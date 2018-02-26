Axovant Sciences: 5 Trials, 4 Failures - Expect A Fifth

Summary

Intepirdine, Axovant's flagship drug, failed to meet primary endpoints in all three drug trials led by the company.

The first Nelotanserin trial, for visual hallucinations in patients with DLB, failed to meet all co-primary endpoints. The silver lining of the trial was misreported and corrected the following day.

The second Nelotanserin trial, for treatment of REM sleep behavior disorder in patients with DLB, is poorly designed, under-enrolled, and the company believes it will not qualify as pivotal.

Based on the most recent company 10-Q, I estimate dilution and/or further debt financing by late 3Q2018 or early 4Q2018.