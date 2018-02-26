Everest Re (NYSE:RE) has long had a very good reinsurance business - although skewed toward property-catastrophe, the company’s focus on specialty/smaller lines and low overhead costs have helped generate pretty good returns even through recent weakness in pricing. What has been more impressive, though, has been the improvements in the insurance business - a business that management had elected to continue growing aggressively despite a pretty poor history of underwriting losses.

Everest Re management has done a lot to repair investors’ opinion of the insurance operations, and the company has also managed to benefit from M&A-driven dislocations in the market. Now, with insurance prices showing a little strength and higher rates supporting better investment returns, it’s not a bad set-up for the company. Between the too-high highs of last summer and the too-low lows of this past winter, I think Everest Re is more reasonably priced now, but “reasonable” in this case still suggests a total expected annual return in the low double digits.

Rates Aren’t Great, But Everest Re Is Finding Growth

While there were some areas of strength in the January 1st renewals, reinsurance pricing hasn’t improved quite as much as bulls were hoping. Even so, Everest Re managed 21% growth in gross premiums for the fourth quarter (before those renewals), with 20% growth in net premiums. Primary insurance continues to be the main growth driver, though, with gross premiums up 36% and net premiums up 33%.

Rate growth in the insurance business isn’t great, but it does seem to be improving. Everest Re reported that insurance rates excluding workers’ comp were up about 1%, more or less consistent with the 1.4% increase in rates The Travelers Companies (TRV) reported for its Business Insurance operation, and property rates were up a surprisingly strong 8%. The 3% rate decline that Everest Re saw in its workers’ comp business didn’t really surprise me given what companies like W.R. Berkley (WRB) have been saying for some time about the market; workers’ comp has been seeing modest erosion in pricing, but remains a relatively lucrative type of business to underwrite.

More than anything, I think the last few quarters underline Everest Re’s commitment to grow its insurance business and to remain “open for business” on the reinsurance side. I’d also note that the company doesn’t appear to be chasing business just for the sake of volume. Although Everest Re’s position in mortgage reinsurance is much smaller than Arch Capital’s (ACGL), this is a sizable market that can support a lot of growth for Everest Re (and Arch), and Everest likewise has other specialty and international opportunities on the reinsurance side.

The Insurance Opportunity Is Looking Better

On the insurance side, Everest Re has made a long-term commitment to growing this business - it’s around one-third of gross premiums today (and around one-quarter of earned premiums) but has roughly doubled in size since 2014, and management has this business on a path where it could be half of written premiums in another couple of years. In addition to directing more capital toward the business (and management has been somewhat conservative about returning capital to shareholders), Everest Re has taken advantage of the many M&A transactions in the insurance market over the last couple of years to hire away talent that was dislocated by those moves. Relative to spending up to poach away teams, or turn to outright M&A, that’s a fairly cost-effective way to grow the business.

Management targeted numerous opportunities for growth in primary insurance, including property, contingency, political risk, commercial auto, and accident & health, and those efforts are paying off. Everest Re is still a pretty small player in workers’ comp (which is about a quarter of its insurance business), but it has gained some share there. It is a top-10 player in earthquake and fidelity, and is gaining ground in more specialized areas like contingency and political risk.

While the expense ratio in the company's insurance business is still higher than in the reinsurance business (a 30.7% ratio versus 28.4% in the fourth quarter), that’s really not so bad compared to many other commercial insurers (including Hartford (HIG) and W.R. Berkley). I don’t expect significant near-term improvement either, though, as I believe the company is going to continue to invest in expanding this operation (including growing its quite small international operations).

When I last wrote about Everest Re a while back, I still had some concerns about the company’s underwriting quality given high loss ratios and negative reserve developments, and the adjusted combined ratio was still high in the fourth quarter (97.8%). I feel a little better about this business now, though, as it looks like the changes management made to management and business mix have helped put a fence around the problem areas. Management said it will be walking away from some D&O and non-standard auto business, and there was actually a material positive reserve development - the first time that’s happened to a sizable degree in over 10 years. Even so, the underwriting quality of the insurance business is probably my number one concern right now, more so in terms of what could go wrong.

Reinsurance Still Waiting On Rates

Industry-wide prop-cat rates saw a mid-single digit increase at the January renewal, but the details really mattered - loss-affected retrocessional pricing was much stronger (up double-digits), while non-affected prop-cat was flat to up slightly in many cases. With that disappointment in hand, now everybody’s waiting to see what will happen with mid-year renewals, particularly for loss-affected areas like Florida. I’d expect rates to be up (and that’s the expectation for industry players like Everest Re and RenRe (RNR)), but I’d caution readers not to get too bullish too soon - a lot of third-party capital came into the market in the last few years, and I don’t think there’s going to be huge pressure on rates.

That’s not a disaster for Everest Re. Sure, higher rates would help, but company management has shown it can underwrite profitably even in soft markets and should be able to generate double-digit returns on equity in “normal” cat years.

The Opportunity

Although I wouldn’t say Everest Re is among the best of the best in the space, the company’s record of book value growth and ROE generation isn’t as bad as the trailing discounts to peers would otherwise suggest. Worries about the balance sheet (in particular, the reserves) have dogged this company for a while, and even when the company does well on reserve releases, those same critics start carping about the “lower quality” of earnings boosted by those releases. I believe management is gradually putting those concerns to rest, but the Street doesn’t seem to fully trust the company/management at this point. A good run of better loss ratios in the insurance business would likely go a long way toward helping that.

The recent rebound in the share price has cooled some of my enthusiasm for the shares, but I think there’s a decent relative value case to be made here, as I believe the shares are priced for a low double-digit return that should beat the market. I’m looking for mid-single digit earnings growth, but I think it may be a while before investors see larger returns of capital, as I expect management to continue to reinvest in growth. A faster/larger increase in rates in the reinsurance business would be a meaningful driver toward a higher earnings growth rate.

In addition to the discounted earnings methodology that I use, I also look at the company’s ROE to determine a fair multiple to book value, and I think 1.2x-1.25x is a fair range today (suggesting fair values of $246 to $256).

Bottom Line

Not all that many U.S.-based P&C insurance stocks seem to be trading at really attractive prices, so my enthusiasm for Everest Re is more of a relative value argument. I think this business is better than the Street typically thinks, and I believe the company’s efforts to leverage improving reinsurance rates and profitably grow the insurance business will pay off over time. With a decent return available at today’s price, it’s not a bad idea for new money right now.