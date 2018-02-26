Advanced Disposal Services: Asymmetric But Speculative

A recent secondary offering has made ADSW a much better investment, but the stock is still heavily speculative. ADSW has the potential to triple over the next 5 years.

The company pays no dividend, has heavy leverage, and operates at lower margins than most peers.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) is a recently IPO’d waste management company. Originally traded at $18.00 in early October 2016 the company currently trades at $23.50 per share for a total market cap of ~$2.1 billion.

The company compares closely to Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) in terms of size, while the corporate strategy closely resembles that of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). Differences include ADSW paying no dividends and margins being materially lower than WCN.

I would recommend reading the analysis by Stephen Simpson in his article: “Even With Strong Growth Prospects, Advanced Disposal Services Looks Pricey” to get an understanding of the corporate strategy and key drivers.

This article will avoid focusing on the issues covered in Mr. Simpson's article, but will articulate the following points:

Run-rate FCF is materially understated. (bullish) ADSW possesses significant potential for margin expansion. (bullish) ADSW is the least favorably positioned public waste company in terms of macro. (bearish) The current payoff-structure for owning ADSW appears to be moderately binary. The company should commit to (yet another) equity offering to lower leverage levels and restructure debt.

1. Run-rate FCF is materially understated

According to official documents “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” for FY 17 amounted to $131 million. The company therefore sells for a ~16x multiple on pro-forma FCF which is quite attractive compared to peers trading at post tax-reform multiples of ~21x FCF or higher.

However, FCF is vastly understated as CapEx and working capital expenses are distorted due to strong acquisition activity and organic growth investments. ADSW has committed to 14 acquisitions in 2017 which is reflected in the CapEx structure.

As a rule-of-thumb, average maintenance CapEx runs at 8% and growth CapEx at ~2-2.5% in the waste management business. ADSW itself outlines its CapEx structure as vastly more aggressive.

(Credit Suisse Presentation, Q3-17- Accessed through Sentieo).

Maintenance CapEx runs closer to 9% at ADSW. The gap is partly due to upgrades needed for leachate on landfills. The usual growth-CapEx-to-revenue is 2% with waste companies, so ADSW is vastly outspending its peers. Using above numbers it's clear that Growth CapEx in the last twelve months amounted to ~50 million. The company stated on the Q4-18 CC that maintenance CapEx for 2017 was $122.1 million. Management expected acquisition activity to revert back to the 30-50 mm level during 2018.

Given the fact that CapEx and D&A are both materially in excess of expected long-term levels the estimates for true EBITDA and FCF are:

(In million $) Effect EBITDA Net income 38.3 38.3 Interest Expense 93 131.3 D&A 269.8 362.8 Debt Extinguishment, Landfill Retirement obligation. 19.1 381.9 One-time charges (Greentree, book-loss on asset sales) 22.5 404.4

Subtracting the actual maintenance CapEx, forward interest, and so forth gives us the proper free cash flow.

(In million $) Effect FCF Adj. EBITDA. 404.4 404.4 Maintenance CapEx -122.1 282.3 Interest Expense -89 193.3 Taxes -21% 152.7

Interest is $4 million lower than current levels as ADSW committed to a $150 million equity raise several months ago (but materially post-Q3). The proceeds were spent on deleveraging which resulted in interest being reduced by 7 million on an annual basis and the company receiving a higher credit rating. The above calculation actually understates FCF as the outsized depreciation charge will ensure that ADSW will not pay taxes on even a semblance of full FCF. ADSW has around $100 million in NOLs that should be valued separately.

The guidance numbers imply a ~13.7x FCF multiple which is approximately a 35% discount to peers.

2. ADSW possesses significant potential for FCF margin expansion.

The current 10% FCF margin is unimpressive considering the markets ADSW operate in. 65% of ADSW revenues originate from exclusive and integrated markets.

The closest peer would be Waste Connections with ~45% of revenues from these extremely advantageous market niches. The consolidated FCF margin of Waste Connections is 16.5% in FY 17 and expected to be 17.5% in FY 18. Excluding growth CapEx WCN could probably operate at 18-19% FCF margins. Waste Connection has materially better safety records (lowering operating costs) and is extremely well-managed, but the FCF margin is still considerably lower than it would be with 100% of revenues from exclusive markets. It would not be a stretch to assume “optimal” 22% FCF margins from exclusive markets and ~13% from a combination of less-integrated or competitive markets.

The assumptions would imply an “optimal” FCF margin of ~18.5%. It is doubtful that ADSW could match the management seniority and safety accomplishments of WCN, but a 16% FCF margin should not be out of the question. So why are current margins so low? What will change?

The most important aspect is landfill utilization. The current landfill utilization is around 35% (source: Page 10 of its recent capital markets day presentation). Compare the utilization number to peer CWST which I estimate to be operating at ~80% utilization* on a consolidated basis and almost 100% in its Western Region. The move from ~65% to ~80% utilization (which took 4 years) led to FCF margins increasing almost fourfold (from 2% to 8%). ADSW is obviously in better shape than CWST was in 2014, but the lesson is that landfill utilization, which was Casella's primary corporate strategy during the period, leads to dramatic increases in FCF generation.

Landfill revenues are easily the highest incremental margin revenues in the traditional waste management value chain (waste-to-energy is a potential contender, but has a lot of variance depending on utilization). Landfill revenues have the advantage of requiring little in terms of incremental capital. There is good reason for landfill utilization having been the holy grail of waste management practices for the last 20 years.

An increase in landfill revenues would originate from three factors: Volume and price increases, and tuck-ins.

Volume and price increases are a natural byproduct of economic activity and inflation. Tuck-ins are a result of intelligent acquisitions. The acquisitions require cheap and plentiful capital and are generally acquired at 6.5x EBITDA. Synergies and operational efficiencies often make the acquisition multiple ~5.5x EBITDA. The acquisitions often incur higher maintenance CapEx and are highly infrequent/depend on family deaths/are highly opportunistic.

As mentioned previously ADSW, has participated in 12 acquisitions already and have thus proven its commitment to increasing landfill utilization. Management has stated that utilization is a top priority.

During acquisitions, the FCF/EBITDA margins will be temporarily depressed as excess routes need to be rationalized. An in-depth explanation of this phenomenon is explored in my piece on WCN. In summary, the acquired companies often have unprofitable lines in non-exclusive territory, collection routes that don’t utilize integrated landfills or simply a low-density route not adequately compensated for. It is not unheard of that FCF doubles from proper rationalizations. The large amounts of acquisitions will temporarily temper margins for the next few years.

To summarize: There is a clear route to 15-16% FCF margins given access to capital through increasing landfill utilization via tuck-in acquisitions.

3. ADSW is the worst positioned public waste company in terms of macro exposures.

The reason ADSW isn't a slam-dunk investment is its positioning in the market.

The company has recently refinanced some of its debt, but its interest rates are still generally above 500 bps on a consolidated basis. The debt is composed of fixed debt at 562.5 basis point coupons and variable debt at Libor + 225 basis points. For perspective, Waste Management (NYSE:WM) can finance bonds with approximately the same maturity (and less punitive clauses) for 315 basis point coupons. A discrepancy of 250 basis points is extremely material, especially when financing acquisitions.



The secondary offering was greatly needed, but not large enough.

The company is still levered ~4x EBITDA (4.7x pro-forma) and post-CapEx the interest is only covered ~2.7 times. The company also has a material amount of variable debt. Some of the rate-risk is hedged through derivatives, specifically $1,400 million (nominal) interest rate caps that mature in tranches throughout the next four years. The rate protects against the coming years, but the company will have to continue paying for interest rate derivatives or refinance for more expensive fixed debt as the company matures.





Debt-table, Page 38 - Q3 - 10Q.

Rising interest rates will disproportionately hurt ADSW as seen from above table. Although ADSW attempts to hedge its exposure a 25 bps hike should still increase interest costs by $2 million. Whereas many of the larger waste managements are extremely financially flexible, ADSW is still very levered. A $1.5 billion loan is not easily refinanced to fixed for a company which earns $242 million post-CapEx, pre-taxes. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) has a material amount of variable debt (~15%), but RSG has vastly superior interest coverage. The 5.625% bond also has punitive debt extinguishment clauses which force ADSW to pay a premium for redeeming the debt. The debt will be redeemable at par in 2022.

The inability to access low-cost non-punitive capital comes at the most inopportune time in recent history. The recent tax-reform has led to a great CapEx environment with an extremely beneficial accelerated depreciation clause. The tax reform has also led to a burst of M&A activity which is exactly what ADSW requires for accelerating margin expansion. It is obviously hard to ramp capital spending at 4x leverage with current CapEx already running at ~12% of revenues. To incrementally sour the situation, ADSW has $334 million available gross NOLs and will therefore not participate equally in the benefits of tax-reform. Management does not expect to pay taxes until 2021.

The interest deductibility clause of the recent tax reform is also unfortunate given the circumstances. The interest deductibility clause limits the amount of tax-deductible interest to 30% of EBITDA until 2022 and 30% of EBIT after that. Official EBITDA for ADSW is only $380 million which limits the deductibility to $114 million. If an extremely attractive acquisition opportunity comes along, interest deductibility makes levering up even less attractive.

With a lack of easy access to capital, strong leverage, lack of ability to participate in the extremely fortuitous environment, lack of benefit from tax rates, and the multiple problems regarding levering up, it is not an overstatement to say that ADSW is the waste company in the least fortuitous position when considering the biggest five waste companies.

4. The current payoff-structure when owning ADSW is somewhat binary.

While the company has raised equity since Q3 and paid down debt I still believe that ADSW is a speculative buy.

To illustrate the binary pay-off structure of investing in ADSW, let us investigate the bull and bear cases for ADSW.

Assuming the economy continues to strengthen and revenue organically grows at 500 bps with another 100 bps from acquisitions, the increased volumes will lead to increased landfill utilization and higher EBITDA. Higher EBITDA will in turn lead to lower pro-forma leverage and allow ADSW to refinance its debt. Lower pro-forma leverage and refinanced debt will allow for additional tuck-in acquisitions to bolster margins. In 5 years, FCF margins will have expanded to 15% and revenue will have grown at a 6% CAGR. The company will be generating $2 billion in revenue and ~$300 million in FCF.

The company will also have generated at least $600 million of FCF not used for growth CapEx in the interim. Given the newfound stability and growth prospects of the company, it would easily be valued at peer value (21x FCF). In short, the company would be valued at $6.3 billion with $600 million in interim FCF for an IRR of ~28%.

The moderate bear case is that interest rates rise without the economy growing tremendously. As rates rise the variable debt burden grows, but inflation is tempered. The collection contracts of ADSW are priced based on CPI (as are most in the industry). If inflation declines materially and rates rise ADSW will face a negative combination of increased debt charges and stagnant revenues. The company will be unable to borrow at adequate rates while the other waste companies consolidate the sector. If the company then wishes to raise equity it will be at lower prices.

If the economy enters a recession the company will be unable to refinance its loans while EBITDA falls and debt remains constant. If the economy enters a significant depression the vast majority of income will be directed at reducing leverage instead of acquiring companies at bargain prices.

As the bull-case outlines there are great growth prospects for ADSW if execution and macro plays together. The company is susceptible to a weak macroeconomic environment which means that (unless you can predict the economy) the payoff structure on ADSW is moderately binary. ADSW is a speculative endeavor.

The culprit? Excessive leverage in an environment that requires cash to be invested.

One possible remedy would be raising another $300 million in equity at $22 per share (diluting shareholders 15%). The dilution would reduce leverage by a turn of EBITDA. Not only would this protect downside, but the improved credit status would also allow access to cheaper and less punitive credit. The future would be much more certain. The lower interest and greater stability would allow for more tuck-ins. Tuck-ins lead to FCF expansion/EBITDA growth creating a fortuitous cycle of deleveraging for ADSW.

ADSW is not at risk of bankruptcy, but the worry is that the easily implementable strategy will be materially disrupted by financial leverage.



If, after careful consideration, the reader is not worried about the financial leverage, ADSW is the least expensive waste company on a cash-flow basis with the best prospects of materially increasing margins and easily growing revenue. Investors should remain wary as they may potentially be buying a company that will be at the mercy of creditors instead of shareholders.



I do believe that ADSW represents an asymmetric buying opportunity as downside is still fairly limited given the great assets (38-year lifetime on landfills, collection route contracts, trucks) and the historical resilience of the waste industry.



The upside is material as results could dramatically improve and drive both price re-rating and the implementation of a dividend policy.

Advanced Disposal Services could possibly also be acquired by WCN as its revenue quality (exclusive) fits the qualities sought by WCN. The acquisition would be post-2019 as WCN is still currently implementing changes regarding its Progressive Waste acquisition.

