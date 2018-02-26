Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) has plunged 23% this month and is now trading just 8% above its 52-week low. Surprisingly, this dive has not resulted from any significant piece of news. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock has now become a bargain.

First of all, Tellurian has a long-term plan of becoming the leading global natural gas company. To this end, it has purchased 11620 acres in the Haynesville shale. This area is characterized by low development risk and highly prolific wells. In addition, Tellurian has signed $15.2 B deals for the construction of Driftwood LNG terminal, which will include 20 liquefaction units, each of which will be producing up to 1.38 M metric tons of liquefied natural gas [LNG] per year.

The greatest part of this gigantic project is the low cost of production of the LNG. More precisely, the cost of extracting and delivering the LNG to the terminal is estimated around $2.25 per MMBTU while the liquefaction cost will be $0.75 per MMBTU, for a total cost of $3.00 per MMBTU. As a result, Driftwood will have one of the lowest production costs in the world and hence it will have a strong competitive advantage.

In addition, as the selling price of LNG at the Gulf Coast has ranged from $4.5 to $15 per MMBTU, it is evident that Tellurian is likely to enjoy markedly high margins from this project. According to the calculations of the management, if the company sells its LNG at an average price of $10 per MMBTU, it will retrieve its invested capital in full in just 4 years. Even if the average price drops to $6 per MMBTU, an unlikely scenario, the payback period will be only 10 years. Therefore, the project has exceptionally attractive prospects.

As Tellurian currently has a market cap of only $2.0 B, it is impressive that it is investing in a $15.2 B project. However, the company is taking this risk thanks to the promising prospects of the LNG market. More precisely, the demand of LNG is growing at an 11% annual rate. Moreover, the US has ample access to low-cost natural gas while it utilizes the most advanced technologies. As a result, it is best positioned to become the biggest LNG supplier in the world within the next two decades, at least according to the CEOs of Tellurian and Canada’s Enbridge (ENB).

It is also remarkable that Saudi Arabia was recently reported to be in discussions about either a stake in Tellurian or a contract to buy LNG volumes in the future. This certainly bodes well for Tellurian; that’s why the stock rallied 3% on the news. Nevertheless, even if the Saudis buy a stake in the company, investors should realize that the Saudis probably have different goals from individual investors. More precisely, if the Saudis purchase a stake in Tellurian, they may do so in order to enhance their diversification and hedge their future. Therefore, investors should not buy Tellurian just because Saudi Arabia has shown some interest. All investors do not have the same goals and hence they should base their decisions based on their own goals, without following blindly the others.

It is also important to note that the LNG terminal will be fully operational in 2025 if it does not incur any delays. However, it is extremely rare for such large projects to be completed in time. The Gorgon LNG project of Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is a great example. The project incurred several delays and eventually cost several $B more than initially expected. As these three oil majors are exemplary in project execution, Tellurian is not likely to be a unique bright exception. Therefore, its shareholders should be prepared for meaningful delays and cost overruns in this gigantic project.

Moreover, the financing terms of this decade-long project are largely unknown. To be sure, no one knows how many new shares will be issued every year until the completion of the project. In fact, the extent of dilution will greatly depend on the prevailing stock price and hence on the broad market conditions. Furthermore, the interest rate of the bonds that will be issued will depend on the market sentiment and the prevailing interest rates, which are on the rise. To make a long story short, the unknown financing terms pose a great risk to the shareholders. This has already been prominent in some occasions. For instance, when the company announced the issuance of common stock for up to $200 M a year ago, the stock plunged 10%.

To conclude, Tellurian is a choice only for a rare breed of investors, who have a very long-term horizon and very strong conviction in the prospects of the LNG market and the execution of the company. They should also have a strong enough stomach to withstand all the temporary dives of the stock whenever it issues new shares or it announces project delays and cost overruns. To be clear, I am not implying that the management of Tellurian is not competent. I simply state that this type of gigantic projects is condemned to incur delays and cost overruns. In addition, its decade-long horizon means that the financing terms and the dilution of the shareholders will strongly depend on the prevailing market conditions. This is such a high risk that it should not be ignored by investors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.