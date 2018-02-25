It seems that investors aren't very clear on how to react to Pandora's (NASDAQ: P) fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 earnings release. The quarter was a classic mixed quarter - depending on what metrics you tend to focus on, the results can be read as either a great one or a poor one.

For me, when it comes to software and internet stocks, I tend to focus on the top-line and other growth metrics. As contradictory as this may sound, revenue is actually a better long-term bellwether for the longevity of a company than the bottom line. A company can turn a profit in any given quarter for any confluence of factors - like seasonality, or just plain accounting. But revenue is much harder to manipulate, and revenue growth signals that the company is still finding traction in its target market.

As such, I'm encouraged by the company's large top-line beat to analyst consensus. Though Pandora has garnered a widespread perception that it's dying in the face of heightened competition in the streaming music business (especially as Spotify preps for its direct listing IPO), its revenue growth (though modest in the single digits) refutes the notion that Pandora is receding.

A focus on subscriptions

What Pandora is actually doing is transitioning - something that should be readily obvious to investors who've followed the stock for quite some time. The company is moving away from its free ad-supported business (which, even currently, still makes up the lion's share of revenues) and towards a more predictable subscription revenue base. Users have shown a tendency to cling to their online services and have minimal churn - think of services like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), for which users pay $9.99 per month no matter how much usage it gets. There's a tendency to "set it and forget it" when it comes to online services, and rather than subject itself to a highly variable ad revenue stream, Pandora has rightly decided that its business is better build atop loyal subscribers than free streamers. It's seen tremendous success in this arena, with subscriber counts and subscription revenues both seeing strong double-digit growth.

The online subscription model has turned many declining companies around. Look at the New York Times (NYSE: NYT), for example. Of course, the flagship newspaper was never a stranger to the subscription model, but print journalism is certainly isn't in its heyday any longer. Like at Pandora, the New York Times' advertising business is at risk, with declining revenues in its print ad sales (already some of the most expensive real estate in print). The company, however, is trading at new highs after reporting soaring subscription adds and higher revenues in both online subscriptions and digital ads. The model certainly works for companies across all industries, and Pandora is no exception.

Stock at compelling lows

It seems that the bearish narrative took over after Pandora settled down after earnings, with the stock plunging to the low $4 range. Now with a market cap of just $1.07 billion, its stock is at a multiple of about 0.7x forward sales. (Revenues for FY17 were $1.46 billion at a ~6% growth rate; if we assume similar growth in FY18, Pandora can generate about $1.56 billion in FY18.) That's the kind of multiple that dying retail stocks are seeing. For a company that's just beginning a transition into the subscription model, there's plenty of room for Pandora to see a multiples expansion. When also considering that Pandora has net cash of nearly $300 million on its balance sheet, the EV/FY18 revenue multiple falls to the ~0.5x range.

Here's the one-year chart below:

P data by YCharts

Note also that on the earnings call, Pandora gave a rather vague statement that "operating expenses will represent a lower percentage of revenue in full-year 2018 than in 2017," without giving any specific revenue or bottom-line targets for FY18. The company also said it planned on delivering more than the $45 million of cost reductions through its restructurings this year. The main takeaway: like Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR), Pandora could see a surprise bout of profitability in FY18 that could spin the stock into a frenzied rally.

Bright spots in the quarter

Investors mainly sold off Pandora on the perception of weak guidance for Q1 (which implied 5% y/y growth), but the company did a good job of explaining that Q1 was its weakest quarter for advertising. As Pandora continues to mix more into subscription revenues, this seasonality will fade. With too much focus on a slightly soft Q1 guide, however, investors largely missed the gems in Pandora's actual results.

Take a look at the company's revenues for the quarter:

Figure 1. Pandora Q4 revenues

Source: Pandora investor relations

Total revenues in the quarter were $395.3 million, which was flat y/y, but after adjusting for the sale of Ticketfly and the company's exit from Australia and New Zealand, organic revenues actually grew 7% y/y.

Analysts were only expecting $374.4 million of revenues, or a -5% decline versus the flatness that Pandora actually achieved. Thus, Pandora beat Wall Street expectations by a respectable 5-point margin. Again, I'm more inclined to focus on the top-line beat for the quarter rather than the slight bottom-line miss, as I think it's more indicative of Pandora's longer-term viability as a company.

Speaking of the long term, notice how subscription revenues ballooned 63% y/y to $97.7 million. Of course, it's not the same compare because it comes from a much smaller base, but note that this is much faster than Netflix's subscription revenue growth in the ~40% range. Note also that 63% growth this quarter has accelerated over 50% growth in Q3. Ad revenues declined 5% y/y, but were more than covered by the growth in subscription revenues. As Pandora's advertising revenues begin to settle into a more normalized, lower base, Pandora's accelerating subscriptions can vault the company back into double-digit growth.

Subscriber counts also grew 25% y/y to 5.48 million. Note also that average revenue per subscriber (as shown by the Subscription ARPU metric below) has dramatically increased, suggesting that the company has had more success signing up customers for its $9.99/mo Pandora Premium tier.

One other positive note in the quarter: though Pandora's pro forma EPS of -$0.21 missed analyst consensus of -$0.07, the company actually turned a positive adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million in Q4, versus a loss of -$30.4 million last quarter. With the company committing to delivering >$45 million of operational efficiencies in FY18, this is a trend that still has legs. Likewise, Pandora's operating cash flows also turned a loss of -$2.6 million in 4Q16 to a gain of $7.9 million this quarter.

Final thoughts

Another tidbit worth mentioning: though Wall Street also has mixed opinions on Pandora (NASDAQ reports the company has 8 Buys and Strong Buys, 15 Holds, and 1 Underperform/Sell rating), the majority of analysts have their price targets pinned at $6, $7, $8, or above. The consensus target, actually, is $8. No matter how you slice it, all those targets represent generous gains over Pandora's recent close in the low $4s.

Sentiment on Pandora has gotten so negative that shorts may be in for a surprise if and when it stages a Twitter-like comeback. Any internet company that is seeing growth in its core user base or subscribers is still very much a relevant one, and investors aren't giving Pandora enough credit for its transition efforts.

At its current price, Pandora seems to cheap to ignore. Once the panic selling from Q4 has settled, it's time to re-evaluate a long position in the stock.