post-earnings rally has probably taken up some of the gains to be had in the stock, it's not difficult to see The Trade Desk expanding to a 7x forward revenue multiple (more in line with SaaS stocks), representing a price target of $72 - or 20% upside from current levels.

A huge quarter for both the top and bottom line

As previously mentioned, The Trade Desk defied expectations on all dimensions, with top-line growth accompanied by outperformance on the bottom line as well. Here's a look at the company's summary results for Q4:

Figure 1. The Trade Desk Q4 results





Source: The Trade Desk earnings press release

Revenues grew 42% y/y to $102.6 million, capstoning a full year in which The Trade Desk grew its top line by 52% y/y to $308 million. The top-line results for Q4 beat analysts' expectations by only about $1 million, but investors turned their eyes more toward the burgeoning bottom line rather than the modest revenue beat. It's important to note that for a company at TTD's scale, above a $400 million revenue run rate, a >40% growth rate is truly impressive. Very few technology or software companies ever reach this scale, and those that do have typically seen growth decelerate to more normalized rates. For example: infrastructure software company New Relic (NEWR), which is at approximately the same ~$400 million run rate, has seen its growth taper down to 35%, ditto for ed-tech company Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), which has seen its growth vacillate between the teens and low 20s.

It was the bottom line, however, that truly stole the show:

Figure 2. The Trade Desk adj. EBITDA walkdown

Source: The Trade Desk earnings press release

The company prefers to think of its profitability in terms of Adjusted EBITDA, and as seen from the chart above, its addbacks to net income are a fairly standard EBITDA calculation plus stock comp. On an Adj. EBITDA front, the company has seen truly impressive progress. Adj. EBITDA in the quarter grew 38% y/y to $39.5 million, representing a robust 38.5% margin of Q4 revenues. As previously mentioned, as The Trade Desk loads more clients onto its platform and sees increased spend, there isn't much incremental cost to servicing these clients. Its EBITDA margin, which is already rich, can see further opportunity as the company continues to scale.

It's also worth noting that GAAP net income grew 63% y/y to $16.8 million, and though it's still far too early for the company to see a more "normal" P/E ratio, it's certainly well on its way to becoming a huge earnings cash cow.

On a pro forma earnings basis, The Trade Desk's EPS of $0.54 beat analyst expectations of $0.43 by a 26% margin.

Key takeaways

Back when The Trade Desk was trading in the mid-$40s, it was a great buying opportunity, and investors who climbed in then have enjoyed a >30% rally. After such a quick turnaround in the share price, The Trade Desk is somewhat less appealing as a rebound play, but strong fundamentals still support at least a hold on the stock.

The biggest X-factor in the stock is its ability to greatly expand its earnings and earnings margins. When a tech company like The Trade Desk comes out of a period of relative unprofitability (during which it chose to focus on growth), the earnings expansion can be truly surprising. The company's Adj. EBITDA guidance of $117 million in the coming year is probably a conservative figure that it can easily smash, lending further support to the company's valuation.

The bottom line: The Trade Desk's earnings reaction was probably a bit more enthusiastic than the results truly deserved, but the fact that the company is still well-positioned for additional gains can't be ignored. I'm not a super enthusiastic buyer of the shares at $60, but it's worth at least keeping a close eye on it.