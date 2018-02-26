Investment Thesis

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF, TSX:NPI) operates and develops renewable power generation assets. The company’s power generation facilities are geographically diversified in three main regions: Canada, Germany and the Netherlands. It has an excellent construction track record and has recently increased its dividend by 11%. However, investors must also beware of the fact that Northland’s share price is inversely correlated with the treasury yield. In addition, many of its power purchase agreements do not have price escalation in its contractual price.

Source: Investor Presentation

What we like about Northland Power

Diversified Assets

Northland’s power generation facilities are geographically diversified. It is mostly located in Canada (1,526MW), Germany (332MW) and the Netherlands (600MW). This diversification is beneficial, as it reduces the risk of any major event in a specific region (e.g., earthquakes, hurricanes, etc.).

Source: Investor Presentation

An Excellent Construction Track Record

Northland has an excellent construction track record. Over the past 20 years, it has done an excellent job of keeping its construction projects under budget. As the table below shows, most of its projects were under-budget except one. The company also has an excellent record of finishing its constructions on time.

Source: Investor Presentation

Favorable Ownership Structure

Northland’s management owns about 35% of the company. This high percentage ensures that management’s interest is aligned with its shareholders’.

A Safe Dividend

Northland currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.10 per share. This is equivalent to about 5.3% of dividend yield. Late last year, it increased its dividend by about 11%. This was the first time the company raised its dividend since its IPO back in 2010. Looking forward, the company indicated back in its Q3 conference call that they would review its dividend policy on a regular basis. This is an indication that there may be future dividend increases.

But is it a buy?

No Price Escalation in its Power Purchase Agreement

Northland derives most of its revenue from power purchase agreement (“PPAs”). On the one hand, PPAs provide a stable and predictable income. On the other hand, many of these PPAs do not have price escalation in its revenue contract price. Below is the table that shows the detail of Northland’s European offshore wind facilities. As can be seen, even though each of the three facilities offer decent revenue contract price for a duration of 10-15 years, there is no escalation in its contract price. This may not sound like a big deal in a low inflation environment. However, we must consider the fact that money has a time value associated with it. If we assume about 2% of inflation per year, the same money received 15 years later will only be worth about 74% of the value today.

Source: Investor Presentation

PPA Contract Term Expiration

While Northland has PPAs for most of its power generation facilities and a weighted average remaining contract of 12.6 years, once the PPA expires, it may be difficult to negotiate a new PPA with favorable revenue contract price. As mentioned in the article “Monthly Dividend Payer Northland Power Upped Its Payout By 11%, Should Investors Buy?” government policy changes can have a major impact on the new PPA terms. As more and more companies invest in renewable energy, we do see a trend of reducing government subsidy. It is possible that once the PPAs are expired, they may not be able to renegotiate the contract with the same favourable contract price.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation at Risk

Since Northland Power’s shares are considered as a bond proxy stock, its share price can be heavily influenced by the treasury yield. Below is the chart that compares the share price of the company with Canada’s 10-year treasury yield. The curve in green color is the share price of Northland, and the curve in blue color is the 10-year treasury yield. As can be seen from the chart, Northland’s share price has a strong inverse correlation with the 10-year treasury yield. This explains why the company’s 11% increase in dividend did not move its share price in the past two months due to a significant increase in 10-year treasury yield in the same time period.

Source: MarketWatch

Investor Takeaway

I like Northland Power’s predictable and stable cash flow generation due to its PPAs. However, I am also conscious about the time value of money. Given the expectation of rising treasury yield in 2018 and perhaps 2019, I would recommend that investors patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice, and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

