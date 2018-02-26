Summary

Despite General Mills' stock price sliding for most of 2017, the stock has elicited promise as a result of cost optimization and growth initiatives.

General Mills demonstrates exceptional dividend performance, adaptiveness to changing consumer preferences, international expansion/e-commerce efforts; however, the company faces difficulty from increased cash flow monopolization, misguided acquisitions, and a challenging retail environment.

Currently, General Mills is not a compelling investment opportunity as the company is burdened with liquidity issues.