BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trades at a very high dividend yield of 24% right now. The trust, nevertheless, is not a very attractive investment, as dividends are poised to shrink rapidly over the coming years.

It is unlikely that investors who buy shares of the trust right here will see a compelling return before the trust seizes to exist a couple of years down the road.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is one of the biggest oil and natural gas royalty trusts of the United States, currently being valued at $440 million. The trust's assets are in the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field, which is located in Northern Alaska.

The trust pays out distributions that are derived in the following way:

Source: BPT 10-Q filing

The total cash the trust receives gets calculated with the following formula:

(1) Average price per barrel during a quarter - adjusted chargeable costs per barrel - production taxes

(2) Multiplying that by 90,000 barrels per day or the actual production amount if it is lower than 90,000 barrels a day

(3) Multiplying that by 16.4%

The total royalties the trust receives thus depend on the following factors:

- The price of crude oil

- Total costs per barrel which include adjusted chargeable costs as well as production taxes

- Output at the Prudhoe Bay oil field

Those royalties the trust receives are paid to owners of the trust's shares, with a small amount of cash being used for the trust's expenses (salaries, etc.).

The trust does not retain earnings in any way and cash is only paid out in dividends. There are no share repurchases, and no new shares are being issued.

Payments of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust are poised to fall going forward

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Since the royalties the trust receives are linked to the price of oil, the last couple of years have been harsh for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Source: businesswire.com

We see that distributions averaged about $2 to $3 per share per quarter during the 2011 to 2015 time frame, but since then they have fallen rapidly. The most recent distribution was just $1.23.

Since the price of oil is substantially lower than it was a couple of years ago, the royalties the trust receives have fallen significantly, and thus the trust's distributions have declined as well.

Another factor that will play a role going forward is the impact of higher costs per barrel. Those do not reflect the actual cost of production at the oil field, but rather a fixed amount that will be charged per barrel depending on the year. In the original conveyance document we see the following table:

Source: SEC filing

We see that the production costs have been rising slowly for many years, but starting in 2018 the cost increases are substantially bigger. This year the cost per barrel is almost 20% higher than in 2017, and going forward the cost per barrel is poised to rise fast.

The chargeable costs are further impacted by the cost adjustment factor, which reflects the rate of inflation. This factor is rising steadily as well, which means that the total adjusted chargeable costs per barrel are rising even faster than in the table laid out above.

The cost adjustment factor has been 1.884 during the last quarter (according to the 10-Q, page 11). We can calculate the adjusted chargeable costs for future years by using the chargeable cost table from above as well as the adjustment factor.

Year Chargeable costs Adjustment factor Adjusted chargeable costs 2018 $20 1.88 $37.6 2019 $23.75 1.92 $45.6 2020 $26.50 1.96 $51.9 2021 $29.25 2.00 $58.5 2022 $32 2.03 $65.0 2023 $34.75 2.08 $72.3 2024 $37.5 2.12 $79.5

Assumption: Inflation at two percent a year

We see that the adjusted chargeable costs will rise above $50 per barrel during 2020, and above the current price of oil in the early 2020s. Since those adjusted chargeable costs, as well as production taxes (about $1.50 per barrel) are subtracted from the price per barrel, royalties could drop to zero soon.

If the price of oil does neither rise nor drop, the royalties the trust receives will be zero in 2022 - in that year the sum of adjusted chargeable costs and production taxes will be higher than the current WTI price of $62.

It thus looks like the trust will pay distributions during 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, but not beyond. Even with four years of $1.23 per share per quarter, all future distributions would not cover the current share price. But due to the escalating chargeable costs, those distributions are poised to decline going forward.

Another factor that will play a role going forward is the production volume at Prudhoe Bay:

Source: BPT 10-Q filing

Production volumes will be below 90,000 barrels per day in the coming years, which further hurts the trust's royalties. This, in turn, will also negatively impact the distributions the trust can make to its shareholders.

The present value of all future distributions is likely lower than the current share price

Year Difference between oil price and adjusted chargeable costs and production taxes Total royalties (quarterly) Royalties per share (quarterly) Royalties per share (annual) 2018 $23 $29 million $1.32 $5.28 2019 $15 $19 million $0.86 $3.44 2020 $9 $11 million $0.50 $2.00 2021 $2 $3 million $0.14 $0.56

Assumptions: WTI price of $62 per barrel; 85,000 barrels per day average production; 22 million share count

We see that the royalties the trust receives drop rapidly, and the sum of the per share royalties is substantially lower than the current share price of $21. Since the trust will very likely not receive any royalties beyond 2022, the sum of the future cash flows investors will receive from the trust is thus smaller than the price they have to pay for the shares right now.

Since the future cash flows would have to be discounted to derive a present value (the value of a dollar in the future is lower than the value of a dollar right now), the share price looks even more overblown.

Paying $21 right now in order to receive $12 over the next four years before the trust's shares become worthless looks like a bad investment. The sum of all future distributions would only be higher than the current share price if oil prices exploded upwards over the coming years.

If investors want to speculate on that they have better ways to do so, though: In that case I would rather go long shares of E&P oil companies or a long oil ETF/ETN such as the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil TR ETN (OIL):

OIL data by YCharts

Such an instrument would be a better choice to speculate on rising oil prices (which I don't think is a very attractive thing to do anyways) than the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summing things up

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays a very high dividend yield right now, but those distributions are poised to decline over the coming years. Chargeable costs will rise significantly over the coming years, and at the same time production volumes are forecasted to be below the optimum level.

If oil prices do not rise materially going forward, the value of all future distributions the trust will make is lower than the price of the trust's shares. I thus believe that shares of the trust are not attractive at all at the current level. All current shareholders should take a very close look at how the royalties are generated and what they can expect in future payments.

