When we discussed the death of Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN), we laid out our major concerns which included declines in nearly all business segments, mounting earnings losses, and major debt problems. We wanted you to avoid the name. Today we were asked about our current view on the stock, given that it has seen wild trading since Windstream reported earnings. Thus, in this column, we discuss why we believe that the company remains under pressure which keeps the stock from rallying meaningfully. We will discuss performance and our outlook for the company in 2018, which we see as a new beginning for the company and the stock.

New all-time lows

The stock continues to make new all-time lows:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Make no mistake, at this level, we still believe there is value, but it is speculative. Understand that an investment in this name is a bet on the debt. The reasons that investors owned the name have changed. This high-risk telecom was attractive for the bountiful dividend, but the dividend elimination will save the company significant cash, and it will use these savings to buy back stock and service debt. WIN has about $6 billion of debt and there are ongoing issues with Uniti. We want to focus on performance of the brand. There is a long road ahead for Windstream, but there are some reasons to be positive.

Revenue has fallen, but surprised us in Q4

Revenues have faced organic pressure each year, though acquisitions have helped overall. The trend data is still concerning, but we see the top line picture improving in 2018:

Source: SEC Filings

While the trend is of course concerning, the damage is done. We are now looking for the company to increase sales. We were pleased to see revenues surpass our expectations in the quarter. While we were projecting growth of 8-10% from last year, the company delivered a top line that rose 14.5% from a year ago.

Total revenues and sales were $1.50 billion, well ahead of our expectations for $1.42 billion. Looking more deeply at this top line, we see that total service revenues were $1.48 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 14.7% year-over-year as reported. This increase in service revenues drove the solid $80 million beat versus our expectations. This is a good sign, and there were some segment strengths to be aware of.

Segment performance

The top line was impressive, but we really want to dig into segment-specific performance. Looking at a comparable adjusted basis, we see continued weakness in several key lines, but we also note strength in margins.

While adjusted reconciliations should be interpreted carefully, they give us a sense of the trend in each line - the ILEC consumer and small business, wholesale service, enterprise service and CLEC consumer and business service revenues were nearly all down versus last year. These fell 4%, 1%, 8%, and 5%, respectively, when adjusted and compared to last year.

So where is the strength when it seems revenues are down? We believe contribution margins are strong and they benefitted operating income. ILEC consumer and small business, wholesale service, enterprise service and CLEC consumer and business service margins were 59%, 21%, 71% and 54%, respectively. Let us turn to how this impacted earnings.

Earnings picture

We want to point out that earnings were significantly impacted by a $1.8-billion impairment charge, which drove operating losses and massive per share losses. Factoring in expenses and this impairment charge, overall operating income loss was $1.789 billion compared to operating income of $73.7 million in the same period a year ago. For comparability purposes, we will back out the impairment charge. Without that charge, operating income would have been $51 million. Even when we control for this charge on an earnings per share basis, the losses are painful:

Source: Seeking Alpha Windstream Earnings Page, Q4 2017 adjusted for impairment charge

The company reported a net loss of $1.835 billion, or a loss of $10.26 per share. Of course, we need to consider the role of the impairment charge and a $244 million tax benefit. Losses before income taxes excluding the impairment charge were $240 million. It is unclear if this would have impacted the tax situation without the charge, but we are assuming that the tax amount would have changed. We are ballparking $100 million, so we assume the losses per share would have been approximately $0.77. While this is an estimate, it gives you a sense of true performance, since a loss of $10.26 per share was driven by the impairment charge.

Looking ahead to 2018

2017 was a very transformative year for Windstream. The company improved financial and operating results in most segments while taking painful and necessary steps to return the company to growth. This quarter was much better than our expectations on the revenue front, and we think that this continues in 2018. We are looking for mid-single-digit growth in revenues. We expect the company will continue to lose money, but the pace of losses should slow in the back half of the year, provided margins continue to improve and revenues grow. We are looking for losses to be no more than $1.50 per share, but this could be impacted by many issues. Our expected range is for losses of $1.20 to $1.40.

Our take on the stock

We contend that there is indeed value here, but shares could continue to face pressures going forward due to the uncertainty. Windstream significantly improved its debt maturity profile on its balance sheet in 2017 through its efforts to push back nearly $2 billion in maturities out an average of more than two years. Therefore, the company doesn’t face any significant maturities prior to 2020. From an investment standpoint the fallout from the dividend cut is now over, while debt concerns have been temporarily put on the back burner. All eyes are now on growth, as well as expectations for future performances. Despite continued all-time lows we still think this name will trade above $2.00 in 2018.

