Despite The Headlines, Facebook Numbers Moving In The Right Direction
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)
by: Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary
Facebook and Zuckerberg had a tough year in the mainstream media.
Revenue growth continues to accelerate.
The stock is cheap on a PEG basis at 1x expected 2018 EPS growth.
Free cash flow is starting to improve and is now 1x net income too.
Revenue estimate revisions are consistently higher.
Facebook (FB), the social media and networking giant, had a tough 2017 getting bombarded from all angles for publishing many "fake news" stories, not to mention fostering or abetting Russian interference in the