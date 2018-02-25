Credit Market Week In Review

Let's start with the actual Treasury yield curve, which has risen since the first of the year:

The long-end is clearly the big mover, with the 10- and 20-year bonds widening ~40 basis points. But the 3- and 5-year yields have also risen. The bond market is repricing inflation risk (which it now believes to be somewhat higher than at the end of last year) and growth prospects (which are now viewed as potentially higher, thanks to the tax package).

But there has been little movement the last two weeks:

The above chart compares the curves from February 12th to February 23. While the belly of the curve has risen slightly, the long-end has stayed put.

As a result of this, we've seen the 10-year/Fed Funds spread widen:

At the end of last year, this spread's tightening concerned many economy watchers, as they correctly observed that the tightening could be signaling a potential economic slowdown. This widening should help to mitigate those fears for now.

We've also seen the corporate market widen across a variety of credit ratings:

Forecasters are sensitive to a bond market sell-off that starts in lower-rated credits and then spreads to higher-rated bonds. For example, CCC yields spike 50 basis points, but there is no movement in the BBB yields. Then those credits start to sell off, which is then followed by a widening in the AAA area of the curve. That is not occurring here. Instead, the entire complex is selling off at the same time. The bond market is acting in unison, which means everybody is rethinking their growth and inflation assumptions.

Continuing this thought, consider the following longer-term charts of the BBB and CCC yields:

Both are within their most recent ranges.

Finally, the Aaa and Baa Treasury yield spreads are still very low:

In other words, there's no reason to be concerned yet.

We are seeing some heightened levels of financial stress:

The top chart is the St. Louis Fed's Financial Stress Index, which is similar to the Kansas City indicator, only released every week rather than once a month. The large spike was caused by the stock market sell-off and rise in the Vix. The Chicago Fed risk index (a subset of its financial market conditions index) increased sharply as well.

The 90-day commercial paper/3-month Treasury bill has also risen:

The top chart shows the spread over the last five years while the bottom chart shows the spread's last 10 years. Spikes aren't common, but they happen. The current level is high from a short- and long-term perspective.

But while the asset-backed market has also risen, it hasn't done so to the same degree as the commercial paper market:

I'm assuming that this recent activity is the result of the recent increases in overall financial market volatility.