Commerzbank AG Is A Great Takeover Target
About: Commerzbank AG (CRZBY), Includes: DB
by: Maudes Capital
Summary
Something may happen with Commerzbank after the Italian elections.
The book value per share is almost half of its share price.
The cash per share is equal to more than ten times the share price.
Possible increase in interest rates combined with the Bank’s high rate sensitivity would likely have a positive impact on Commerzbank’s profitability.
Cerberus has started a position and now claims to hold 5.01%.
Introduction
Several articles appeared in SA noting that Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBY, the ADR) could be an interesting M&A candidate. We agree with such thesis. The bank is being dramatically undervalued by the market.