General Mills - To Boom Or Bust
Despite General Mills' stock price sliding for most of 2017, the stock has elicited promise as a result of cost optimization and growth initiatives.
General Mills demonstrates exceptional dividend performance, adaptiveness to changing consumer preferences, international expansion/e-commerce efforts; however, the company faces difficulty from increased cash flow monopolization, misguided acquisitions, and a challenging retail environment.
Currently, General Mills is not a compelling investment opportunity as the company is burdened with liquidity issues.
Despite General Mills' (GIS) losing close to 17% in 2017, the company's stock price has received a boost in early 2018 as a result of GIS delivering in-line earnings